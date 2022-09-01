Nature calls! We’re looking for children to write for the Guardian

Children picking autumn apples in Wales. Photograph: The Photolibrary Wales/Alamy

Yes once again the Young Country Diary series open for submissions. Every three months, as the UK enters a new season, we ask you to send us a piece written by a child aged 8-14.

The article needs to be about a recent encounter they’ve had with nature – whether it’s kicking leaves in the park, finding a worm in the garden or watching a big beast like a red deer.

Crucially, it doesn’t matter if the child is a nature expert or has never picked up a pair of binoculars. We are especially keen to reach teachers who might like to get their class outside and noticing nature.

Six winning entries will be published in the Guardian newspaper and online – two on 17 September, two on 15 October and two on 19 November. If you send your piece in early, you stand a chance of being published on 17 September.

Note that we will launch a fresh callout for winter pieces in December.

How your child can take part

First of all, we’re looking for children age 8 to 14, so we will need your permission, as parent or guardian. Then here’s what the child needs to do:

Step 1 – Go out one day to where there is some nature. It could be their local woods or beach, their garden, a farm, or simply the nearest park.

Step 2 – Write an article of 200-250 words telling us what they saw and what happened.

Step 3 – Send the article to us using the form below. We ask that you fill in the form rather than the child.

Note that photos/drawings are helpful (especially landscape rather than portrait) but they are not a condition of entry. There is no way to attach photos/drawings to the form, so please state in the “more information” field if you have some.

If they get stuck and don’t know what to write about, here are a few hints and tips:

• Good nature writing starts with the senses – so what did you see and hear? What about smell and touch? Take notes when you’re out and about so you don’t forget

• How would you describe what happened? Did it remind you of anything?

• It’s great to look up some extra information about what you saw, and tell us about that too. For example, if you saw a butterfly sunning itself, see if you can find out what type of butterfly it was, how long they live, whether they stay in the UK or migrate – any juicy titbits!

• You can think big, and describe the whole scene – the sky, the horizon, the landscape. Or you can think small, and tell us some details about the butterfly’s wings or the beetle’s markings.

• What did your encounter with nature make you think about? How did it make you feel?

The deadline for entry is noon on Thursday 29 September . Anyone can enter their child who is aged between 8 and 14 and based in the UK . You the parent/guardian will be contacted if your child’s piece is selected for publication, and you will be paid on behalf of the child.

For further inspiration, here are a few recent Young Country Diaries:

• Emily, 10, who was bitten by a bug

• Nenedjo, 8, who found a hungry caterpillar

• Henry, 12, who fishes in rock pools

Good luck, everyone!

Paul Fleckney, editor of Country Diary and Young Country Diary

We ask that the parent/guardian fills in the form below, rather than your child. Your responses are secure as the form is encrypted and only the Guardian has access to your contributions. One of our journalists will be in contact with you, as parent or guardian, before we publish, so please do leave contact details.

If you’re having trouble using the form, click here . Read terms of service here and privacy policy here .