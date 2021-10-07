Black Friday toy deals 2021: When does the sale start and what offers should you expect?

Though still a few months away, the countdown to the biggest shopping event of the year is officially on. Black Friday sees all our favourite retailers slashing their prices on big-ticket items, from tech , toys and TVs to fashion , home appliances , beauty and more.

Originally a one-day event in the US that marked the start of the Christmas season, the sale’s now travelled across the Atlantic and has become a weekend-long event that concludes on Cyber Monday.

Amazon was the first to bring Black Friday to British shores in 2010, with myriad more stores joining the bandwagon in recent years, from Aldi to Boots and Currys .

Taking place in November, there’s no better time to refine your Christmas lists and stock up on presents for under the tree. During last year’s event, we saw up to 50 per cent off on toys from retailers including Smyths, John Lewis & Partners , Argos , and The Entertainer, with prices cut on everything from Lego to L.O.L Surprise!, VTech, Disney and Nerf.

With so many offers to scroll through online, we’ll be on hand to bring you some of the best throughout the shopping event. First and foremost, we recommend getting prepared – here, we’ve collated all the information you need to know about the sale, including some of the best deals to expect.

What is Black Friday?

Historically a one-day in-store event taking place after Thanksgiving Day in the US, the sale marks the start of the Christmas shopping season.

Over the past decade, it’s made its way onto our shores and now many UK retailers take part, slashing prices on thousands of products from big-name brands such as Apple , Dyson , Shark and more.

For our extensive list of the retailers that took part in Black Friday 2020, read our guide here . As soon as brands start talking about this year’s sales, we will be updating it with the relevant discounts.

What’s the history of Black Friday?

Black Friday shopping dates back to 1952 in the US, when shops in Philadelphia discounted products to mark the beginning of the festive season. Later uses of the term in the 1960s saw the police referring to “Black Friday” when describing the chaotic traffic congestion the day after Thanksgiving.

The event gained international attention in the Noughties when coverage captured US shoppers raiding the shelves for discounted TVs , toys and tech during the sale.

Amazon first brought Black Friday to Britain in 2010. But it wasn’t until 2013, when Asda introduced the first in-store sale which had people flocking to their nearest store to take advantage of the discounts, that the event gained momentum in the UK. The huge success of Asda’s event led to many other retailers introducing both in-store and online deals.

Retailers have since kicked off the sale earlier and earlier. Notably, in 2020, both Amazon and Boots launched month-long Black Friday sales before the big weekend, and they are expected to do the same this year.

When is Black Friday 2021?

The 2021 event falls on 26 November, with deals dropping throughout the whole weekend, concluding on 29 November, which is also known as Cyber Monday .

In 2020, the landscape of Black Friday changed, with shoppers instead encouraged to stay at home due to the coronavirus pandemic and shop the deals online. This meant most of the biggest discounts could be found via the web, and this is likely to be the same in 2021.

What is Cyber Monday?

The Monday following Black Friday has come to be known as Cyber Monday and is the last day of the sales. It’s named as such because pre-Christmas online sales normally peak on this day.

Now, the day is a sales event in its own right, with retailers continuing to slash prices throughout the Monday. So it’s the perfect opportunity to bag a bargain if you missed out on anything over the weekend. It’s also the last mass sale event until January.

What’s the best way to get a Black Friday 2021 deal?

Throughout Black Friday and Cyber Monday , the IndyBest team will be curating the most impressive discounts across tech , beauty , fashion , home appliances , TVs and more in our handy guides.

We’ll also be handpicking deals from retailers including Currys , Amazon , Very and John Lewis & Partners , so make sure you keep checking back during the sale.

Unlike last year, deals should be available in-store as well as online, so it’s worth keeping an eye on your local shops as well.

Tips for Black Friday shopping online

The best way to ensure you’re prepared is to set up accounts with all the big-ticket retailers, from Amazon , John Lewis & Partners and Currys to Very , Next and Argos . This makes shopping on the day easier and quicker. If you’re after next-day delivery, sign up for Amazon Prime or start a free 30-day trial.

You can also sign up for newsletters to receive all the latest updates from retailers, meaning you’ll be the first to know when the sales start and have access to any discount codes. It’s always good to download the apps of your favourite retailers and follow them on socials, too.

As with any sales event, we’d recommend refining your shopping list beforehand as well as always checking the RRP, so you know it’s a real deal.

We’d also recommend reading the retailer’s returns policy if you’ve not shopped there before. And if you’re buying online, ensure your anti-malware software is up to date. Read our review of the best solutions here .

If you’re buying large appliances or items of furniture, don’t forget to measure up your space, and the dimensions of the entrance and doorways too.

How to find the best Black Friday toy deals

Make sure you bookmark this page and IndyBest’s other Black Friday content so you have all the latest information in the lead-up to the big day. We’ll be handpicking the best discounts throughout the event from big-ticket retailers including Smyths, Amazon , John Lewis & Partners , Currys and Argos , to name just a few.

It’s also worth signing up for accounts with each retailer, meaning you can save time on the day, check out quicker and not lose out on any popular Lego sets when they sell out. With an account, you can also sign up for email updates from your favourite stores so you’re in the know when deals drop.

What were the best Black Friday toys deals last year?

We were not disappointed with the deals on offer last year, with retailers offering huge discounts on bestselling toys.

Over on Amazon, there was up to 40 per cent off Barbie, Leapfrog and kid-friendly tablets. Barbie’s dream closet (£48.83, Amazon.co.uk ) had a saving of £27, while Amazon’s own Fire HD kids’ edition tablet (£139.99, Amazon.co.uk ) had £55 off.

We also saw impressive savings from Disney, with the brand’s toys sure to delight any young Frozen or Cars fans. You could save £20 on the Arendelle castle playset (£53.99, Shopdisney.co.uk ) and £10.50 on the Lightning McQueen build to race remote control car (£17.50, Shopdisney.co.uk ).

Elsewhere, Hamleys delivered the goods with £9.90 off the Articulate Your Life game (£31.39, Hamleys.com ).

Lego’s often costly so there’s no better time than Black Friday to invest in a set. At Argos, there was an impressive 30 per cent off the Harry Potter Hogwarts clock tower (£85, Argos.co.uk ), while at Very there was a £37 saving on the Lego city workshop (£89.99, Very.co.uk ).

What were the best Cyber Monday toys deals last year?

Cyber Monday is the last chance to get discounted toys in time for Christmas and last year there was up to 50 per cent off.

For on-the-go kids, there was a £25 saving over at Halfords on the Nitro Circus Ryan Williams replica stunt scooter (£85, Halfords.com ) as well as £30 off the X-Rated shockwave kids BMX bike (£120, Halfords ).

Perfect for budding techies, you could snap up a Lego mindstorms robot (£263.99, Amazon.co.uk ) for nearly £100 less.

We also saw a £40 saving on the Amazon Kindle kids edition (£99.99, Amazon.co.uk ) and the fire 7 kids tablet (£99.99, Amazon.co.uk ).

There was plenty for little ones, too, with £20 off this Peppa Pig plush toy (£20, Smythstoys.com ) and nearly half off the Fisher-Price giraffe sit-me-up floor seat (£39.99, Amazon.co.uk ).

Where can I find the best Black Friday 2021 deals?

Make sure you bookmark this page so you don’t miss out on any stellar toys deals this year, as IndyBest will be sourcing all the best prices on the best products.

For all the information across all the participating retailers, read our guide to the Black Friday sale and what to expect from the 2021 sale weekend .

