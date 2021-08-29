Cancel
Environment

Mostly cloudy with possible showers today, heavier downpours from Ida possible by Wednesday

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Eekxk_0be5q56u00

There will be mostly clouds with a few breaks of sun today, but rain is not out of the forecast.

Temperatures Sunday will reach the mid-70s with a shower possible during parts of the day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47kGLs_0be5q56u00

Heavy downpours could hit the area by Wednesday and Thursday due to remnants of Hurricane Ida.

Today: Clouds and a few breaks of sun. A shower in spots. Highs in the mid-70s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Qarel_0be5q56u00

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy and humid. Lows close to 70.

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Warm & humid with a shower or thunderstorm. Highs in the mid-80s.

Tuesday: Mixed sun and clouds. Should remain rain free until Tuesday evening. Highs near 85.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TxVTF_0be5q56u00

Wednesday: Tropical downpours from the remains of Ida may affect us late Wednesday into early Thursday

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GpPy1_0be5q56u00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2adjr6_0be5q56u00

News 12

News 12

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut

 https://news12.com
