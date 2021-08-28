Cancel
Forget gin and juice. Snoop Dogg is joining the ‘rosé all day’ crowd

By Charles Passy
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The rapper told MarketWatch he enjoys 'wines that get the party going and set the appropriate mood for the setting.'

www.marketwatch.com

MarketWatch

MarketWatch

Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Snoop Dogg Poses For A Photo With Kevin Hart But Something Looks Off

There's a photo being passed around of Snoop Dogg with Kevin Hart, but something doesn't quite look right about it. The legendary rapper is reported to stand over 6'4", and the comedian is an entire foot shorter, clocking in at 5'2". However, in the photo, they appear to be the same height.
Celebritieshiphollywood.com

Snoop Dogg Wants To Know Who Created This Milk Crate Challenge

Snoop Dogg has some questions about this new viral milk crate challenge. Over the weekend the rap icon took to Instagram to ask the question we’ve all be wondering … who the heck came up with this?. In case you missed it, the #MilkCrateChallenge, also referred to as the #CrateChallenge...
Celebritiesjammin1057.com

Snoop Dogg Is Looking For The Architect Behind The ‘Crate Challenge’

All over social media this past weekend, people were participating in the “crate challenge” where you stack crates in a staircase format and attempt to walk up without severely injuring yourself. Well, Snoop Dogg wants to sit down with the architect behind this challenge and “commend” him on his skills.
Recipeswinemag.com

Snoop Dogg Talks Gin, Juice, Wine and Martha

More than 25 years after hip-hop artist Snoop Dogg rose to the top of the charts with “Gin and Juice,” a single from his 1993 debut album, the California native has released Indoggo, a strawberry-infused “juicy gin.” Packaged in an indigo-hued bottle, Indoggo is his first spirit. Snoop’s other ventures...
CelebritiesHipHopDX.com

Snoop Dogg Corona Extra Beer Bobbleheads Keep Getting Stolen In Philly

Philadelphia, PA – Snoop Dogg and Corona beer entered an ad partnership last year but it’s the limited edition memorabilia fans can’t get enough of. Even if the item happens to be exclusive and completely not for sale. CBS Philly reports there has been widespread theft of three-foot-tall Snoop Dogg...
RecipesSheKnows

Martha Stewart’s Showstopping Granny Smith Cake Is Reason Enough to Go Apple Picking

Apple picking is one of those ubiquitous autumn activities, and it’s super fun family time to spend a day in the orchard, communing with nature, selecting the best fruit while inhaling the crisp air. But then you come home with 472 apples and … now what? Apple sauce for the whole neighborhood? Luckily Martha Stewart has a better idea: Apple-Honey Upside-Down Cake.
Celebritiescountryliving.com

‘AGT’ Judge Sofía Vergara Issued a Stern Warning to Simon Cowell About Revenge

While America’s Got Talent judge Simon Cowell is busy giving harsh notes to quarterfinalists, fellow panelist Sofía Vergara is still brainstorming her revenge on him. Earlier in AGT season 16 during one of the audition episodes, Simon had season 11’s danger act duo Ryan Stock and Amberlynn help him pull a heart-stopping prank on Sofía. Afterward, Sofía promised to get Simon back. Now that season 16 of the NBC competition series is further along, many are wondering if the Modern Family actress will stay true to her word.

