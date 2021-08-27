Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: Friday school and cases stat tracker
KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus and COVID-19 news in the Austin area.
Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's Aug. 27 live blog.
COVID-19 numbers:
- Texas: More than 2.9 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 54,600 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services .
- Central Texas counties:
- Austin-Travis County : The 7-day moving average for new hospital admissions is 77, and an average of 642 people are hospitalized. The 7-day moving average for new cases is 468. Since the beginning of the pandemic, over 102,283 cases have been reported and at least 943 people have died.
- Hays County : There are currently 2,184 active cases, and 48 people are currently hospitalized (37 unvaccinated, 11 vaccinated). Since the beginning of the pandemic, at least 24,868 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 307 people have died. At least 22,377 people have recovered from the virus.
- Williamson County : There are 203 new cases of coronavirus in Williamson County. Eleven percent of hospital beds are available, and 1% of ICU beds are available. Since the beginning of the pandemic, at least 50,857 cases have been reported and at least 532 people have died.
- Central Texas school districts:
- Austin ISD : As of Aug. 26, there are a total of 117 new COVID-19 cases (104 students, 13 employees) and a total of 1,140 new exposures (1,116 students, 24 employees).
- Round Rock ISD : As of Aug. 26, there are 46 new positive cases (43 students, 3 employees) and 335 new "close contacts" (314 students, 21 employees). There have been 299 total cumulative positive cases (246 students, 53 employees) and 3,125 total cumulative "close contacts" (2,571 students, 554 employees).
- Leander ISD : For the week of Aug. 21-27, there have been 300 total positive cases. There have been 551 total cumulative positive cases.
- Pflugerville ISD : For the week of Aug. 23-27, there have been 125 total positive cases. There have been 275 total cumulative positive cases.
- Hays CISD : For the week of Aug. 23-27, there have been 56 total reported new cases (23 students, 33 staff).
- Texas Public Schools ( 2021-22 school year )
- Cumulative positive student cases: 4,729
- Cumulative positive staff cases: 3,373
For a look at COVID-19 data across all of the state's counties, click here . KVUE is tracking COVID-19 data from five school districts in Central Texas. Many school districts have their own COVID-19 dashboard.
Updates:
2:45 p.m. – Here's a closer look at today's data:
TEXAS
- 12,231 new cases today: 7-day average up to 13,613/day over the past week
- Up 1% from a week ago
- Up 158% from a month ago
- 300 new deaths reported today: most in a single day since March 4
- 54,991 total to date
- State now reporting 179 deaths per day over the past week (maxed out at 336 in late Jan. for that spike, and 230 in August for the 2020 summer spike)
- COVID-19 hospitalizations fell today to 13,789 (-143)
- Up 7% from a week ago
- Up 160.5% from a month ago
- Pandemic low 303 ICU beds available statewide (306 two days ago)
LOCAL
- Case average still falling: 887/day over the past week
- Down 21% from a week ago
- Up 84% from a month ago
- 748 (-33) COVID-19 hospitalizations in TSA O
- 17% COVID-19/capacity
- 11% available
- 262 (+4) COVID-19 patients in TSA O ICUs
- 51% COVID-19/capacity
- 1% availability
- Hospital admissions falling: 76.7/day
- 161 COVID-19 patients on ventilators in the MSA
2:10 p.m. – Austin Public Health and Travis County are partnering with community organizations to host a series of vaccine clinics throughout the weekend of Aug. 27.
Friday, Aug. 20:
Lake Travis United Methodist Church (Travis County)
- Time: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Address: 1502 Ranch Rd 620 N, Lakeway, TX 78734
- Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years), Johnson & Johnson (18+ only)
Southeast Library (APH)
- Time: 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Address: 5803 Nuckols Crossing Rd, Austin, TX 78744
- Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years), Moderna (18+ years only)
Little Walnut Creek Library (APH)
- Time: 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Address: 835 W Rundberg Ln, Austin, TX 78758
- Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years), Moderna (18+ years only)
La Mexicana Market (Travis County)
- Time: 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
- Address: 5717 South IH 35 Frontage Rd., Austin, TX 78744
- Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years), Johnson & Johnson (18+ years only)
Poco Loco Supermercado (Travis County)
- Time: 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
- Address: 1144 Airport Blvd., Austin, TX 78702
- Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years), Johnson & Johnson (18+ years only)
Saturday, Aug. 28
Teri Baptist Church (APH)
- Time: 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- Address: 1844 Teri Road, Austin, TX 78744
- Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years), Moderna (18+ years only)
Travis County Expo (Travis County)
- Time: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Address: 7311 Decker Lane, Austin, TX 78724
- Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years), Johnson & Johnson (18+ years only)
Ana Lark Center (APH) (Not included in the APH gift card program)
- Time: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Address: 1400 Tillery Street, Austin, TX 78721
- Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years)
Dailey Middle School (Travis County)
- Time: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Address: 14000 Westall St., Austin, TX 78725
- Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years), Johnson & Johnson (18+ years only)
Del Valle High School Opportunity Center (Travis County/APH)
- Time: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Address: 5301 Ross Road, Del Valle, TX 78617
- Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years), Johnson & Johnson (18+ years only)
La Moreliana Meat Market (Travis County)
- Time: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Address: 5405 S. Pleasant Valley Rd. #E, Austin, TX 78744
- Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years), Johnson & Johnson (18+ years only)
La Buena Supermercado (Travis County)
- Time: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Address: 512 W. Stassney Ln. #107B, Austin, TX 78745
- Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years), Johnson & Johnson (18+ years only)
San Jose Catholic Church (Travis County)
- Time: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Address: 2435 Oak Crest Ave., Austin, TX 78704
- Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years), Johnson & Johnson (18+ years only)
Dove Springs Recreation Center (Travis County)
- Time: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Address: 5801 Ainez Dr., Austin, TX 78744
- Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years), Johnson & Johnson (18+ years only)
Southeast Library (APH)
- Time: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Address: 5803 Nuckols Crossing Rd, Austin, TX 78744
- Vaccine: Moderna (18+ years only)
Little Walnut Creek Library (APH)
- Time: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Address: 835 W Rundberg Lane, Austin, TX 78758
- Vaccine: Moderna (18+ years)
Turner Roberts Recreation Center (APH)
- Time: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Address: 7201 Colony Loop, Austin, TX 78724
- Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years), Moderna (18+ years only)
Harmony School of Endeavor (APH)
- Time: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Address: 13415 FM 620 N, Austin, TX 78717
- Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years)
Cristo Rey Church (APH)
- Time: 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- Address: 2208 E. 2nd St., Austin, TX 78702
- Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years), Moderna (18+ years only)
Sunday, Aug. 29
Travis County Expo (Travis County)
- Time: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Address: 7311 Decker Ln. Austin, TX 78724
- Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years), Johnson & Johnson (18+ years only)
Monday, Aug. 29
Blackhawk Amenity Center (Travis County)
- Time: 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
- Address: 3111 Speidel Dr., Pflugerville, TX 78660
- Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years), Johnson & Johnson (18+ years only)
1 p.m. – In response to the continued COVID-19 surge, the Austin Center for Events (ACE) is updating its special events permit process to include enhanced mitigation efforts.
10:30 a.m. – Public health leaders are providing an update on COVID-19 in Austin-Travis County. Watch below:
6:45 a.m. – Bat Fest 2021 has been canceled. The event was scheduled for this weekend, but organizers said while their plans were initially approved by the City of Austin, their permit has since been denied. Anyone who bought tickets to the fest can either request a refund or transfer their ticket to next year's event.
WATCH: Round Rock ISD closing 3 classrooms due to COVID-19 cases
PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:
Comments / 1