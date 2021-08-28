Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Hurricane Ida barrels down on Louisiana amid warnings of ‘life-altering storm’

By Oliver Laughland in New Orleans
Posted by 
The Guardian
The Guardian
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jwtW5_0bebRdr900

Hurricane Ida rapidly gained strength on Friday evening as communities in southern Louisiana braced for a major category 4 storm with sustained winds of about 140mph and tens of thousands of residents were placed under mandatory evacuation orders.

The hurricane is due to make landfall in the US on Sunday, with officials warning of a “life-altering storm”. The cities of New Orleans and Lafayette, as well as the state capital, Baton Rouge, are under threat from Ida, which is forecast to reach the US somewhere between the parishes of Terrebone and St Mary, slightly west of New Orleans.

“Hurricane Ida is rapidly intensifying and the situation is changing, it seems, by the hour,” said John Bel Edwards, the governor, at a briefing on Friday evening. “Now is the time to finish your preparations. By nightfall tomorrow night, you need to be where you intend to ride out the storm, and you need to be postured as you would want to be as the storm approaches you.”

Ida made its first landfall Friday afternoon on Cuba’s southern Isle of Youth. The Cuban government issued a hurricane warning for its westernmost provinces, where forecasters said as much as 20in (50cm) of rain could fall in places, possibly unleashing deadly flash floods and mudslides.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zHnIP_0bebRdr900
People drive under the rain in Havana on Friday as Hurricane Ida passes through Cuba. Photograph: Adalberto Roque/AFP/Getty Images

In Louisiana, there were mandatory evacuation orders in place for a number of parishes surrounding New Orleans, including St Charles, Terrebone and Lafourche, as the New Orleans mayor told reporters she was ordering mandatory evacuations of those living outside of the city’s levee protection system and advised many of those inside to leave as well.

“The bottom line and the greatest takeaway is we do have a major storm heading our way,” LaToya Cantrell said on Friday afternoon, adding that the city was “activating every single resource at our disposal … to respond”.

On Friday evening the National Hurricane Center (NHC) warned of life-threatening storm surge of up to 15ft in parts of coastal Louisiana. The NHC advised those in the storm’s path: “Actions to protect life and property should be rushed to completion in the warning area.” It warned of heavy rainfall in south-east Louisiana and coastal Mississippi and Alabama of up to 15in.

The storm was traveling at 15mph with continuous winds of 80mph on Friday afternoon, with expectations it would rapidly gain speed. Coastal Louisiana was expected to experience tropical-storm-force winds by Saturday evening, leading officials to cancel a preseason NFL match between the New Orleans Saints and the Arizona Cardinals scheduled for Saturday.

Ida became the ninth named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season on Thursday as it formed in the Caribbean Sea on Thursday.

New Orleans offered residents free sandbags, prompting lines of people to arrive at a number of locations throughout the city, as many people chose to wait the storm out. There were long lines at gas stations, and some were reported to be running out of gas.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nigYh_0bebRdr900
Hurricane Ida crosses western Cuba on Friday. Photograph: Noaa/AP

Sunday will mark the 16th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina’s landfall in Louisiana, which decimated New Orleans and other coastal communities in 2005.

Last year there were 30 named Atlantic storms , including seven major hurricanes, a record high. Experts have linked the climate crisis and global heating to the increased frequency of more powerful and destructive weather systems .

The storm arrives following a summer of extreme weather events in the US, including severe wildfires on the west coast and deadly flooding in Tennessee earlier in the month.

Comments / 0

The Guardian

The Guardian

17K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
State
Louisiana State
State
Tennessee State
State
Alabama State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Latoya Cantrell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricane Katrina#Atlantic Hurricane#Hurricanes#Extreme Weather#Cuban#Nhc#Coastal Louisiana#The New Orleans Saints#The Arizona Cardinals#Noaa Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
NFL
Country
Cuba
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Theater & DanceThe Guardian

Boy Swallows Universe review – a triumphant and timely reminder of why we need live events

Boy Swallows Universe, adapted for the stage by Tim McGarry from Trent Dalton’s runaway bestselling novel, is a gritty, raucous, and mystical juggernaut of a play that prosecutes a booming argument for the supremacy of the live theatre experience. Director Sam Strong battled multiple threats of lockdown to bring his vision to the stage, right up to opening night. That he won proves optimism pays, at least some of the time.
NFLThe Guardian

Tampa Bay’s Tom Brady confirms he had Covid-19 after Super Bowl parade

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady confirmed to the Tampa Bay Times that he tested positive Covid-19 in February, shortly after the team’s boat parade to celebrate their Super Bowl LV championship. Brady, who has since been vaccinated, told the newspaper that he has concerns about how the league will...
CelebritiesThe Guardian

Prince Charles’s former aide steps down as charity boss amid conduct inquiry

A former aide to the Prince of Wales has stepped down temporarily from his role as a charity boss while an investigation into allegations about his conduct takes place. Michael Fawcett, a former assistant valet to Charles, has stepped down as chief executive of the Prince’s Foundation amid claims about an honour relating to Saudi businessman Mahfouz Marei Mubarak bin Mahfouz.
TennisThe Guardian

Ash Barty knocked out of US Open after shock loss to Shelby Rogers

Ashleigh Barty, the world No 1 and defending Wimbledon champion, is out of the US Open after a 6-2, 1-6, 7-5 (5) defeat to unseeded Shelby Rogers of the United States in the third round. Rogers, the world No 43 who had lost all five of her previous career meetings...
Middle EastThe Guardian

Saudi forces intercept ballistic missiles and drones fired from Yemen

Saudi Arabia has intercepted three ballistic missiles fired from neighbouring Yemen targeting the oil-rich Eastern province, as well as the cities of Najran and Jazan in the south, defence officials claimed. Shrapnel from one of the missiles scattered over the city of Dammam, injuring two Saudi children and damaging 14...
SoccerThe Guardian

World Cup roundup: France stumble again but Martial earns point in Ukraine

France’s winless streak stretched to five games as Les Bleus were held to a 1-1 draw away to Ukraine in their World Cup qualifier in Group D. The world champions fell behind when Mykola Shaparenko found the back of the net after 44 minutes before Anthony Martial restored parity early in the second half.
The Guardian

Azed crossword 2,569

The Chambers Dictionary (2014) is recommended. We regret to announce that, until further notice, we are unable to offer prizes for solvers of the Azed weekly crosswords. The special monthly Azed clue writing competitions are not affected and will continue as normal. Entry rules for these will appear as usual.
HobbiesThe Guardian

Observer sudoku

Fill the grid using the numbers 1 to 9. Each number must appear just once in every row, column and 3x3 box. Buy next week’s Observer Digital Edition to see the completed puzzle.
CelebritiesThe Guardian

Willard Scott, beloved NBC Today show weatherman, dies at 87

Willard Scott, a beloved weatherman who charmed viewers of NBC’s Today show with self-deprecating humor and a cheerful personality, has died. He was 87. His successor on the morning news show, Al Roker, announced that Scott died peacefully on Saturday morning surrounded by family members. The Today show confirmed the news. No further details were released.
RelationshipsThe Guardian

I can’t commit to anything, I feel no eagerness to live

The question I have reached a point in my life where I am having to make the major commitments expected, like marriage, homeownership and children. Decisions that shape your life. I recently chose to end a relationship and step away from buying a house, though, because I felt unable to commit wholeheartedly. In some ways, it only felt I reached those significant events because it was forced upon me rather than getting excited and choosing for myself. It’s not that I don’t take a plunge – sometimes I have to, after all I have to live somewhere. But it always seems to be someone else doing the deciding. I just don’t have any eagerness or desire for anything.
Books & LiteratureThe Guardian

I’ve lost my family, my house, my country. I know we can live beyond grief

In his 1961 book A Grief Observed, about the loss of his wife, CS Lewis said that no one had ever told him grief felt so much like fear. It was an astute observation that feels more relevant than ever. With millions of us forced to stay indoors in the pandemic, we grieve the dead as well as our lives as they were, and we are fearful for the future as we attempt to imagine it. Add to the pandemic recent IPCC warnings about worsening climate change, and it is no surprise anxious distress has become the default for many.
EducationThe Guardian

Schools in poorest areas of England to be worst hit by pupil premium change

Schools in the poorest parts of England are set to be hit hardest by a controversial change in how the government allocates pupil premium funding, the Observer can reveal. Normally, the government gives the funding to each school in England based on the number of children eligible for free school meals (FSM) in January of the previous school year.

Comments / 0

Community Policy