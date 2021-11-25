Black Friday toy deals 2021: The best early offers on Marvel, Lego, Harry Potter, Disney, Peppa Pig and more

Black Friday is the biggest shopping event of the year and now it’s just one day away. Many retailers, such as Amazon , Very , and Argos , have already begun slashing their prices on everything from tech to TVs , fashion and more.

Originally a one-day event in the US that marked the start of the Christmas season, concluding on Cyber Monday , Amazon was the first to bring Black Friday to British shores in 2010, with myriad more stores joining the bandwagon in recent years, from Aldi to Boots and Currys .

When it comes to toys, there’s no better time to shop. It’s the last big sale event before Christmas hits, so is the perfect opportunity to stock up on all your family’s wishlist items.

But there are so many offers to scroll through online, it can be overwhelming. That’s why our IndyBest team is on hand to bring you the best deals to shop, from Marvel and Harry Potter merch to Disney toys and games . We’ll also be keeping a close eye on big-ticket items such as the Nintendo Switch and on stores like Lego , which are yet to drop deals but will likely be big players come Friday.

Deals are coming and going fast, and we want you to get the best price on those most-wanted toys. So get going to avoid missing out.

The best early toy Black Friday 2021 deals

Lego Harry Potter Fawkes Dumbledore’s phoenix set: Was £35, now £23, Argos.co.uk

Loyal and intelligent, Dumbledore’s trusty phoenix companion never left the Hogwarts headmaster’s side. And now, kids aged 10 and up can see the fiery feathered friend come to life with this Argos-exclusive model that has a third off right now. Fawkes looks life-like with a powerful beak and realistic “flying” wings powered by a hand-turned mechanism. Containing 597 Lego pieces, it measures more than 24cm from beak to tail.

Lego Harry Potter Hogwarts castle toy: Was £349.99, now £299.99, Smythstoys.com

Big kids, this one’s for you. This highly detailed set features all our favourite rooms from the magical series: take potions class with Professor Snape, battle boggarts in defence against the dark arts, and even explore the chamber of secrets and defeat the basilisk. It’s an absolutely monumental build with over 6,000 pieces inside, including 31 Harry Potter Lego characters and a buildable dragon. Your only problem will be who gets to play with it first.

Carrera Go!!! Nintendo Mario Kart 8: Was £69.99, now £54.99, Very.co.uk

We’ve all come to know and love the courses of Nintendo’s Mario Kart , but things just got real. While there are no shells or mystery boxes here, you can still race Mario and Luigi around this 5.3m mains-powered track with very similar course features. There’s a flyover loop, banked curve lap counter, narrow section and guard rails to contend with. Who will win the mushroom cup this time?

Marvel Avengers titan hero 8 pack: Was £99.99, now £59.99, Smythstoys.com

Avengers... Assemble! This exclusive set includes all their favourite characters, from Captain America and Hulk through to Rocket Raccoon and even Nebula and War Machine. Your little one will be able to recreate their favourite Avengers: Endgame scenes and imagine new missions. And as it’s currently £40 off you won’t only save the world, but precious pennies too.

Lego Star Wars millennium falcon building set: Was £150, now £100, Argos.co.uk

Argos has been super generous with its toy discounts this year. Not only has the retailer already knocked a third off the price of this Lego Star Wars millennium falcon set, but you can also get a further 20 per cent off when you add the code “TOYS20” at checkout. Use the 1,300 included pieces to build what is perhaps the most recognisable ship in all of sci-fi fandom. You’ll also get seven characters who frequent the falcon, from Chewbacca and Lando Calrissian to C-3PO and R2-D2. It may be the ship that made the kessel run in less than 12 parsecs, but you’ll need to be even faster to grab this deal before it’s gone.

Hornby Harry Potter Hogwarts express train set: £199.99, now £131.99, Amazon.co.uk

If your little witch or wizard knows their expecto patronum from their alohomora, then it’s time for them to journey to Hogwarts. And now they can do that in style with this Hornby train set. It comes complete with working headlights and two train carriages and – good news for parents – there’s no set-up required. Simply un-box and let the adventure begin.

Disney Frozen 2-in-1 dressing table: Was £60, now £45, Argos.co.uk

What little princess’s bedroom is complete without a dressing table? Now they can get ready in style with this Frozen -inspired set. It includes a stool, two flasks and even some all-important accessories – a necklace, headband, rings, bracelet, hair clip and comb. Best of all, the mirror can detach from the dresser and be used on any other flat surface, so wherever they go, this magic mirror can go too.

Star Wars the black series Jar Jar Binks 6-inch-scale action figure: Was £33.99, now £15.49, Amazon.co.uk

If they’re obsessed with a galaxy far, far away then they’re sure to adore this Jar Jar Binks action figure. Designed with movie-accurate details and coming complete with three accessories, they’ll be able to recreate all their favourite scenes from the prequels. And with more than 50 per cent off right now, this is the deal you’ve been looking for.

Lego city passenger train Bluetooth remote control set: Was £105, now £65, Argos.co.uk

Add some power to your Lego city universe with this Bluetooth-powered locomotive. The set comes equipped with two carriages, circular train tracks that are compatible with other Lego train sets, four minifigures and a buildable platform. You can drive the vehicle with a remote control or from your phone if you download the app. With a saving of £40, we think we can get all aboard with this train set.

Thomas & Friends trackmaster mad dash on sodor: Was £79.99, now £59.99, Smythstoys.com

With this remote-control train set, your children get the chance to become little engineers. They’ll help Thomas navigate a hectic day delivering cargo across the Island of Sodor. There’s more than 40 pieces of track to construct, and 50 pieces of play items, meaning every day can be different. It’s suitable for children aged three and over and is sure to delight all fans of Thomas.

Moovngo camouflage skateboard: Was £28, now £9.24, Hamleys.com

Suitable for kids aged six and up, this skateboard will be the ideal gift for those who are just learning to skate, as well as those who are ready to be the next Tony Hawk. It has a maximum weight load of 100kg (so don’t be tempted to take it for a spin yourselves, parents) and its camouflage design is sure to send kids whizzing down the streets in style. This colossal 67 per cent saving can only be found on the Hamley’s website though, so if you don’t want to miss out you best get a move on.

Marvel Spidey and his amazing friends team figure collection: Was £45, now £22.50, Argos.co.uk

In case you’ve been living under a rock, you may not know that the upcoming Spiderman film is all any Marvel fan is talking about. Well, with this set your little superhero can now re-enact some of their favourite scenes from the MCU thus far. The set includes six (technically seven) fan favourites such as Miles Morales’s Spiderman, The Hulk and Black Panther, as well as a couple of lesser-known (but sure to be important) characters, too. The set is currently half price and is sure to make all their web-slinging Christmas dreams come true.

Bop It! Star Wars Chewie game: Was £20, now £6.66, Thetoyshop.com

The classic Bop It! game just got even more fun for the Star Wars fan in your home. With Chewbacca sound effects, kids aged eight and up can play along by bopping it, twisting it and pulling it in the right order as quickly as possible. Equipped with a Han Solo mode too, we think even the adults will want to join in. With 66 per cent off, it could be a wookie mistake to miss out on this deal.

My 1st Years personalised children’s laptop wooden toy: Was £35, now £17.50, My1styears.com

Known for its beautifully crafted toys that encourage imaginative play, My 1st Years is now offering 50 per cent off selected toys site-wide ahead of the Black Friday sales, like this wooden laptop, now just £17.50. A welcome break from actual screens, the “screen” here is a blackboard that can be filled with doodles and writing practice. Plus, if you’re in the market for a thoughtful gift, you can even personalise the lid with a name, too.

Disney Store Raya classic doll, Raya and the Last Dragon : Was £14.95, now £11.96, Shopdisney.co.uk

The Disney Store has also started dropping some Black Friday deals. Right now you can save 20 per cent across medium soft toys and also on selected Disney Princess items, like this Raya classic doll. Inspired by 2021’s Raya and the Last Dragon , she comes complete with hat, sword and brush. Pair Raya with the also-discounted Sisu human doll (was £14.95, now £11.96, Shopdisney.co.uk ) and watch as your little warrior recreates their favourite scenes.

Lego ‘Super Mario’ master your adventure maker set: Was £49.99, now £33.49, Amazon.co.uk

Combining two of our faves, this Lego set inspired by Nintendo’s Super Mario , is a steal on Amazon right now with around 30 per cent off. Budding game designers can create their own courses for Mario to navigate, complete with action blocks, Bob-omb, Koopa Paratroopa and more.

Paw Patrol mission cruiser: Was £49.99, now £29.99, Thetoyshop.com

When there’s trouble brewing in Barkingburg, the Paw Patrol pups will always be on hand to help. This mission cruiser includes Robo Dog and his vehicle, but still has room for you to add your other favourite pups and their rescue racers. Use the pop-up screen to view your mission and set off on adventure after adventure. The ideal gift for fans of the hit TV series (aged three and up).

My 1st Years personalised wooden kitchen play set: Was £150, now £75, My1styears.com

Another charming wooden offering from My 1st Years, this pastel kitchen boasts plenty of cupboard space, a hob, oven and a sink, so little chefs have all they need to cook up a storm – and it’s now half price. With a built-in chalkboard and cooking tools including a spatula, spoon, and salt and pepper shakers, the retro-style set is designed to help little ones develop motor skills while learning too.

L.O.L. Surprise! 3-in-1 party cruiser car: Was £64.99, now £34.99, Smythstoys.com

This 3-in-1 play set contains a car, surprise pool and dance floor – making it the perfect place for up to four of your little one‘s favourite OMG fashion dolls. Smyths has already reduced the price of this set once before, but with additional Black Friday savings you can now save £30. That’s a win-win-win, if you ask us.

Little Tikes my first slide, pink: Was £34.99, now £19.99, Very.co.uk

Perfect for both outside and indoor fun, this slide from Little Tikes, suitable for ages 18 months and up, is now on sale at Very with £15 off. Said to be a doddle to pack away, it’s also easy to clean – simply wipe down any mess and you’re good to go. We suspect both kids and parents will love this playtime pick thanks to its high handrails that pop into place, keeping brave adventurers safe and stable while they play.

Lego Marvel Avengers Iron Man hall of armour: Was £54.99, now £42.99, Amazon.co.uk

“I am Iron Man.” Those four little words are responsible for kick-starting the MCU, and now your Tony Stark-in-training can utter them too. There’s 524 pieces in this Lego set, which when constructed will make a desk, kitchen, weapon storage, tool storage, Iron Man suit storage modules and a radar dish. There’s also six minifigures spanning different suits seen throughout the films, which means that playtime can go back to where it all began.

Monopoly voice banking electronic family board game: Was £32.99, now £16.99, Amazon.co.uk

Looking for a board game with a difference? This twist on the games night classic could be just the ticket. Merging voice recognition with the family fun of Monopoly, simply ask Mr Monopoly to complete your transactions through his voice-activated top hat, and he’ll sort everything for you, doing away with the usual cash and card system. Now on sale at almost half price, courtesy of Amazon, this is a deal you won’t want to miss out on. But, if you do prefer to keep things simple, the original game has also dropped by nearly 50 per cent (was £23.99, now £12.59, Amazon.co.uk ).

Harry Potter Harry light painting wand: Was £30, now £22.50, Hamleys.com

With 25 per cent off, it’s no surprise that this magical offering is already flying off the shelves. The Harry light painting wand features an ultra-bright LED tip (activated by a button on the handle) and will serve as a stunning replica as your little witch or wizard recreates their favourite spells and scenes. Download the free WOW! Stuff Light Painting app to a phone or tablet, and the kids can use their wand to draw their patronus, paint their name in the sky or create pictures and videos, so they can be just like Harry Potter.

Baby To Love jungle play mat: Was £75, now £56.25, Laredoute.co.uk

There’s 25 per cent off this play mat from Baby To Love right now. It’s a large mat that has many surprises for your baby to discover; from hidden animals and interactive soft toys, to a sun mirror and teething leaves. It also has a delightfully charming design which we think would look very sweet in their nursery. And while we haven’t tested this particular model, we have reviewed some more play mats like this in our round-up of the best .

Asmodee dobble card game: Was £12.99, now £8, Amazon.co.uk

An ideal stocking filler for young ones, this game tests their speed, observation skills and reflexes as they race to find the identical image between cards. Aimed at players aged six and above, it’s designed for two to eight participants. As the game is based on reactions and visual perception, there’s no advantage for adults over children, making it fun for the whole family. Its pocket size, meanwhile, ensures it’s great for taking on holiday. There are also Harry Potter- themed Dobble cards (was £15, now £9, Debenhams.com ) which currently have 40 per cent off in the sale.

Mamas & Papas welcome to the world soft toy, Archie elephant: Was £16, now £12.80, Mamasandpapas.com

In our round-up of the best newborn and baby gifts our writer was totally smitten with this soft toy: “Floppy and cuddly, we can see this being dragged everywhere they go,” they said. Archie the elephant is just one of the brand’s “welcome to the world” soft toys, in a collection that also features a bunny, giraffe and zebra. We imagine this would be a big hit with both children and expectant parents. Plus, with 20 per cent off right now, it’s a no brainer.

Lego Friends heartlake city shopping mall set 41450: Was £89.99, now £67.99, Smythstoys.com

Save more than £20 on this three-story shopping mall and food court from Lego. The 1,232 piece set has something for everyone – minifigure Emma and her family and friends can head to the bubble-tea stand or noodle restaurant, travel up and down the moving escalator or shop till they drop at any of the five shops. We’re already fans of the Lego Friends series, as we also featured a similar set – the heartlake city organic café (was £24.99, now £21.99, Very.co.uk ) – in our best kids’ Lego sets review.

Bloomingville safari mobile: Was £54.95, now £38.50, Scandiborn.co.uk

If you’re after a baby mobile that doubles up a decorative piece, there’s now more than £15 to be saved on this Bloomingville safari mobile that seriously impressed our reviewer of the best baby mobiles . “There’s a lovely artisan feel with this mobile thanks to the hand-finished manes and tails on the animals,” they said, adding that “both the zebra and giraffe make a satisfying rattle noise, which didn’t just fulfil us but caught our mini tester’s attention too.”

Barbie 6V battery operated trike: Was £109.99, now £69.99, Very.co.uk

Now with £35 off, this pair of wheels is a no-brainer for Barbie fans – thanks to the simple stop and go pedals and easy-steer handlebars, little ones will be zooming about in no time. Suited for kids three years and up, the mini motor – which comes with horn and engine sounds and even front and rear headlights – last for up to an hour on one charge. Perhaps something to park beneath the Christmas tree this year?

Fab Lab tie dye luxury kit: Was £15.99, now £11.99, Studio.co.uk

Save 25 per cent on this luxury tie dye kit from Fab Lab – it’s pretty groovy, if you ask us. We’re already fans of the fun, hypoallergenic kit, which made it into our best tie-dye kit review . Our tester found the instructions easy to follow, and said: “The brightly coloured, child-friendly box comes with gloves, rubber bands and seven dye colours in applicator bottles, and we liked having turquoise and purple options rather than just standard primary colours.”

Batman go kart: Was £99.99, now £64.99, Very.co.uk

Saving the world might just be an easy ride with this Batman-themed cart – and with £30 off, you can save a few pennies too. While we haven’t tested this toy ourselves, the chunky wheels are said to be hardwearing and suited to outdoor use, while the seat is designed to provide comfort for mini Batmen while they pedal around the garden.

Hamleys glow-in-the-dark fidget spinner: Was £9, now £2.80, Hamleys.com

This palm-sized toy shot to fame in 2017 and seemed to be the “must-have” accessory for every child at play-time. And while the craze may have slowed down, we can assure you fidget spinners are still as popular on the playground as ever. This Hamleys iteration has 70 per cent off and we think could be the ideal stocking filler for Christmas. It even glows in the dark!

Peppa Pig doctors and nurses figure pack: Was £14.99, now £10.49, Studio.co.uk

One for budding doctors and nurses, this adorable figure set from the popular animated TV series is sure to impress any little Peppa Pig fans. Now with 30 per cent off, the box houses two doctor’s bags and five characters that Peppa enthusiasts will know and love, including Suzy Sheep, Zoe Zebra and, of course, Peppa herself.

Vtech sit to stand music centre: Was £34.99, now £24.49, Studio.co.uk

Got a little rising star in the house? This musical toy from Vtech comes kitted out with light-up piano keys, a guitar, drum, saxophone and microphone, and is now reduced by 30 per cent. Little ones can sing along to seven different songs and 15 melodies, and engage in creative play while developing their hand-eye coordination – plus, the panel is detachable to accommodate both seated and standing concerts.

Lego Harry Potter Hogwarts Express set: Was £74.99, now £56, Amazon.co.uk

No trip to Hogwarts would be possible without the famous platform 9 and 3/4 or, of course, the Hogwarts Express itself. Kids aged eight and up will use the 801 pieces to build both the train and the station brick-by-brick before setting off on their own wizarding adventures. The set also includes characters such as the dynamic trio – Harry, Ron and Hermione – as well as Remus Lupin, a dementor and even the trolley lady so they can recreate some of the scenes featured in the films. Anything else off the trolley dears?

‘Frozen 2’ magic ice sleeve: Was £29.99, now £18.99, Amazon.co.uk

Has your little one been dreaming of being Elsa for years? Well, thanks to this magic ice sleeve which, you guessed it, sprays actual ice, they can conceal their magical powers until they’re ready to “let it go”. They’re sure to love playing snow queen, which is exactly why the water bottle and snow can be refilled and replaced for endless play.

Hasbro Gaming Trivial Pursuit Family Edition Game: Was £33.99, now £17.49, Amazon.co.uk

Sometimes, the classics really are the best, and what Christmas would be complete without a game of Trivial Pursuit? But while we know the pain of trying to answer the sometimes-too-challenging questions of the original game, this board has been designed with families in mind. With 1,200 easier questions for kids, and the same number of more tricky questions for adults, now everyone can get in on the fun. As always though, the player or team to collect all their cheeses first is the winner.

La Ferrari FXXK 12V electric ride on car: Was £299.99, now £239.99, Amazon.co.uk

If your little one is already showing signs of being a petrol-head, then why not fuel those F1 fantasies with a Ferrari of their very own? This realistic replica features an authentic key, engine start-up sound, steering wheel, gear stick for forward and reverse motions, seat belt and even working headlights. There is also the option for parents to take control remotely if you don’t think they’re quite ready to be the next Lewis Hamilton. With its MP3 compatibility and its 20 per cent off price tag, this has firmly taken pole position on our wishlist.

Chicco sensory table electronic learning toy: Was £40, now £20, Argos.co.uk

This activity table is designed to help little ones develop their senses and their capacity for attention. There are plenty of activities – five to be exact – ranging from a shape sorter to sounds, and the central lake also lights up to keep them stimulated. It’s a simply charming design and suitable for children aged from 10 months (as the table legs can be removed so they can play safely on the floor) right up to four years.

Sunnylife inflatable basketball set: Was £44, now £13.20, Johnlewis.com

We might be in the depths of winter right now, but there’s no better time to invest in all your summer fun essentials, like this seriously cute blow-up basketball set from Sunnylife. We’re already into the brand’s aesthetic playtime offerings, having featured them in both our best paddling pool and swimming aids roundups. And now, thanks to John Lewis, this inflatable set has been reduced by a jaw-dropping 70 per cent off – yes, you heard that right – so whether you’re heading to the beach or setting up in the garden, get ready for hours of hoop shooting fun.

Hasbro Jenga classic: Was £14.99, now £8.79, Amazon.co.uk

Trivia games will go out of date almost as soon as the cards have been written, but Jenga’s building blocks are forever. This classic game is truly timeless – who among us can’t remember playing this at a party? Best of all, it’s a game for the whole family as anyone aged six and up will be able to get in on the fun. It teaches kids all about strategy and it’ll always be funny when the tower finally topples over.

Happyland happy farm playset: Was £29.99, now £14.99, Elc.co.uk

Animal lovers and little farmers alike will adore this Happyland set from Early Learning Centre. It includes a play mat, farmer, four fence panels and 10 animals. Your little ones will have lots of fun bringing the animals to life by making their noises and giving them each their own personalities. The only limit is their imagination. There’s 50 per cent off right now and you can get an extra 10 per cent off when you spend £30 by using code “BF10”.

What is Black Friday?

Historically a one-day in-store event taking place after Thanksgiving Day in the US, the sale marks the start of the Christmas shopping season.

Over the past decade, it’s made its way onto our shores and now many UK retailers take part, slashing prices on thousands of products from big-name brands such as Apple , Dyson , Shark and more.

For our extensive list of the retailers that took part in Black Friday 2020, read our guide here . As soon as brands start talking about this year’s sales, we will be updating it with the relevant discounts.

What’s the history of Black Friday?

Black Friday shopping dates back to 1952 in the US, when shops in Philadelphia discounted products to mark the beginning of the festive season. Later uses of the term in the 1960s saw the police referring to “Black Friday” when describing the chaotic traffic congestion the day after Thanksgiving.

The event gained international attention in the Noughties when coverage captured US shoppers raiding the shelves for discounted TVs , toys and tech during the sale.

Amazon first brought Black Friday to Britain in 2010. But it wasn’t until 2013, when Asda introduced the first in-store sale which had people flocking to their nearest store to take advantage of the discounts, that the event gained momentum in the UK. The huge success of Asda’s event led to many other retailers introducing both in-store and online deals.

Retailers have since kicked off the sale earlier and earlier. Notably, in 2020, both Amazon and Boots launched month-long Black Friday sales before the big weekend, and they are expected to do the same this year.

When is Black Friday 2021?

The 2021 event falls on 26 November, with deals dropping throughout the whole weekend, concluding on 29 November, which is also known as Cyber Monday .

In 2020, the landscape of Black Friday changed, with shoppers instead encouraged to stay at home due to the coronavirus pandemic and shop the deals online. This meant most of the biggest discounts could be found via the web, and this is likely to be the same in 2021.

What is Cyber Monday?

The Monday following Black Friday has come to be known as Cyber Monday and is the last day of the sales. It’s named as such because pre-Christmas online sales normally peak on this day.

Now, the day is a sales event in its own right, with retailers continuing to slash prices throughout the Monday. So it’s the perfect opportunity to bag a bargain if you missed out on anything over the weekend. It’s also the last mass sale event until January.

What’s the best way to get a Black Friday 2021 deal?

Throughout Black Friday and Cyber Monday , the IndyBest team will be curating the most impressive discounts across tech , beauty , fashion , home appliances , TVs and more in our handy guides.

We’ll also be handpicking deals from retailers including Currys , Amazon , Very and John Lewis & Partners , so make sure you keep checking back during the sale.

Excitingly, retailers such as Very , Smyths and Amazon have already started launching early Black Friday deals. Meanwhile, other retailers such as John Lewis & Partners and Argos have also made dedicated Black Friday landing pages, assuring us that deals will soon be on their way.

Unlike last year, deals should be available in-store as well as online, so it’s worth keeping an eye on your local shops as well.

Tips for Black Friday shopping online

The best way to ensure you’re prepared is to set up accounts with all the big retailers including, Amazon , John Lewis & Partners , Currys , Very and Next . It makes shopping on the day easier and quicker, and you’ll be less likely to miss out on a deal. If you’re after next-day delivery, sign up for Amazon Prime or start a free 30-day trial in the lead-up to the bonanza.

You can also sign up for newsletters to receive all the latest updates from retailers, meaning you’ll be the first to know when the sales start and have access to any discount codes. It’s always good to download the apps of your favourite retailers and follow them on socials, too.

As with any sales event, we’d recommend refining your shopping list beforehand as well as always checking the RRP, so you know it’s a real deal.

We’d also recommend reading the retailer’s returns policy if you’ve not shopped there before. And if you’re buying online, ensure your anti-malware software is up to date. Read our review of the best solutions here .

If you’re buying large appliances or items of furniture, don’t forget to measure up your space, and the dimensions of the entrance and doorways too.

How to find the best Black Friday toy deals

Make sure you bookmark this page and IndyBest’s other Black Friday content so you have all the latest information in the lead-up to the big day. We’ll be handpicking the best discounts throughout the event from big-ticket retailers including Smyths, Amazon , John Lewis & Partners , Currys and Argos , to name just a few.

It’s also worth signing up for accounts with each retailer, meaning you can save time on the day, check out quicker and not lose out on any popular Lego sets when they sell out. With an account, you can also sign up for email updates from your favourite stores so you’re in the know when deals drop.

What were the best Cyber Monday toys deals last year?

Cyber Monday is the last chance to get discounted toys in time for Christmas and last year there was up to 50 per cent off.

For on-the-go kids, there was a £25 saving over at Halfords on the Nitro Circus Ryan Williams replica stunt scooter (£99.95, Amazon.co.uk ) as well as £30 off the X-rated shockwave kids BMX bike (£120, Halfords ).

Perfect for budding techies, you could snap up a Lego mindstorms robot (£247.99, Amazon.co.uk ) for nearly £100 less.

We also saw a £40 saving on the Amazon Kindle kids edition (£99.99, Amazon.co.uk ) and the fire 7 kids tablet (£99.99, Amazon.co.uk ), which will be re-stocked 28 November.

There was plenty for little ones, too, with £20 off this Peppa Pig plush toy (£20, Smythstoys.com ) and nearly half off the Fisher-Price giraffe sit-me-up floor seat (£39.99, Amazon.co.uk ).

Where can I find the best Black Friday 2021 deals?

Make sure you bookmark this page so you don’t miss out on any of the stellar toys deals that we at IndyBest are already sourcing from some of our favourite brands.

Early Black Friday discounts have already dropped at retailers such as Amazon , Smyths, Disney, Hamleys, La Redoute and Very , with discounts being found across a range of toys and activities. The Entertainer has also taken an extra 10 per cent off toys that are already on offer – meaning you can save up to 80 per cent on selected products. While the Early Learning Centre is giving you 10 per cent off everything when you spend £30 and use code “BF10” at checkout.

For all the information you’ll need about participating retailers, read our guide to the Black Friday sale and what to expect from the 2021 sale weekend .

