Man shot while trying to stop 7-Eleven robbery in Grandview

GRANDVIEW, MO (KCTV) -- A man is recovering in the hospital from gunshot wounds after trying to foil a robbery at a Grandview convenience store early Friday morning. Officers responded at 3:39 a.m. to the 7-Eleven on Main Street in response to a shooting call. Police found a man suffering from gunshot wounds, and he was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Grandview Police Department.