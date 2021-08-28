Cooler, rainy weekend for Connecticut with possible flooding risk next week

It will be a cooler and rainy start to the weekend.

There will be a risk for flash flooding as Saturday will see slow-moving showers or storms.

There is also chance for rain Sunday and next week.

NEXT: Remnants of Ida pose major flooding risk.

Today: Mostly cloudy with passing shower or storm. Very slow moving, flash flooding is a risk. Highs around 75.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with passing shower. Highs in the uppers 60s.

Sunday: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy. Passing shower in the afternoon. Highs around 80.

Monday; Mostly cloudy. Shower or storm change—some stronger or severe Highs in the mid- and upper-80s.

Tuesday: Ida remnants. On and off rain and storms. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid-80s.

Wednesday: Steady rainfall with Ida remnants. Cooler highs in the mid-70s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny Highs around 75.