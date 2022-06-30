Best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 deals in July 2022

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 deals are available at multiple retailers this week. The dual-screen handheld is not only an Editor's Choice phone, but also the best foldable phone you can get overall.

However, priced at $1,799, it's far from being cheap, Fortunately, there are multiple ways to save. One of our favorite Galaxy Z Fold 3 deals comes courtesy of Samsung itself. The manufacturer is taking up to $1,100 off the unlocked Galaxy Z Fold 3 with trade in .

Below we're rounding up other Galaxy Z Fold 3 deals you can get today. Also, make sure to check out our Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 review for our full take on Samsung's cutting edge phone.

Galaxy Z Fold 3 models and pricing Model Storage Price Galaxy Z Fold 3 12GB/256GB $1,799 Galaxy Z Fold 3 12GB/512GB $1,899 Galaxy Z Fold 3 Thom Browne Edition 12GB/512GB $2,649 (includes Buds + Watch)

Today's best Galaxy Z Fold 3 deals

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3: was $1,799 now $399 w/ trade-in @ Samsung

Purchase the Galaxy Z Fold 3 direct from Samsung, trade in your old phone, and you'll get up to $1,100 off after trade-in. The Galaxy Z Fold 3 is powered by a Snapdragon 888 CPU and features a 7.6-inch internal display and a 6.2-inch external display (both with an adaptive refresh rate of up to 120Hz). The base configuration sports 256GB of storage and 12GB of RAM. In our Galaxy Z Fold 3 review , we found the phone to be a big improvement over Samsung's previous foldable efforts with stellar cameras and strong overall performance. View Deal

Galaxy Z Fold 3: up to $800 off w/ trade-in @ Verizon

Verizon is offering multiple ways to save on your Galaxy Z Fold 3. Currently, you can get up to $800 off when you add a new line, trade-in your old phone, and buy the Galaxy Z Fold 3 on an Unlimited Plan. New customers who switch to Verizon and buy the Galaxy Z Fold 3 will get an extra $200 to help cover the cost of switching. Meanwhile, existing customers can get up to $800 off when you buy a Galaxy Z Fold 3 and trade in your old smartphone. View Deal

Galaxy Z Fold 3: up to $800 of with trade-in + unlimited @ AT&T

AT&T if offering epic Galaxy Z Fold 3 deals. Buy the phone on an installment plan and sign up for an unlimited data plan and you can save up to $800 on the Galaxy Z Fold 3 with an eligible trade-in device. View Deal

Galaxy Z Fold 3: save $400 unlocked + $600 off with trade-in @ Best Buy

Best Buy is taking $400 off Galaxy Fold 3 purchases made through its website. Best Buy will also take up to $600 off with a valid trade-in. Alternatively, if you activate your Fold 3 on Verizon or AT&T, you'll save $1,400. Activate on T-Mobile and you'll save $1,000. Plus, you'll get a $200 Samsung credit just for making your Galaxy Z Fold 3 purchase at Best Buy. View Deal

Galaxy Z Fold 3: up to $1,000 off with trade-in at @ T-Mobile

T-Mobile is offering a standard savings with trade-in on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3. As long as customers have a line on an existing Magenta Max, Magenta Plus or T-Mobile One PLUS plan, they will be eligible. By trading in an eligible device, and purchasing the Z Fold 3 on a monthly payment plan, customers can get $1,000 off via monthly bill credits over 36 months. View Deal

