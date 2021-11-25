ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Black Friday toy deals 2021: The best early offers on Marvel, Lego, Harry Potter, Disney, Peppa Pig and more

By Daisy Lester and Emma Rossiter
Black Friday is the biggest shopping event of the year and now it’s just one day away. Many retailers, such as Amazon , Very , and Argos , have already begun slashing their prices on everything from tech to TVs , fashion and more.

Originally a one-day event in the US that marked the start of the Christmas season, concluding on Cyber Monday , Amazon was the first to bring Black Friday to British shores in 2010, with myriad more stores joining the bandwagon in recent years, from Aldi to Boots and Currys .

When it comes to toys, there’s no better time to shop. It’s the last big sale event before Christmas hits, so is the perfect opportunity to stock up on all your family’s wishlist items.

But there are so many offers to scroll through online, it can be overwhelming. That’s why our IndyBest team is on hand to bring you the best deals to shop, from Marvel and Harry Potter merch to Disney toys and games . We’ll also be keeping a close eye on big-ticket items such as the Nintendo Switch and on stores like Lego , which are yet to drop deals but will likely be big players come Friday.

Deals are coming and going fast, and we want you to get the best price on those most-wanted toys. So get going to avoid missing out.

The best early toy Black Friday 2021 deals

Lego Harry Potter Fawkes Dumbledore’s phoenix set: Was £35, now £23, Argos.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bF0G6_0bebaENf00

Loyal and intelligent, Dumbledore’s trusty phoenix companion never left the Hogwarts headmaster’s side. And now, kids aged 10 and up can see the fiery feathered friend come to life with this Argos-exclusive model that has a third off right now. Fawkes looks life-like with a powerful beak and realistic “flying” wings powered by a hand-turned mechanism. Containing 597 Lego pieces, it measures more than 24cm from beak to tail.

Buy now

Lego Harry Potter Hogwarts castle toy: Was £349.99, now £299.99, Smythstoys.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GeJGj_0bebaENf00

Big kids, this one’s for you. This highly detailed set features all our favourite rooms from the magical series: take potions class with Professor Snape, battle boggarts in defence against the dark arts, and even explore the chamber of secrets and defeat the basilisk. It’s an absolutely monumental build with over 6,000 pieces inside, including 31 Harry Potter Lego characters and a buildable dragon. Your only problem will be who gets to play with it first.

Buy now

Carrera Go!!! Nintendo Mario Kart 8: Was £69.99, now £54.99, Very.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QM9Mg_0bebaENf00

We’ve all come to know and love the courses of Nintendo’s Mario Kart , but things just got real. While there are no shells or mystery boxes here, you can still race Mario and Luigi around this 5.3m mains-powered track with very similar course features. There’s a flyover loop, banked curve lap counter, narrow section and guard rails to contend with. Who will win the mushroom cup this time?

Buy now

Marvel Avengers titan hero 8 pack: Was £99.99, now £59.99, Smythstoys.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1b0TOT_0bebaENf00

Avengers... Assemble! This exclusive set includes all their favourite characters, from Captain America and Hulk through to Rocket Raccoon and even Nebula and War Machine. Your little one will be able to recreate their favourite Avengers: Endgame scenes and imagine new missions. And as it’s currently £40 off you won’t only save the world, but precious pennies too.

Buy now

Lego Star Wars millennium falcon building set: Was £150, now £100, Argos.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yVKYN_0bebaENf00

Argos has been super generous with its toy discounts this year. Not only has the retailer already knocked a third off the price of this Lego Star Wars millennium falcon set, but you can also get a further 20 per cent off when you add the code “TOYS20” at checkout. Use the 1,300 included pieces to build what is perhaps the most recognisable ship in all of sci-fi fandom. You’ll also get seven characters who frequent the falcon, from Chewbacca and Lando Calrissian to C-3PO and R2-D2. It may be the ship that made the kessel run in less than 12 parsecs, but you’ll need to be even faster to grab this deal before it’s gone.

Buy now

Hornby Harry Potter Hogwarts express train set: £199.99, now £131.99, Amazon.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m7fTT_0bebaENf00

If your little witch or wizard knows their expecto patronum from their alohomora, then it’s time for them to journey to Hogwarts. And now they can do that in style with this Hornby train set. It comes complete with working headlights and two train carriages and – good news for parents – there’s no set-up required. Simply un-box and let the adventure begin.

Buy now

Disney Frozen 2-in-1 dressing table: Was £60, now £45, Argos.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IIBrd_0bebaENf00

What little princess’s bedroom is complete without a dressing table? Now they can get ready in style with this Frozen -inspired set. It includes a stool, two flasks and even some all-important accessories – a necklace, headband, rings, bracelet, hair clip and comb. Best of all, the mirror can detach from the dresser and be used on any other flat surface, so wherever they go, this magic mirror can go too.

Buy now

Star Wars the black series Jar Jar Binks 6-inch-scale action figure: Was £33.99, now £15.49, Amazon.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2u8aJe_0bebaENf00

If they’re obsessed with a galaxy far, far away then they’re sure to adore this Jar Jar Binks action figure. Designed with movie-accurate details and coming complete with three accessories, they’ll be able to recreate all their favourite scenes from the prequels. And with more than 50 per cent off right now, this is the deal you’ve been looking for.

Buy now

Lego city passenger train Bluetooth remote control set: Was £105, now £65, Argos.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=165Ybk_0bebaENf00

Add some power to your Lego city universe with this Bluetooth-powered locomotive. The set comes equipped with two carriages, circular train tracks that are compatible with other Lego train sets, four minifigures and a buildable platform. You can drive the vehicle with a remote control or from your phone if you download the app. With a saving of £40, we think we can get all aboard with this train set.

Buy now

Thomas & Friends trackmaster mad dash on sodor: Was £79.99, now £59.99, Smythstoys.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09hraG_0bebaENf00

With this remote-control train set, your children get the chance to become little engineers. They’ll help Thomas navigate a hectic day delivering cargo across the Island of Sodor. There’s more than 40 pieces of track to construct, and 50 pieces of play items, meaning every day can be different. It’s suitable for children aged three and over and is sure to delight all fans of Thomas.

Buy now

Moovngo camouflage skateboard: Was £28, now £9.24, Hamleys.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZdJJm_0bebaENf00

Suitable for kids aged six and up, this skateboard will be the ideal gift for those who are just learning to skate, as well as those who are ready to be the next Tony Hawk. It has a maximum weight load of 100kg (so don’t be tempted to take it for a spin yourselves, parents) and its camouflage design is sure to send kids whizzing down the streets in style. This colossal 67 per cent saving can only be found on the Hamley’s website though, so if you don’t want to miss out you best get a move on.

Buy now

Marvel Spidey and his amazing friends team figure collection: Was £45, now £22.50, Argos.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16eSfv_0bebaENf00

In case you’ve been living under a rock, you may not know that the upcoming Spiderman film is all any Marvel fan is talking about. Well, with this set your little superhero can now re-enact some of their favourite scenes from the MCU thus far. The set includes six (technically seven) fan favourites such as Miles Morales’s Spiderman, The Hulk and Black Panther, as well as a couple of lesser-known (but sure to be important) characters, too. The set is currently half price and is sure to make all their web-slinging Christmas dreams come true.

Buy now

Bop It! Star Wars Chewie game: Was £20, now £6.66, Thetoyshop.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4c62YN_0bebaENf00

The classic Bop It! game just got even more fun for the Star Wars fan in your home. With Chewbacca sound effects, kids aged eight and up can play along by bopping it, twisting it and pulling it in the right order as quickly as possible. Equipped with a Han Solo mode too, we think even the adults will want to join in. With 66 per cent off, it could be a wookie mistake to miss out on this deal.

Buy now

My 1st Years personalised children’s laptop wooden toy: Was £35, now £17.50, My1styears.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iLwSD_0bebaENf00

Known for its beautifully crafted toys that encourage imaginative play, My 1st Years is now offering 50 per cent off selected toys site-wide ahead of the Black Friday sales, like this wooden laptop, now just £17.50. A welcome break from actual screens, the “screen” here is a blackboard that can be filled with doodles and writing practice. Plus, if you’re in the market for a thoughtful gift, you can even personalise the lid with a name, too.

Buy now

Disney Store Raya classic doll, Raya and the Last Dragon : Was £14.95, now £11.96, Shopdisney.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Y5US3_0bebaENf00

The Disney Store has also started dropping some Black Friday deals. Right now you can save 20 per cent across medium soft toys and also on selected Disney Princess items, like this Raya classic doll. Inspired by 2021’s Raya and the Last Dragon , she comes complete with hat, sword and brush. Pair Raya with the also-discounted Sisu human doll (was £14.95, now £11.96, Shopdisney.co.uk ) and watch as your little warrior recreates their favourite scenes.

Buy now

Lego ‘Super Mario’ master your adventure maker set: Was £49.99, now £33.49, Amazon.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NISSQ_0bebaENf00

Combining two of our faves, this Lego set inspired by Nintendo’s Super Mario , is a steal on Amazon right now with around 30 per cent off. Budding game designers can create their own courses for Mario to navigate, complete with action blocks, Bob-omb, Koopa Paratroopa and more.

Buy now

Paw Patrol mission cruiser: Was £49.99, now £29.99, Thetoyshop.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46xLZe_0bebaENf00

When there’s trouble brewing in Barkingburg, the Paw Patrol pups will always be on hand to help. This mission cruiser includes Robo Dog and his vehicle, but still has room for you to add your other favourite pups and their rescue racers. Use the pop-up screen to view your mission and set off on adventure after adventure. The ideal gift for fans of the hit TV series (aged three and up).

Buy now

My 1st Years personalised wooden kitchen play set: Was £150, now £75, My1styears.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Sz28a_0bebaENf00

Another charming wooden offering from My 1st Years, this pastel kitchen boasts plenty of cupboard space, a hob, oven and a sink, so little chefs have all they need to cook up a storm – and it’s now half price. With a built-in chalkboard and cooking tools including a spatula, spoon, and salt and pepper shakers, the retro-style set is designed to help little ones develop motor skills while learning too.

Buy now

L.O.L. Surprise! 3-in-1 party cruiser car: Was £64.99, now £34.99, Smythstoys.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10eyS7_0bebaENf00

This 3-in-1 play set contains a car, surprise pool and dance floor – making it the perfect place for up to four of your little one‘s favourite OMG fashion dolls. Smyths has already reduced the price of this set once before, but with additional Black Friday savings you can now save £30. That’s a win-win-win, if you ask us.

Buy now

Little Tikes my first slide, pink: Was £34.99, now £19.99, Very.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1a1iSp_0bebaENf00

Perfect for both outside and indoor fun, this slide from Little Tikes, suitable for ages 18 months and up, is now on sale at Very with £15 off. Said to be a doddle to pack away, it’s also easy to clean – simply wipe down any mess and you’re good to go. We suspect both kids and parents will love this playtime pick thanks to its high handrails that pop into place, keeping brave adventurers safe and stable while they play.

Buy now

Lego Marvel Avengers Iron Man hall of armour: Was £54.99, now £42.99, Amazon.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2L87hd_0bebaENf00

“I am Iron Man.” Those four little words are responsible for kick-starting the MCU, and now your Tony Stark-in-training can utter them too. There’s 524 pieces in this Lego set, which when constructed will make a desk, kitchen, weapon storage, tool storage, Iron Man suit storage modules and a radar dish. There’s also six minifigures spanning different suits seen throughout the films, which means that playtime can go back to where it all began.

Buy now

Monopoly voice banking electronic family board game: Was £32.99, now £16.99, Amazon.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BtPR5_0bebaENf00

Looking for a board game with a difference? This twist on the games night classic could be just the ticket. Merging voice recognition with the family fun of Monopoly, simply ask Mr Monopoly to complete your transactions through his voice-activated top hat, and he’ll sort everything for you, doing away with the usual cash and card system. Now on sale at almost half price, courtesy of Amazon, this is a deal you won’t want to miss out on. But, if you do prefer to keep things simple, the original game has also dropped by nearly 50 per cent (was £23.99, now £12.59, Amazon.co.uk ).

Buy now

Harry Potter Harry light painting wand: Was £30, now £22.50, Hamleys.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0P2yXo_0bebaENf00

With 25 per cent off, it’s no surprise that this magical offering is already flying off the shelves. The Harry light painting wand features an ultra-bright LED tip (activated by a button on the handle) and will serve as a stunning replica as your little witch or wizard recreates their favourite spells and scenes. Download the free WOW! Stuff Light Painting app to a phone or tablet, and the kids can use their wand to draw their patronus, paint their name in the sky or create pictures and videos, so they can be just like Harry Potter.

Buy now

Baby To Love jungle play mat: Was £75, now £56.25, Laredoute.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1K4L2T_0bebaENf00

There’s 25 per cent off this play mat from Baby To Love right now. It’s a large mat that has many surprises for your baby to discover; from hidden animals and interactive soft toys, to a sun mirror and teething leaves. It also has a delightfully charming design which we think would look very sweet in their nursery. And while we haven’t tested this particular model, we have reviewed some more play mats like this in our round-up of the best .

Buy now

Asmodee dobble card game: Was £12.99, now £8, Amazon.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rNetH_0bebaENf00

An ideal stocking filler for young ones, this game tests their speed, observation skills and reflexes as they race to find the identical image between cards. Aimed at players aged six and above, it’s designed for two to eight participants. As the game is based on reactions and visual perception, there’s no advantage for adults over children, making it fun for the whole family. Its pocket size, meanwhile, ensures it’s great for taking on holiday. There are also Harry Potter- themed Dobble cards (was £15, now £9, Debenhams.com ) which currently have 40 per cent off in the sale.

Buy now

Mamas & Papas welcome to the world soft toy, Archie elephant: Was £16, now £12.80, Mamasandpapas.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JdXdu_0bebaENf00

In our round-up of the best newborn and baby gifts our writer was totally smitten with this soft toy: “Floppy and cuddly, we can see this being dragged everywhere they go,” they said. Archie the elephant is just one of the brand’s “welcome to the world” soft toys, in a collection that also features a bunny, giraffe and zebra. We imagine this would be a big hit with both children and expectant parents. Plus, with 20 per cent off right now, it’s a no brainer.

Buy now

Lego Friends heartlake city shopping mall set 41450: Was £89.99, now £67.99, Smythstoys.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SS26H_0bebaENf00

Save more than £20 on this three-story shopping mall and food court from Lego. The 1,232 piece set has something for everyone – minifigure Emma and her family and friends can head to the bubble-tea stand or noodle restaurant, travel up and down the moving escalator or shop till they drop at any of the five shops. We’re already fans of the Lego Friends series, as we also featured a similar set – the heartlake city organic café (was £24.99, now £21.99, Very.co.uk ) – in our best kids’ Lego sets review.

Buy now

Bloomingville safari mobile: Was £54.95, now £38.50, Scandiborn.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45FaUb_0bebaENf00

If you’re after a baby mobile that doubles up a decorative piece, there’s now more than £15 to be saved on this Bloomingville safari mobile that seriously impressed our reviewer of the best baby mobiles . “There’s a lovely artisan feel with this mobile thanks to the hand-finished manes and tails on the animals,” they said, adding that “both the zebra and giraffe make a satisfying rattle noise, which didn’t just fulfil us but caught our mini tester’s attention too.”

Buy now

Barbie 6V battery operated trike: Was £109.99, now £69.99, Very.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4V1I8b_0bebaENf00

Now with £35 off, this pair of wheels is a no-brainer for Barbie fans – thanks to the simple stop and go pedals and easy-steer handlebars, little ones will be zooming about in no time. Suited for kids three years and up, the mini motor – which comes with horn and engine sounds and even front and rear headlights – last for up to an hour on one charge. Perhaps something to park beneath the Christmas tree this year?

Buy now

Fab Lab tie dye luxury kit: Was £15.99, now £11.99, Studio.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13gQDG_0bebaENf00

Save 25 per cent on this luxury tie dye kit from Fab Lab – it’s pretty groovy, if you ask us. We’re already fans of the fun, hypoallergenic kit, which made it into our best tie-dye kit review . Our tester found the instructions easy to follow, and said: “The brightly coloured, child-friendly box comes with gloves, rubber bands and seven dye colours in applicator bottles, and we liked having turquoise and purple options rather than just standard primary colours.”

Buy now

Batman go kart: Was £99.99, now £64.99, Very.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tbjPM_0bebaENf00

Saving the world might just be an easy ride with this Batman-themed cart – and with £30 off, you can save a few pennies too. While we haven’t tested this toy ourselves, the chunky wheels are said to be hardwearing and suited to outdoor use, while the seat is designed to provide comfort for mini Batmen while they pedal around the garden.

Buy now

Hamleys glow-in-the-dark fidget spinner: Was £9, now £2.80, Hamleys.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Bv4MN_0bebaENf00

This palm-sized toy shot to fame in 2017 and seemed to be the “must-have” accessory for every child at play-time. And while the craze may have slowed down, we can assure you fidget spinners are still as popular on the playground as ever. This Hamleys iteration has 70 per cent off and we think could be the ideal stocking filler for Christmas. It even glows in the dark!

Buy now

Peppa Pig doctors and nurses figure pack: Was £14.99, now £10.49, Studio.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0E2EOt_0bebaENf00

One for budding doctors and nurses, this adorable figure set from the popular animated TV series is sure to impress any little Peppa Pig fans. Now with 30 per cent off, the box houses two doctor’s bags and five characters that Peppa enthusiasts will know and love, including Suzy Sheep, Zoe Zebra and, of course, Peppa herself.

Buy now

Vtech sit to stand music centre: Was £34.99, now £24.49, Studio.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1odfJH_0bebaENf00

Got a little rising star in the house? This musical toy from Vtech comes kitted out with light-up piano keys, a guitar, drum, saxophone and microphone, and is now reduced by 30 per cent. Little ones can sing along to seven different songs and 15 melodies, and engage in creative play while developing their hand-eye coordination – plus, the panel is detachable to accommodate both seated and standing concerts.

Buy now

Lego Harry Potter Hogwarts Express set: Was £74.99, now £56, Amazon.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mRU3Y_0bebaENf00

No trip to Hogwarts would be possible without the famous platform 9 and 3/4 or, of course, the Hogwarts Express itself. Kids aged eight and up will use the 801 pieces to build both the train and the station brick-by-brick before setting off on their own wizarding adventures. The set also includes characters such as the dynamic trio – Harry, Ron and Hermione – as well as Remus Lupin, a dementor and even the trolley lady so they can recreate some of the scenes featured in the films. Anything else off the trolley dears?

Buy now

‘Frozen 2’ magic ice sleeve: Was £29.99, now £18.99, Amazon.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3C2OtK_0bebaENf00

Has your little one been dreaming of being Elsa for years? Well, thanks to this magic ice sleeve which, you guessed it, sprays actual ice, they can conceal their magical powers until they’re ready to “let it go”. They’re sure to love playing snow queen, which is exactly why the water bottle and snow can be refilled and replaced for endless play.

Buy now

Hasbro Gaming Trivial Pursuit Family Edition Game: Was £33.99, now £17.49, Amazon.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25BHEm_0bebaENf00

Sometimes, the classics really are the best, and what Christmas would be complete without a game of Trivial Pursuit? But while we know the pain of trying to answer the sometimes-too-challenging questions of the original game, this board has been designed with families in mind. With 1,200 easier questions for kids, and the same number of more tricky questions for adults, now everyone can get in on the fun. As always though, the player or team to collect all their cheeses first is the winner.

Buy now

La Ferrari FXXK 12V electric ride on car: Was £299.99, now £239.99, Amazon.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Nsyfs_0bebaENf00

If your little one is already showing signs of being a petrol-head, then why not fuel those F1 fantasies with a Ferrari of their very own? This realistic replica features an authentic key, engine start-up sound, steering wheel, gear stick for forward and reverse motions, seat belt and even working headlights. There is also the option for parents to take control remotely if you don’t think they’re quite ready to be the next Lewis Hamilton. With its MP3 compatibility and its 20 per cent off price tag, this has firmly taken pole position on our wishlist.

Buy now

Chicco sensory table electronic learning toy: Was £40, now £20, Argos.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11Uhdh_0bebaENf00

This activity table is designed to help little ones develop their senses and their capacity for attention. There are plenty of activities – five to be exact – ranging from a shape sorter to sounds, and the central lake also lights up to keep them stimulated. It’s a simply charming design and suitable for children aged from 10 months (as the table legs can be removed so they can play safely on the floor) right up to four years.

Buy now

Sunnylife inflatable basketball set: Was £44, now £13.20, Johnlewis.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3d8z2b_0bebaENf00

We might be in the depths of winter right now, but there’s no better time to invest in all your summer fun essentials, like this seriously cute blow-up basketball set from Sunnylife. We’re already into the brand’s aesthetic playtime offerings, having featured them in both our best paddling pool and swimming aids roundups. And now, thanks to John Lewis, this inflatable set has been reduced by a jaw-dropping 70 per cent off – yes, you heard that right – so whether you’re heading to the beach or setting up in the garden, get ready for hours of hoop shooting fun.

Buy now

Hasbro Jenga classic: Was £14.99, now £8.79, Amazon.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZTcCJ_0bebaENf00

Trivia games will go out of date almost as soon as the cards have been written, but Jenga’s building blocks are forever. This classic game is truly timeless – who among us can’t remember playing this at a party? Best of all, it’s a game for the whole family as anyone aged six and up will be able to get in on the fun. It teaches kids all about strategy and it’ll always be funny when the tower finally topples over.

Buy now

Happyland happy farm playset: Was £29.99, now £14.99, Elc.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WvthH_0bebaENf00

Animal lovers and little farmers alike will adore this Happyland set from Early Learning Centre. It includes a play mat, farmer, four fence panels and 10 animals. Your little ones will have lots of fun bringing the animals to life by making their noises and giving them each their own personalities. The only limit is their imagination. There’s 50 per cent off right now and you can get an extra 10 per cent off when you spend £30 by using code “BF10”.

Buy now

What is Black Friday?

Historically a one-day in-store event taking place after Thanksgiving Day in the US, the sale marks the start of the Christmas shopping season.

Over the past decade, it’s made its way onto our shores and now many UK retailers take part, slashing prices on thousands of products from big-name brands such as Apple , Dyson , Shark and more.

For our extensive list of the retailers that took part in Black Friday 2020, read our guide here . As soon as brands start talking about this year’s sales, we will be updating it with the relevant discounts.

What’s the history of Black Friday?

Black Friday shopping dates back to 1952 in the US, when shops in Philadelphia discounted products to mark the beginning of the festive season. Later uses of the term in the 1960s saw the police referring to “Black Friday” when describing the chaotic traffic congestion the day after Thanksgiving.

The event gained international attention in the Noughties when coverage captured US shoppers raiding the shelves for discounted TVs , toys and tech during the sale.

Amazon first brought Black Friday to Britain in 2010. But it wasn’t until 2013, when Asda introduced the first in-store sale which had people flocking to their nearest store to take advantage of the discounts, that the event gained momentum in the UK. The huge success of Asda’s event led to many other retailers introducing both in-store and online deals.

Retailers have since kicked off the sale earlier and earlier. Notably, in 2020, both Amazon and Boots launched month-long Black Friday sales before the big weekend, and they are expected to do the same this year.

When is Black Friday 2021?

The 2021 event falls on 26 November, with deals dropping throughout the whole weekend, concluding on 29 November, which is also known as Cyber Monday .

In 2020, the landscape of Black Friday changed, with shoppers instead encouraged to stay at home due to the coronavirus pandemic and shop the deals online. This meant most of the biggest discounts could be found via the web, and this is likely to be the same in 2021.

What is Cyber Monday?

The Monday following Black Friday has come to be known as Cyber Monday and is the last day of the sales. It’s named as such because pre-Christmas online sales normally peak on this day.

Now, the day is a sales event in its own right, with retailers continuing to slash prices throughout the Monday. So it’s the perfect opportunity to bag a bargain if you missed out on anything over the weekend. It’s also the last mass sale event until January.

What’s the best way to get a Black Friday 2021 deal?

Throughout Black Friday and Cyber Monday , the IndyBest team will be curating the most impressive discounts across tech , beauty , fashion , home appliances , TVs and more in our handy guides.

We’ll also be handpicking deals from retailers including Currys , Amazon , Very and John Lewis & Partners , so make sure you keep checking back during the sale.

Excitingly, retailers such as Very , Smyths and Amazon have already started launching early Black Friday deals. Meanwhile, other retailers such as John Lewis & Partners and Argos have also made dedicated Black Friday landing pages, assuring us that deals will soon be on their way.

Unlike last year, deals should be available in-store as well as online, so it’s worth keeping an eye on your local shops as well.

Tips for Black Friday shopping online

The best way to ensure you’re prepared is to set up accounts with all the big retailers including, Amazon , John Lewis & Partners , Currys , Very and Next . It makes shopping on the day easier and quicker, and you’ll be less likely to miss out on a deal. If you’re after next-day delivery, sign up for Amazon Prime or start a free 30-day trial in the lead-up to the bonanza.

You can also sign up for newsletters to receive all the latest updates from retailers, meaning you’ll be the first to know when the sales start and have access to any discount codes. It’s always good to download the apps of your favourite retailers and follow them on socials, too.

As with any sales event, we’d recommend refining your shopping list beforehand as well as always checking the RRP, so you know it’s a real deal.

We’d also recommend reading the retailer’s returns policy if you’ve not shopped there before. And if you’re buying online, ensure your anti-malware software is up to date. Read our review of the best solutions here .

If you’re buying large appliances or items of furniture, don’t forget to measure up your space, and the dimensions of the entrance and doorways too.

How to find the best Black Friday toy deals

Make sure you bookmark this page and IndyBest’s other Black Friday content so you have all the latest information in the lead-up to the big day. We’ll be handpicking the best discounts throughout the event from big-ticket retailers including Smyths, Amazon , John Lewis & Partners , Currys and Argos , to name just a few.

It’s also worth signing up for accounts with each retailer, meaning you can save time on the day, check out quicker and not lose out on any popular Lego sets when they sell out. With an account, you can also sign up for email updates from your favourite stores so you’re in the know when deals drop.

What were the best Cyber Monday toys deals last year?

Cyber Monday is the last chance to get discounted toys in time for Christmas and last year there was up to 50 per cent off.

For on-the-go kids, there was a £25 saving over at Halfords on the Nitro Circus Ryan Williams replica stunt scooter (£99.95, Amazon.co.uk ) as well as £30 off the X-rated shockwave kids BMX bike (£120, Halfords ).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3922Kb_0bebaENf00

Perfect for budding techies, you could snap up a Lego mindstorms robot (£247.99, Amazon.co.uk ) for nearly £100 less.

We also saw a £40 saving on the Amazon Kindle kids edition (£99.99, Amazon.co.uk ) and the fire 7 kids tablet (£99.99, Amazon.co.uk ), which will be re-stocked 28 November.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1meYdM_0bebaENf00

There was plenty for little ones, too, with £20 off this Peppa Pig plush toy (£20, Smythstoys.com ) and nearly half off the Fisher-Price giraffe sit-me-up floor seat (£39.99, Amazon.co.uk ).

Where can I find the best Black Friday 2021 deals?

Make sure you bookmark this page so you don’t miss out on any of the stellar toys deals that we at IndyBest are already sourcing from some of our favourite brands.

Early Black Friday discounts have already dropped at retailers such as Amazon , Smyths, Disney, Hamleys, La Redoute and Very , with discounts being found across a range of toys and activities. The Entertainer has also taken an extra 10 per cent off toys that are already on offer – meaning you can save up to 80 per cent on selected products. While the Early Learning Centre is giving you 10 per cent off everything when you spend £30 and use code “BF10” at checkout.

For all the information you’ll need about participating retailers, read our guide to the Black Friday sale and what to expect from the 2021 sale weekend .

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on toys, tech, home appliances and more, try the links below:

Read more on Black Friday 2021

The best Black Friday deals this year – the very best discounts we’ve found

Best Black Friday tech deals – whether it’s a new phone contract or noise-cancelling headphones, you’ll find the best offers here

Best Black Friday home appliances deals – now’s the time to upgrade your vacuum cleaner or coffee machine

Best Black Friday gaming deals – Xbox or Playstation? Here’s our expert guide to discounts on consoles, controllers and games

Best Black Friday beauty deals – stock up on your favourites across make-up, skincare, haircare and fragrance

Best Black Friday laptop deals – there are hundreds of pounds to be saved on laptops from big-name brands such as Apple, Microsoft and HP

Best Black Friday TV deals – update your at-home cinema experience without paying full price

Best Black Friday clothing deals – whether it’s a pair of boots or a coat, treat yourself to some new wardrobe essentials

Best Black Friday sports deals – kit out your home gym or build your winter workout wardrobe

Best Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals – whether it’s the OLED, lite or original you’re after, level up with these discounts

Best Black Friday mattress deals – rest easy with big offers on brands such as Emma, Eve Sleep and Simba

Best Black Friday Aldi deals – the budget supermarket is expected to slash prices on big-ticket items like the Nintendo Switch

Best Amazon Black Friday deals – our pick of the best bargains from the millions out there

Best Apple Black Friday deals – discover rare offers on the brand’s bestsellers, from AirPods to iPhones

Best Argos Black Friday deals – find discounts on everything from kids to homeware, fitness and DIY

Best Boots Black Friday deals – there’s no better time to save on beauty, skincare, electric toothbrushes and more

Best Currys Black Friday deals – for everything from TVs and laptops to kettles and coffee machines

Best Black Friday Dyson deals – bag a bargain on the brand’s corded, cordless and handheld vacuum cleaners

Best John Lewis & Partners Black Friday deals – the high street stalwart has great prices on fashion, beauty, tech, kids and homeware

The Independent

Black Friday 2021 deals – live: The best early UK offers on Dyson vacuums, Fitbits, AirPods and more

With less than two weeks to go until Black Friday – aka the biggest and best shopping event of the year – brands and retailers have upped their game by launching their deals early. And we’re not complaining.The shopping event offers you the chance to bag a bargain on everything from TVs, games consoles and laptops to home appliances, beauty and fashion items from the likes of Amazon, John Lewis & Partners, Argos, Currys, Boots and Apple. It really is the best time of year to find a deal, and of course, get your Christmas shopping lists ticked off.In order to help you grab a bargain during the mammoth sales bonanza, our team of expert deal-hunters are on hand to find the best early offers. We’ve already seen some standout deals on the all-new Apple iPhone 13, as well as on the Dyson v11 vacuum cleaner and even on the coveted Peloton, but will continue to reveal the hottest offers as soon as they drop. Happy shopping!Read more:Best Amazon Black Friday deals available todayBlack Friday 2021: Everything you need to knowCurrys’s Black Friday 2021 sale is here: Shop the best early dealsBest Black Friday toys deals to shop now
SHOPPING
AOL Corp

Walmart's Cyber Monday deals came early! Our picks, from $10

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Worried you missed the Black Friday party? Never fear, Walmart's early Cyber Monday deals are here! This weekend's savings have been incredible all around, and Walmart continues to lead the charge. The retailer now has a ton of early Cyber Monday discounts sitewide, including covet-worthy tech, toys and even bedding. All the big brands are massively on sale: Samsung, Bose, Nintendo, Shark, Tempurpedic, Revlon, Pyrex, The Pioneer Woman, Hamilton Beach...you know the drill.
SHOPPING
Telegraph

Best John Lewis Black Friday 2021 deals: early offers on Apple AirPods, Dyson and Nespresso

November 26 may be a week away, but John Lewis has joined the likes of Amazon, Currys and Very in launching their Black Friday sale early. Although usually synonymous with Christmas, John Lewis has also become the one-stop destination for finding great Black Friday deals – and this year is no different. If it's on your wish list, you can probably find it in the sale – from Apple products and laptops to electricals and sought-after fashion and beauty brands. Here is your guide to the best live Black Friday deals at John Lewis...
SHOPPING
fox13news.com

SeaWorld offers early Black Friday ticket deals

Orlando, Fla. - SeaWorld hopes to make a splash with holiday shoppers by offering their Black Friday deals early. The theme park is offering up to 60% off tickets and fun cards, as well as discounts on dining, animal tours, and other experiences. For example, a two-park ticket to both...
ORLANDO, FL
The Verge

The best early Black Friday deals on Microsoft devices

Microsoft has kicked off its Black Friday sales offering some solid discounts on its line of Surface laptops and related accessories, with some models being discounted by as much as $600. Many of these models are also available as a bundle deal that allows you to get discounts on services like Microsoft 365 and accessories like the Surface Headphones 2 and the Surface Pen.
ELECTRONICS
GamesRadar+

Lego Baby Yoda and Lego Super Mario are at their lowest ever price in the early Black Friday deals

Because schedules are apparently meaningless these days and sales now start way in advance, Walmart's early Black Friday Lego deals are here in full force. Everything from Star Wars to brick-based advent calendars have been discounted, and the Lego Super Mario starter set has tumbled to an all-time low of $47.99 at Walmart instead of $60. Not to be left out, Amazon has discounted Lego Baby Yoda to its lowest ever price in the USA. Similarly, it's sitting pretty at £46.95 at Amazon UK instead of £70.
SHOPPING
Telegraph

Best Amazon Black Friday deals in UK today including offers on Apple Airpods, Echo Dot and LEGO

Amazon's Black Friday sale is well and truly underway, with thousands of deals on Amazon devices, tech, tablets, electricals, gaming, beauty and more. The online shopping giant has built a reputation for going all-out for the shopping event, ever since it first introduced Black Friday to the UK back in 2013. As ever, to make sure you find the best Amazon Black Friday deals, The Telegraph's writers will be regularly reporting on the best Black Friday deals as they come in.
SHOPPING
goodmorningamerica.com

Cyber Monday 2021: Best deals from Walmart, Amazon, Nordstrom, Target and more

While Black Friday 2021 is in full force, some retailers are already looking ahead to Cyber Monday 2021. In addition to Black Friday deals, big box retailers like Walmart and Target are already rolling out Cyber Monday specials ahead of the big day on Nov. 29. With global supply chains...
NFL
realsport101.com

Best Battlefield 2042 Black Friday Deals: Amazon Offers & More Discounts

BEST DEALS - Battlefield 2042 on the cheap!. Black Friday isn't here just yet but Amazon's Black Friday sales have started and here are the best Battlefield 2042 deals out there at the moment. It's on sale for around 15% on all platforms, which is huge for a game that's been out for little more than a week!
VIDEO GAMES
Indy100

Amazon Black Friday 2021: The best deals on electronics, home goods, toys and more

Black Friday is here! The company’s CEO of worldwide consumer, Dave Clark, said of the holiday: “We’re excited to help customers get great holiday deals even earlier this year, including thousands of small business products. Customers can confidently shop early knowing they are receiving incredible deals starting today, letting them get a head start on their holiday to-do lists so they can truly enjoy the holiday season.” To inspire shoppers for the upcoming gift-giving holidays, Amazon has compiled gift guides in nearly every category to help navigate you toward must-haves on your list that will help you organize your...
ELECTRONICS
SPY

Stuck for Ideas? Here Are the Best Gifts for Women on Amazon

If you’re one of those people who finds buying gifts for people to be a real struggle, you’ll likely take all the help you can get. Luckily, when it comes to finding suitable gifts for the ladies in your life, there is a shortcut. By checking out the best gifts for women on Amazon, you will have a window into exactly what clothes, tech, food, treats and other miscellaneous items are currently worth your attention. While some people prefer to avoid larger retail websites, there are so many reasons to shop on Amazon, especially when compared to other websites or driving...
RETAIL
