Toast, Inc (TOST) Files For up to $100M IPO

Sovos Brands, Inc (NASDAQ: SOVO) files for up to $100M IPO. The company describes itself as: "Sovos Brands is the fastest growing food company of scale in the United States, focused on acquiring and building disruptive growth brands that bring today's consumers great tasting food that fits the way they live. Our brands, Rao's, noosa, Birch Benders and Michael Angelo's, are built with authenticity at their core, providing consumers food experiences that are genuine, delicious and unforgettable, making each of our brands "one-of-a-kind." Our products are premium and made with simple, high-quality ingredients. Our people are at the center of all that we do. We empower our teams to lead with courage and tenacity, providing them with the confidence and agility to connect with our consumers and retail partners to drive unparalleled growth. We believe our focus on "one-of-a-kind" brands, products that people love and passion for our people makes Sovos Brands a "one-of-a-kind" company and enables us to deliver on our objective of creating a growing and sustainable food enterprise yielding financial growth ahead of industry peers."