Help for Afghanistan, Afghan community

As the events in Afghanistan continue to unfold, we know our communities are hurting and looking for a way to help aid the people caught in the crossfire. Below you will find national and local vetted resources where you can help Take Action or get assistance for you or for family members.

Afghanistan Evacuation and Immigration Resources

The office of United States Senator Alex Padilla has compiled a list of links for people looking to help family members, or for those currently in Afghanistan.

You can also find a form for help with repatriation from Kabul below:

Hayward Mayor Pro Tempore Aisha Wahab has provided community resources to help the Afghan communities.

is responding to the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan and the urgent need to help journalists, lawyers, and other academics-especially women-flee the country:

American Red Cross is helping to locate loved ones who have been impacted by the current events in Afghanistan, through our Restoring Family Links program. To learn more, visit the Restoring Family Links website. Additional mental health support is also available, and we encourage people to reach out to the free 24/7 Disaster Distress Helpline via phone or text ().

Below you will find local resources from organizations giving aid to the people who have recently relocated from Afghanistan. This list will be updated with more resources.

Roots of Peace has helped cultivate peace through agriculture in Afghanistan. The San Rafael-based nonprofit has supported vulnerable farmers and traders, removing remnants of war and restoring agricultural productivity and prosperity. They now need help to evacuate their 360 Afghan employees currently in Kabul.

Below you will find resources that are provided to help veterans who suffer from PTSD or who may be going through a crisis.

Connects veterans in crisis and their families and friends with qualified, caring Department of Veterans Affairs responders through a confidential toll-free hotline, online chat, or text.

Hotline: 1-800-273-8255 and press #1

Send text messages to 838255 to receive confidential support 24/7, 365 days a year.

On AboutFace, you can learn about PTSD and treatment from people who have been there. In the videos on this site, you can hear real stories from Veterans and their family members, and get advice from VA clinicians who have treated thousands of Veterans with PTSD.

They are dedicated to research and education on trauma and PTSD. They work to assure that the latest research findings help those exposed to trauma.

All VA Medical Centers offer PTSD treatment, even if there is no specific PTSD program. Contact your local VA Medical Center and ask for the Mental Health clinic. Many Vet Centers and VA Community Based Outpatient Clinics also offer PTSD treatment.