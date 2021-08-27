Cancel
Arizona State

Arizona hits 1 million cases of COVID-19

12 News
12 News
 9 days ago

Editor's note: The video above is from a newscast on Aug. 21.

The state of Arizona has officially had 1 million cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, according to the latest data released Friday from the Arizona Department of Health Services.

The first positive case of COVID-19 was recorded in Arizona on Jan. 26, 2020. At the time of confirmation, the Grand Canyon State had the fifth U.S. case of the virus that originated in Wuhan, China.

Since the first case, the state has reported more than 18,500 deaths due to complications from the virus. Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson have vaccines in distribution with more than 7 million people inoculated against COVID-19.

Health officials have persisted through the virus timeline to encourage mitigation tactics including mask-wearing and washing hands as the state has largely reopened.

Hospitals have recently reported a second surge in cases as they have seen resources becoming overwhelmed by patients testing positive for COVID-19.

Prevention

The best way to prevent COVID-19 and other respiratory diseases is to:

  • Wear face coverings while in public.
  • Practice social distancing while in public.
  • Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
  • Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.
  • Stay home when you are sick.
  • Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
  • Clean and disinfect frequently-touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.
  • Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

COVID-19 News and Updates

Subscribe to the 12 News YouTube channel to receive notifications on the latest videos about the latest information on the coronavirus.

