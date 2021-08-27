Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: Friday school and cases stat tracker

KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus and COVID-19 news in the Austin area.

Top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's Aug. 27 live blog.

COVID-19 numbers:

Texas: More than 2.9 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 54,600 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services .

More than 2.9 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 54,600 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services . Central Texas counties: Austin-Travis County : The 7-day moving average for new hospital admissions is 77, and an average of 642 people are hospitalized. The 7-day moving average for new cases is 468. Since the beginning of the pandemic, over 102,283 cases have been reported and at least 943 people have died. Hays County : There are currently 2,184 active cases, and 48 people are currently hospitalized (37 unvaccinated, 11 vaccinated). Since the beginning of the pandemic, at least 24,868 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 307 people have died. At least 22,377 people have recovered from the virus. Williamson County : There are 203 new cases of coronavirus in Williamson County. Eleven percent of hospital beds are available, and 1% of ICU beds are available. Since the beginning of the pandemic, at least 50,857 cases have been reported and at least 532 people have died.

Central Texas school districts: Austin ISD : As of Aug. 26, there are a total of 117 new COVID-19 cases (104 students, 13 employees) and a total of 1,140 new exposures (1,116 students, 24 employees). Round Rock ISD : As of Aug. 26, there are 46 new positive cases (43 students, 3 employees) and 335 new "close contacts" (314 students, 21 employees). There have been 299 total cumulative positive cases (246 students, 53 employees) and 3,125 total cumulative "close contacts" (2,571 students, 554 employees). Leander ISD : For the week of Aug. 21-27, there have been 300 total positive cases. There have been 551 total cumulative positive cases. Pflugerville ISD : For the week of Aug. 23-27, there have been 125 total positive cases. There have been 275 total cumulative positive cases. Hays CISD : For the week of Aug. 23-27, there have been 56 total reported new cases (23 students, 33 staff).

Texas Public Schools ( 2021-22 school year ) Cumulative positive student cases: 4,729 Cumulative positive staff cases: 3,373

For a look at COVID-19 data across all of the state's counties, click here . KVUE is tracking COVID-19 data from five school districts in Central Texas. Many school districts have their own COVID-19 dashboard.

Updates:

2:45 p.m. – Here's a closer look at today's data:

TEXAS

12,231 new cases today: 7-day average up to 13,613/day over the past week Up 1% from a week ago Up 158% from a month ago

300 new deaths reported today: most in a single day since March 4 54,991 total to date State now reporting 179 deaths per day over the past week (maxed out at 336 in late Jan. for that spike, and 230 in August for the 2020 summer spike)

reported today: most in a single day since March 4 COVID-19 hospitalizations fell today to 13,789 (-143) Up 7% from a week ago Up 160.5% from a month ago

Pandemic low 303 ICU beds available statewide (306 two days ago)

LOCAL

Case average still falling: 887/day over the past week Down 21% from a week ago Up 84% from a month ago

748 (-33) COVID-19 hospitalizations in TSA O 17% COVID-19/capacity 11% available

262 (+4) COVID-19 patients in TSA O ICUs 51% COVID-19/capacity 1% availability

Hospital admissions falling: 76.7/day

161 COVID-19 patients on ventilators in the MSA

2:10 p.m. – Austin Public Health and Travis County are partnering with community organizations to host a series of vaccine clinics throughout the weekend of Aug. 27.

Friday, Aug. 20:

Lake Travis United Methodist Church (Travis County)

Time: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Address: 1502 Ranch Rd 620 N, Lakeway, TX 78734

Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years), Johnson & Johnson (18+ only)

Southeast Library (APH)

Time: 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Address: 5803 Nuckols Crossing Rd, Austin, TX 78744

Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years), Moderna (18+ years only)

Little Walnut Creek Library (APH)

Time: 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Address: 835 W Rundberg Ln, Austin, TX 78758

Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years), Moderna (18+ years only)

La Mexicana Market (Travis County)

Time: 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Address: 5717 South IH 35 Frontage Rd., Austin, TX 78744

Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years), Johnson & Johnson (18+ years only)

Poco Loco Supermercado (Travis County)

Time: 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Address: 1144 Airport Blvd., Austin, TX 78702

Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years), Johnson & Johnson (18+ years only)

Saturday, Aug. 28

Teri Baptist Church (APH)

Time: 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Address: 1844 Teri Road, Austin, TX 78744

Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years), Moderna (18+ years only)

Travis County Expo (Travis County)

Time: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Address: 7311 Decker Lane, Austin, TX 78724

Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years), Johnson & Johnson (18+ years only)

Ana Lark Center (APH) (Not included in the APH gift card program)

Time: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Address: 1400 Tillery Street, Austin, TX 78721

Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years)

Dailey Middle School (Travis County)

Time: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Address: 14000 Westall St., Austin, TX 78725

Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years), Johnson & Johnson (18+ years only)

Del Valle High School Opportunity Center (Travis County/APH)

Time: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Address: 5301 Ross Road, Del Valle, TX 78617

Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years), Johnson & Johnson (18+ years only)

La Moreliana Meat Market (Travis County)

Time: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Address: 5405 S. Pleasant Valley Rd. #E, Austin, TX 78744

Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years), Johnson & Johnson (18+ years only)

La Buena Supermercado (Travis County)

Time: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Address: 512 W. Stassney Ln. #107B, Austin, TX 78745

Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years), Johnson & Johnson (18+ years only)

San Jose Catholic Church (Travis County)

Time: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Address: 2435 Oak Crest Ave., Austin, TX 78704

Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years), Johnson & Johnson (18+ years only)

Dove Springs Recreation Center (Travis County)

Time: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Address: 5801 Ainez Dr., Austin, TX 78744

Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years), Johnson & Johnson (18+ years only)

Southeast Library (APH)

Time: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Address: 5803 Nuckols Crossing Rd, Austin, TX 78744

Vaccine: Moderna (18+ years only)

Little Walnut Creek Library (APH)

Time: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Address: 835 W Rundberg Lane, Austin, TX 78758

Vaccine: Moderna (18+ years)

Turner Roberts Recreation Center (APH)

Time: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Address: 7201 Colony Loop, Austin, TX 78724

Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years), Moderna (18+ years only)

Harmony School of Endeavor (APH)

Time: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Address: 13415 FM 620 N, Austin, TX 78717

Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years)

Cristo Rey Church (APH)

Time: 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Address: 2208 E. 2nd St., Austin, TX 78702

Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years), Moderna (18+ years only)

Sunday, Aug. 29

Travis County Expo (Travis County)

Time: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Address: 7311 Decker Ln. Austin, TX 78724

Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years), Johnson & Johnson (18+ years only)

Monday, Aug. 29

Blackhawk Amenity Center (Travis County)

Time: 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Address: 3111 Speidel Dr., Pflugerville, TX 78660

Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years), Johnson & Johnson (18+ years only)

1 p.m. – In response to the continued COVID-19 surge, the Austin Center for Events (ACE) is updating its special events permit process to include enhanced mitigation efforts.

10:30 a.m. – Public health leaders are providing an update on COVID-19 in Austin-Travis County. Watch below:

6:45 a.m. – Bat Fest 2021 has been canceled. The event was scheduled for this weekend, but organizers said while their plans were initially approved by the City of Austin, their permit has since been denied. Anyone who bought tickets to the fest can either request a refund or transfer their ticket to next year's event.

WATCH: Round Rock ISD closing 3 classrooms due to COVID-19 cases

