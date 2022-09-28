ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Black Friday Xbox Series X deals 2022: everything we can expect from November

By Tabitha Baker
GamesRadar
GamesRadar
 2 days ago

Black Friday Xbox Series X deals will certainly look different this year. While last year's sale was plagued by stock issues, those seem to have started clearing themselves up now, with the console readily available for a few months. While that's not to say we're expecting any serious discounts (though a flash down to a slightly lower price at Amazon earlier in the year could say otherwise), it certainly means we could be looking forward to plenty of consoles on the shelves and potentially some bundles as well.

Those package offers are blue sky thinking - this is still a hot ticket item after all, and not even Black Friday Xbox Series X deals can penetrate through some of the most popular MSRPs on the planet. However, there's certainly more wiggle room in 2022, which could leave us with some particularly low prices on controllers, games, Game Pass Ultimate, and more.

We've been tracking these annual discounts for years, and keeping on top of all the latest Xbox Series X deals and Xbox Series X stock throughout this year as well. That means we know exactly how to spot a good deal, and where to look for one. We're bringing all that experience right here, with predictions for this year's biggest items, the prices they might reach, and where to find them. We're also making sure you know when to start getting your wallet out as well, with retailers launching Black Friday Xbox Series X deals earlier and earlier each year.

When will Black Friday Xbox Series X deals start?

Black Friday Xbox Series X deals officially kick off on November 25, but we often see games and accessories taking some heavier price cuts from Thanksgiving week. If you're holding out for a console offer, you'll likely be waiting for the big day itself, but if you're bulking out your collection that preceding week will see you straight.

Where to find the best Xbox Series X Black Friday deals

We'll be rounding up all the best Xbox Series X Black Friday deals right here when they land. However, if you're hunting alone you'll want to check out some tried and tested retailers that we've found to offer the biggest discounts in years gone by.

US
Amazon: often price matches on controllers, headsets, and more
Best Buy: accessory bundle deals often include Game Pass
CDKeys: big discounts on a massive range of games
Microsoft: All Access purchase options and big accessory savings
Newegg: regular bundle deals with free games
Walmart: best for budget third party accessories and cheap games

UK
Amazon: regular discounts on games and accessories
Argos: best for budget controllers and accessory bundles
CDKeys: big savings on old and new games
Currys: stock drops regularly include Game Pass bundles
Microsoft: regular discounts on controllers and accessories
Very: console bundles often stay in stock longer

Black Friday Xbox Series X deals: what to expect

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14Ud0b_0beZleXe00

(Image credit: Future)

It's highly unlikely that we'll see discounts on the console itself during 2022's Black Friday Xbox Series X deals. However, we are looking forward to some excellent savings on controllers, headsets, and other accessories. If you're looking for something a little more expensive, we'd recommend checking out Black Friday Xbox Series X TV deals and Black Friday Xbox Series X monitor deals .

All of the peripheral gear originally launched alongside the Xbox Series X console has now had plenty of time on the shelves. By the time Black Friday Xbox Series X deals roll around, these controllers and headsets will have been available for two years and will have to start competing with younger, more feature-rich models at lower price points. That's when the big savings start rolling around. Third parties have got their heads around the new consoles and the additional features they require, which means the day one releases need to drop their prices to stay relevant.

Last year's most valuable savings sat on games and Game Pass bundles, so those looking to stock up their library with older (and a handful of new) games will likely be well served this November. Game Pass titles will be available for the lowest prices, but we're also expecting some record low prices on games released in 2022; Elden Ring, Gotham Knights, Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2, and Dying Light 2.

Will the Xbox Series X be in stock on Black Friday?

If you're looking to get your hands on a console before the holidays this year, Black Friday Xbox Series X deals would traditionally be the time to do so. The improvements made to the stock situation over the last few months certainly mean this is far more likely in 2022 than it was last year. We didn't see any drops over the holiday period last year, but with a range of retailers holding onto steady stock for months at a time now, there's some good news for November.

How to get the best Black Friday Xbox Series X deals

Black Friday Xbox Series X deals can move quickly, especially if they're on the latest games or high flying accessories. That's why it pays to have a game plan going into the event. We've been tracking Black Friday for years now, and while Xbox Series X is still fairly new to the event, we've got some tips and tricks that will see you safely to checkout.

Last year's best Black Friday Xbox Series X deals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ukq8j_0beZleXe00

Digital Xbox games up to 67% off at Microsoft
Microsoft launched its own official Black Friday Xbox Series X deals last year, with up to 67% off a range of digital titles. You could find everything from Marvel Guardians of the Galaxy to Forza listed in here, with plenty of additional savings for Game Pass members.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oJcrO_0beZleXe00

Mass Effect Legendary Edition | $59.99 $27.99 at Best Buy
Save $32 - Whether you were yet to dive into the world of Mass Effect, or you're returning home to enjoy the saga again, you could find the Legendary release available for just $27.99 at Best Buy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aNEBI_0beZleXe00

Guardians of the Galaxy | $59.99 $29.99 at Best Buy
Save $30 - Guardians of the Galaxy was half price in Best Buy's Black Friday Xbox Series X deals. That was a stunning result considering this was such a recent release and had been avoiding price cuts in the few weeks it had been on the market.
View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13NoZx_0beZleXe00

Far Cry 6 | $59.99 $35 at Amazon
Save $10 - Amazon had the lowest price going on Far Cry 6 for Xbox Series X and Xbox One in its early Black Friday deals. That's excellent if you had been holding off on the latest release in hopes of a future discount.
View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qpsaT_0beZleXe00

Xbox Game Pass PC three-month membership | $29.99 $19.99 at Amazon
Save $10 - Amazon could save you $10 on an Xbox Game Pass PC subscription last year. That's perfect if you were looking to step away from the console for a bit and get some Windows time in as well.
View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32aGtd_0beZleXe00

Xbox $50 gift card | $50 $44 at Newegg
Save $6 - You could use promo code BFFRDY34 to grab a $50 Xbox gift card for just $44 at Newegg, essentially nabbing $6 of digital credit for free.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11RMGh_0beZleXe00

Razer Wolverine V2 controller | $99.99 $69.99 at Amazon
Save $30 - The Razer Wolverine V2 controller dropped down to a record low $69.99 position at Amazon this week. There had never been a better time to up your game with a remappable set of buttons and hair trigger bumpers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KAxJv_0beZleXe00

Microsoft Xbox Wireless headset | $99.99 $88.99 at Best Buy
Save $11 - We very rarely see discounts on the official Xbox Wireless headset, which meant this $11 saving was offering excellent value - even if it was just $1 off the lowest price we'd seen.

Last year's Black Friday Xbox Series X deals in the UK

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xRa18_0beZleXe00

Xbox Series S | Game Pass Ultimate 3 months | £282.98 at Amazon
If you were struggling to get your hands on an Xbox Series X by Christmas, then it was time to turn your attention to the far more available Series S. This bundle at Amazon even offered up three months of Game Pass Ultimate at a heavily discounted rate.

Xbox Game Pass PC 3 months | £23.99 £15.99 at Amazon
Save £8 - This was the cheapest price we had ever seen on Amazon for a three-month Xbox Game Pass PC subscription. Those looking to take their play away from their Xbox Series X stood to pick up some excellent value here.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IruTI_0beZleXe00

Far Cry 6 | £57.99 £39.99 at Amazon
Save £18 - While the Gold edition was also on sale, you could find the standard edition of Far Cry 6 available for a record low price at Amazon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HHBf9_0beZleXe00

Razer Kraken X gaming headset | £49.99 £26.29 at Amazon
Save £23 - The Razer Kraken X is already a budget headset, but Amazon's Black Friday Xbox Series X deals dropped this affordable set of cups down to a record low price.

Razer Wolverine V2 wired gaming controller | £99.99 £59.99 at Amazon
Save £40 - The Razer Wolverine V2 controller had never been this cheap before - previous sales only ever offered up a £64.99 sales price here. That meant you were getting an excellent Xbox controller alternative and strong value for money all in one.

These offers are going to make up a significant chunk of this year's offers, but there's going to be huge demand for the Black Friday PS5 SSD deals too, and the Black Friday Samsung TV deals are always worth a look too. Of course, we'll be rounding up all the latest Black Friday gaming deals as soon as they land.

Comments / 0

Related
The Verge

TCL’s 65-inch 5-Series TV is $150 off today at Amazon and Best Buy

Finding a QLED TV with Dolby Vision, HDR10 Plus, and AMD FreeSync compatibility isn’t difficult, but it's not often that we find those features in a TV this affordable. Thankfully, you can currently get the 65-inch TCL 5-Series for $549.99 at Amazon and Best Buy, the lowest price yet on a model that typically costs $699.99. This 2022 configuration of TCL’s 5-Series QLED comes with the Roku streaming platform built in, giving you access to all of your favorite shows and services. However, Amazon and Best Buy also have a configuration that’s equipped with all the same features but uses Google TV for the same price.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Xbox Series X#Black Friday Deals#Black Friday Sale#Video Game#Amazon
The Verge

Amazon’s 75-inch Fire TV Omni hits a new low price at $400 off

Update September 16th, 6:50PM ET: A previous version of this article made it sound as though you needed a MagSafe-compatible case to use Anker’s 621 Magnetic Battery. We’ve updated the post to clarify that, if you want to use the charger in conjunction with a case, that latter will also need to work with Apple’s MagSafe technology.
ELECTRONICS
Phone Arena

Apple's 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2021) is more affordable than ever before

Well, here's something you don't exactly see every day - the word "affordable" used in the same sentence headline as the convoluted name of Apple's typically extravagant iPad Pro 12.9 (2021) beast. Released in, well, 2021, this M1-powered giant normally starts at $1,099, and although everyone's expecting an even more...
ELECTRONICS
The Independent

Amazon Prime Day laptop deals 2022: Dates and offers to expect on Huawei, Asus and more

Amazon Prime Day is coming back for a second sales event this year for the first time since it started with discounts promised on all the latest tech, gaming, fitness, TV and home appliance deals, just to name a few.One of the biggest areas to grab a saving is on laptops and if the WFH trend is going to continue, it’s an excellent time to pick up a new portable PC.In previous Prime Day sales, we’ve seen our favourite laptops make the rounds during the two-day event and we’re expecting similar deals to pop up this time around as well,...
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Walmart
TechRadar

Kindle Scribe, Halo Rise, new Echo Dot and everything Amazon announced

With the sales and Christmas shopping season fast approaching, we've seen big product launch events from the likes of Apple, Samsung, and plenty others. Amazon announced a slew of products covering a wide range of product categories throughout the home. Unlike the others, Amazon didn't open this event to the public, but we were invited to watch the announcement and check out details on all of the new products.
ELECTRONICS
Android Police

Samsung Galaxy S22 and S21 are getting their October 2022 security update early, as always

Every month, Google rolls out an update for Pixel phones with security patches and bug fixes. Typically, the update drops on the first Monday of every month. Being a Pixel, you'd think they are at the forefront of getting security patches. But that's not the case—Samsung has consistently rolled out monthly updates for its devices ahead of Google. And the same story is repeating itself with October's security patch. September is not even over, and Samsung has already released the October 2022 update for the Galaxy S22 and S21 series.
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

All of the best Samsung Galaxy tablets are on sale at big discounts right now

Following multiple scattered deals on everything from the decidedly humble (and affordable) Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2022) to the higher-end Tab S7 FE from 2021 and this year's premium Galaxy Tab S8, S8+, and Tab S8 Ultra, Best Buy is now bringing all of the best Samsung tablets together for a bigger and lengthier sale than ever.
ELECTRONICS
Android Headlines

Galaxy S22 Series Is Already Getting October Update In The US

Samsung has begun rolling out the October 2022 Android security patch to its devices. The Galaxy S22 series is getting the new security update first. The update is live for both carrier-locked and unlocked units in the US, with SamMobile confirming availability on AT&T, Bluegrass Cellular, and C-Spire networks. A wider rollout, including the international versions, should follow in the coming days.
CELL PHONES
notebookcheck.net

Logitech leaks unreleased Xbox Series X model

To date, Microsoft offers the Xbox Series X in one standard colour, as well as in a few special edition liveries. However, a recent Logitech advert for the new Astro A30 gaming headset suggests that Microsoft has developed a second colour. As the image above highlights, Logitech has pictured the Xbox Series X in white, an unreleased option even for special edition models.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar

GamesRadar

30K+
Followers
35K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ delivers daily news, previews and reviews of all the best games, movies and TV, and helps its audience decide how to spend their money and their time.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy