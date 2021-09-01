Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sun Prairie, WI

4 Bedroom Home in Sun Prairie - $749,900

Wiscnews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGorgeous 5 acre estate located in sought after Wynbrooke! This house was made for entertaining whether you’re in the incredible Great Room, beautiful Kitchen, sweet finished Lower Level with Office & Rec Room or multi level deck & patio overlooking pool & backyard. The country setting is quiet yet close to everything. There are special features everywhere including 2 story foyer which leads to the impressive great room w/stunning floor to ceiling stone fireplace. You will love the convenience of the first floor owners suite, formal dining, large eat in kitchen w/SS appliances, Solid surface counters and laundry. Upstairs there are 3 generous bedrooms & full bath and the LL boasts large office w/egress window, Rec room, full bath and plenty of storage. A must see!

www.wiscnews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Business
City
Sun Prairie, WI
Local
Wisconsin Real Estate
Sun Prairie, WI
Real Estate
Sun Prairie, WI
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Great Room#Bedroom Home#Ll
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
Highland Park, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

House of the Month: 4201 Versailles Avenue

Everything’s bigger in Texas, including this pristine corner lot, situated atop one of Highland Park’s most sought-after blocks. Its immaculate resort-style backyard, fitted with an outdoor fireplace, Texas-sized pool, and fully covered patio area, make this a true entertainer’s dream home. Inside, this stunning English Tudor features inlaid hardwood floors, incredibly detailed woodwork, and oversized formals fit for holiday celebrations. The kitchen is equipped with custom Alder cabinets, stainless Viking appliances, a large island with plenty of bar seating, tumbled marble backsplash, and a spacious walk-in pantry. The first-floor primary suite has plenty of space for two, including double vanities, a large walk-in closet, and a separate tub and shower. Explore even more luxuries from the wine room to the state-of-the-art media room, gym, and game room.
Prescott, AZcitysuntimes.com

This 1898 Victorian Home in Prescott Is On the Market Right Now

Just blocks from Courthouse Plaza in Prescott, this turn of the last century home has the lovely bones and charm of 1898 but has been completely updated over the past two years. Inside, find four bedrooms, two updated bathrooms, both with clawfoot tubs, and a powder room, a fully updated...
Catalina Foothills, AZAZFamily

Catalina Foothills home with amazing views on market for $1.99 million

A home in the gated Skyline Country Club in the Catalina Foothills is now on the market for $1.99 million. The recently renovated home includes updated kitchen appliances, fireplaces throughout the home and a pool with perfect views of the mountains. The property features a unique bridge with iron accents that lead to the front entry. For more information about this property contact Bryan Durkin and Susan Neitzel with Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty.
Hastings, MNHastings Star Gazette

Tudor-style home features three bedrooms, large sunroom, inground pool

120 9th Street W — listed by Coldwell Banker Realty. Tudor-style home with tons of character and charm. Includes a large private backyard with an inground pool and two garages. The home includes a large living room with coved ceilings and a fireplace with a beautiful wood mantel. The sunroom...
Hamlet, NCPosted by
Richmond County Daily Journal

198 COLE STORE RD, HAMLET, NC 28345

Precious ranch style home with 4 bed and 2.5 baths. Enjoy the outdoors with acreage, entertaining spaces, and massive detached garage that includes an office. Recently remodeled, the kitchen features a vaulted ceiling with skylights, custom oak cabinetry, floor to ceiling windows, and ceramic flooring with a custom inlay. The living room features a custom stone wall with gas burning fireplace. The master bedroom is large enough for a King size bedroom, oversized furniture and spacious sitting area. The on-suite master bath includes a walk in closet, ceramic tile, and tub/shower combo. The screened in back porch and covered pavilion are perfect spots for hanging out with family and friends!
The Woodlands, TXClick2Houston.com

7-bedroom, 8.5-bath mansion in The Woodlands sold for $7.5M

THE WOODLANDS, Texas – A seven bedroom, 8.5-bath home in The Woodlands was sold for approximately $7.5 million last week. According to the Houston Business Journal, the home, located at 99 West Grand Regency Circle was listed on the market in May and was then listed as “sold” last week.
Real EstateTravelPulse

Italian Beachfront Two Bedroom Walkout Butler Family Suite

Italian Beachfront Two Bedroom Walkout Butler Family Suite. The Italian Beachfront Two Bedroom Walkout Butler Family Suite qualifies for:. Opening out directly onto the powdery white-sand beach from its two oversized patios, this suite features a king size mahogany, four poster bed, adorned with a plush duvet, twin daybed with trundle and lounge sleeping chair, 42" flat screen TV plus a bar area with its own refrigerator and microwave. Kids enjoy mahogany bunk beds with a trundle, a 27" flat screen TV, a multi-function game table, a built-in nautical mahogany storage wall unit, its own closet and a vanity unit with basin and mirror. Bathroom hosts a two-basin mahogany vanity with a wall-mount makeup mirror and hair dryer, a whirlpool tub, a separate rainhead shower and a private water closet. Connecting doors lead into living room with its daybed and trundle, sleeper sofa, cocktail table, lounge chair, desk, 42" flat screen TV, oval dining table with seating for six, wet bar, butler's pantry with refrigerator and microwave, full closet and bathroom.
Real Estatemidfloridanewspapers.com

4-bedroom Tudor country manor

This home is at 3357 Popinjay Ave. in Lake Placid. It is priced at $719,900 and is listed by Cheryl Oxsalida with RE/MAX Realty Plus. If you a looking for a large custom home, you must see this two-story Tudor-style home with four bedrooms, four full baths plus two half baths, 5,308 living square feet on over an acre with total privacy.
Real Estatetallahasseemagazine.com

Stunning Pool Home Overlooks Lake Pisgah in Centerville Conservation Community

Relax on the rocking chair front porch with horse paddock views, or enjoy a backyard that features two porches, summer kitchen, wood burning fireplace and concrete-paved pool deck. Inside, the fantastic open floor plan boasts beautiful appointments throughout, including 10-foot ceilings, granite counters, hardwood flooring, tall doors, plantation shutters and detailed millwork.
Interior Designdsmmagazine.com

A Georgian-Style Home—With Rooms to Grow

Greg and Ruthie Jackson and their two children, Everett, 6, and Emmelie, 8. Ruthie Jackson says she regards the Georgian-style home she shares with her husband, Greg, and their two children as “one big art project. I’m always experimenting.”. Jackson, a certified interior decorator, loves her design calling and brims...
Home & GardenLynchburg News and Advance

Owning an old home

Older homes have character that is rarely found in new homes — huge fireplaces and mantles, pocket doors, molding, high ceilings, wood beams, wrap around porches and every home has a unique story. It’s a romantic appeal and has a beauty and nostalgia that is hard to mimic. You can...
MLSmidfloridanewspapers.com

Meticulous home with backyard paradise

This home is located at 825 Golfside Lane in Sebring. This property is priced at $299,900 and is listed with Lisa Terrell with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group. Welcome to your own backyard paradise! Splish, splash! Enjoy this amazing brand new, salt water, heated pool/spa that will take your...

Comments / 0

Community Policy