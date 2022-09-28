Black Friday Xbox Series X deals 2022: everything we can expect from November

Black Friday Xbox Series X deals will certainly look different this year. While last year's sale was plagued by stock issues, those seem to have started clearing themselves up now, with the console readily available for a few months. While that's not to say we're expecting any serious discounts (though a flash down to a slightly lower price at Amazon earlier in the year could say otherwise), it certainly means we could be looking forward to plenty of consoles on the shelves and potentially some bundles as well.

Those package offers are blue sky thinking - this is still a hot ticket item after all, and not even Black Friday Xbox Series X deals can penetrate through some of the most popular MSRPs on the planet. However, there's certainly more wiggle room in 2022, which could leave us with some particularly low prices on controllers, games, Game Pass Ultimate, and more.

We've been tracking these annual discounts for years, and keeping on top of all the latest Xbox Series X deals and Xbox Series X stock throughout this year as well. That means we know exactly how to spot a good deal, and where to look for one. We're bringing all that experience right here, with predictions for this year's biggest items, the prices they might reach, and where to find them. We're also making sure you know when to start getting your wallet out as well, with retailers launching Black Friday Xbox Series X deals earlier and earlier each year.

When will Black Friday Xbox Series X deals start?

Black Friday Xbox Series X deals officially kick off on November 25, but we often see games and accessories taking some heavier price cuts from Thanksgiving week. If you're holding out for a console offer, you'll likely be waiting for the big day itself, but if you're bulking out your collection that preceding week will see you straight.

Where to find the best Xbox Series X Black Friday deals

We'll be rounding up all the best Xbox Series X Black Friday deals right here when they land. However, if you're hunting alone you'll want to check out some tried and tested retailers that we've found to offer the biggest discounts in years gone by.

US

Amazon: often price matches on controllers, headsets, and more

Best Buy: accessory bundle deals often include Game Pass

CDKeys: big discounts on a massive range of games

Microsoft: All Access purchase options and big accessory savings

Newegg: regular bundle deals with free games

Walmart: best for budget third party accessories and cheap games

UK

Amazon: regular discounts on games and accessories

Argos: best for budget controllers and accessory bundles

CDKeys: big savings on old and new games

Currys: stock drops regularly include Game Pass bundles

Microsoft: regular discounts on controllers and accessories

Very: console bundles often stay in stock longer

Black Friday Xbox Series X deals: what to expect

It's highly unlikely that we'll see discounts on the console itself during 2022's Black Friday Xbox Series X deals. However, we are looking forward to some excellent savings on controllers, headsets, and other accessories. If you're looking for something a little more expensive, we'd recommend checking out Black Friday Xbox Series X TV deals and Black Friday Xbox Series X monitor deals .

All of the peripheral gear originally launched alongside the Xbox Series X console has now had plenty of time on the shelves. By the time Black Friday Xbox Series X deals roll around, these controllers and headsets will have been available for two years and will have to start competing with younger, more feature-rich models at lower price points. That's when the big savings start rolling around. Third parties have got their heads around the new consoles and the additional features they require, which means the day one releases need to drop their prices to stay relevant.

Last year's most valuable savings sat on games and Game Pass bundles, so those looking to stock up their library with older (and a handful of new) games will likely be well served this November. Game Pass titles will be available for the lowest prices, but we're also expecting some record low prices on games released in 2022; Elden Ring, Gotham Knights, Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2, and Dying Light 2.

Will the Xbox Series X be in stock on Black Friday?

If you're looking to get your hands on a console before the holidays this year, Black Friday Xbox Series X deals would traditionally be the time to do so. The improvements made to the stock situation over the last few months certainly mean this is far more likely in 2022 than it was last year. We didn't see any drops over the holiday period last year, but with a range of retailers holding onto steady stock for months at a time now, there's some good news for November.

How to get the best Black Friday Xbox Series X deals

Black Friday Xbox Series X deals can move quickly, especially if they're on the latest games or high flying accessories. That's why it pays to have a game plan going into the event. We've been tracking Black Friday for years now, and while Xbox Series X is still fairly new to the event, we've got some tips and tricks that will see you safely to checkout.

Last year's best Black Friday Xbox Series X deals

Digital Xbox games up to 67% off at Microsoft

Microsoft launched its own official Black Friday Xbox Series X deals last year, with up to 67% off a range of digital titles. You could find everything from Marvel Guardians of the Galaxy to Forza listed in here, with plenty of additional savings for Game Pass members.



Mass Effect Legendary Edition | $59.99 $27.99 at Best Buy

Save $32 - Whether you were yet to dive into the world of Mass Effect, or you're returning home to enjoy the saga again, you could find the Legendary release available for just $27.99 at Best Buy.



Guardians of the Galaxy | $59.99 $29.99 at Best Buy

Save $30 - Guardians of the Galaxy was half price in Best Buy's Black Friday Xbox Series X deals. That was a stunning result considering this was such a recent release and had been avoiding price cuts in the few weeks it had been on the market.

Far Cry 6 | $59.99 $35 at Amazon

Save $10 - Amazon had the lowest price going on Far Cry 6 for Xbox Series X and Xbox One in its early Black Friday deals. That's excellent if you had been holding off on the latest release in hopes of a future discount.

Xbox Game Pass PC three-month membership | $29.99 $19.99 at Amazon

Save $10 - Amazon could save you $10 on an Xbox Game Pass PC subscription last year. That's perfect if you were looking to step away from the console for a bit and get some Windows time in as well.

Xbox $50 gift card | $50 $44 at Newegg

Save $6 - You could use promo code BFFRDY34 to grab a $50 Xbox gift card for just $44 at Newegg, essentially nabbing $6 of digital credit for free.



Razer Wolverine V2 controller | $99.99 $69.99 at Amazon

Save $30 - The Razer Wolverine V2 controller dropped down to a record low $69.99 position at Amazon this week. There had never been a better time to up your game with a remappable set of buttons and hair trigger bumpers.



Microsoft Xbox Wireless headset | $99.99 $88.99 at Best Buy

Save $11 - We very rarely see discounts on the official Xbox Wireless headset, which meant this $11 saving was offering excellent value - even if it was just $1 off the lowest price we'd seen.



Last year's Black Friday Xbox Series X deals in the UK

Xbox Series S | Game Pass Ultimate 3 months | £282.98 at Amazon

If you were struggling to get your hands on an Xbox Series X by Christmas, then it was time to turn your attention to the far more available Series S. This bundle at Amazon even offered up three months of Game Pass Ultimate at a heavily discounted rate.



Xbox Game Pass PC 3 months | £23.99 £15.99 at Amazon

Save £8 - This was the cheapest price we had ever seen on Amazon for a three-month Xbox Game Pass PC subscription. Those looking to take their play away from their Xbox Series X stood to pick up some excellent value here.



Far Cry 6 | £57.99 £39.99 at Amazon

Save £18 - While the Gold edition was also on sale, you could find the standard edition of Far Cry 6 available for a record low price at Amazon.



Razer Kraken X gaming headset | £49.99 £26.29 at Amazon

Save £23 - The Razer Kraken X is already a budget headset, but Amazon's Black Friday Xbox Series X deals dropped this affordable set of cups down to a record low price.



Razer Wolverine V2 wired gaming controller | £99.99 £59.99 at Amazon

Save £40 - The Razer Wolverine V2 controller had never been this cheap before - previous sales only ever offered up a £64.99 sales price here. That meant you were getting an excellent Xbox controller alternative and strong value for money all in one.



These offers are going to make up a significant chunk of this year's offers, but there's going to be huge demand for the Black Friday PS5 SSD deals too, and the Black Friday Samsung TV deals are always worth a look too.