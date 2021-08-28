Accuweather Forecast: Hot And Smoky Weekend

A nice cool start to the morning with temperatures in the 50s and 60s. We are waking up to clear skies with some haze sitting over the valley. Air quality is at a moderate for most of the valley to start off the day. We will warm to the 80s by noon and the mid to upper 90s and triple digits this afternoon. Fresno will reach a high of 99 this afternoon. This weekend we will heat up to the low triple digits which will continue into next week. We are expecting more smoke to get pushed in to the valley by tonight and into our weekend so air quality will get worse. By the end of next week we will cool down and smoke will clear out.

Chief Meteorologist Kevin Musso will have your full forecast on Action News.