S&P 500, Nasdaq end at all-time highs as U.S. stocks book weekly gains after Powell’s dovish Jackson Hole speech

By Mark DeCambre, Christine Idzelis
 9 days ago
U.S. stocks close higher Friday to book weekly gains, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite indexes finishing at fresh peaks, following Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's remarks at the Jackson Hole central bankers' symposium.

