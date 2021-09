The EU digital COVID certificate scheme has expanded and is now open to all member states and 16 non-EU countries including Israel, Morocco and Panama. The certificate allows participating countries to digitally verify travelers' COVID-19 data to make crossing borders easier. In some countries, like France and Ireland, the certificates are also used to access restaurants, bars and cultural attractions that are only open to those who are vaccinated, recovered or have tested negative for COVID-19.

