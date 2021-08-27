KPD: Pedestrian dead after early morning crash

A 21-year-old man is dead after attempting to cross I-40, Knoxville Police said.

Just before 2 a.m. on Friday, officers responded to a crash involving a pedestrian on I-40 West near the Cedar Bluff Road exit ramp.

KPD said that the 21-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS personnel.

Police said that an early investigation shows that the victim was attempting to cross the westbound lanes of I-40 when he was hit by a black SUV, which remained at the scene during the investigation.

The investigation is still ongoing.