6 best all-terrain strollers for making off-road adventures a walk in the park

Whether you’re an outdoorsy family, ready for adventure, or just need something that can handle the daily dog walk – we’ve tracked down the best all-terrain pushchairs for woodland walks and sandy strolls.

As the name suggests, an all-terrain buggy will handle rough routes – whether that’s inner-city bumpy pavements, muddy country dirt tracks, or even snow. However, this comes at a price, and most of these models will take up more room and be heavier than those with more limited functionality.

Generally speaking, the bigger the tire, the smoother the ride. Four-wheel models offer better stability (important if your dog tends to pull on the lead ), while three-wheelers are a little nippier. Suspension helps to absorb bumps in the road, giving your little one a much smoother ride, and hi-tech materials will help to keep them protected in all weather conditions.

Prices vary, and while many include helpful extras such as rain covers or footmuffs , others need to be purchased separately – something worth factoring in when making your decision.

Having thoroughly researched the market, including brand new releases and important updates to existing models, we’re confident these are the best all-terrain buggies for every occasion. Whether your focus is finding one to grow with your family, lead by your budget or suitable for exercising with, we’ve found the best off-road models for you.

How we tested

With the help of our discerning 11-month-old, and energetic french bulldog, we tested a range of all-terrain and off-road buggies, over a period of six weeks. We put them through their paces in the countryside and on long dog walks across the marshes (as well as on shorter inner-city trips too).

We were looking to see how easy they were to put together, how smooth the ride was, and how easy each was to fold and unfold with our hands full. We also checked them out in different weather conditions, and finally there was a car boot test, to see just how much space each took up when not in use.

The best all-terrain strollers for 2022 are:

Best overall – Mamas & Papas ocarro all-terrain pushchair: £899, Mamasandpapas.com

– Mamas & Papas ocarro all-terrain pushchair: £899, Mamasandpapas.com Best for growing families – Joolz geo³: £1,049, Joolz.com

– Joolz geo³: £1,049, Joolz.com Best lightweight all-terrain stroller – Bugaboo fox 3: £1,215, Bugaboo.com

– Bugaboo fox 3: £1,215, Bugaboo.com Best for multi-wheel functionality – iCandy peach all-terrain: £1,080, Icandyworld.com

– iCandy peach all-terrain: £1,080, Icandyworld.com Best for jogging – Thule urban glide 2 jogging stroller: £749.99, Thule.com

– Thule urban glide 2 jogging stroller: £749.99, Thule.com Best value for money – Ickle Bubba stomp V4 all terrain travel system: £499, Icklebubba.com

The verdict: All-terrain strollers