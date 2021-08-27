Cancel
34 Thousand Near Lake Tahoe Under Evacuation Orders

ksro.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore than 34-thousand people near Northern California’s scenic Lake Tahoe are under evacuation orders as weather conditions could lead to dangerous fire activity over the next few days. High winds have the potential to make the wildfire season even more devastating. The Governor’s Office of Emergency Services is telling people to listen closely to local authorities and begin preparations to evacuate. The Caldor Fire, burning south of Lake Tahoe, has scorched more than 210 square miles and is only 12% contained.

#Lake Tahoe
