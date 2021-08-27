Help for Afghanistan, Afghan community
As the events in Afghanistan continue to unfold, we know our communities are hurting and looking for a way to help aid the people caught in the crossfire. Below you will find national and local vetted resources where you can help Take Action or get assistance for you or for family members. RESOURCES FOR AFGHAN CITIZENS: Afghanistan Evacuation and Immigration Resources The office of United States Senator Alex Padilla has compiled a list of links for people looking to help family members, or for those currently in Afghanistan.
U.S. Embassy Kabul Repatriation Assistance Request 2021 Aisha Wahab - Hayward Mayor Pro Tempore Hayward Mayor Pro Tempore Aisha Wahab has provided community resources to help the Afghan communities. Afghan Relief and Assistance Afghanistan Emergency Fund is responding to the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan and the urgent need to help journalists, lawyers, and other academics-especially women-flee the country: Restoring Family Links - Home HOW TO HELP: Below you will find local resources from organizations giving aid to the people who have recently relocated from Afghanistan. This list will be updated with more resources.
- U.S. Citizens and Students in Afghanistan Now
- Afghanistan Special Immigrant Visas (SIV)
- Priority 2 Visas
- Advocating for Immediate-Family Non-Citizen Relatives in Afghanistan
- City of Fremont's Afghan Refugee Help Fund
- United Afghan Association is hosting collection drives for clothing, toiletries, housewares and food with drop-off locations in the East Bay.
- Jewish Family Community Services East Bay has also created a wish list of household items to help new arrivals move from trauma to comfort.
- Afghan Coalition
