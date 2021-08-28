Gen Z students overwhelmingly support strict COVID-19 policies as they return to school

CHICAGO (CBS) — Thousands of Chicago Public Schools students will step back into the hallways of their school buildings full-time on Monday. And due to the COVID-19 delta variant, it is sure to be a year like no other. This school year, all students and staff must wear masks, and teacher shave to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by mid-October. City leaders are encouraging children over the age of 12 to get the shot as well. Some parents and students are anxious about the in-person return to class. One mom, Nashondra Henderson, said her seven children are eager to return to school – but she is nervous because her 14-year-old son recently got COVID and had to be hospitalized. “It’s just the simple fact that it could happen to my other children, and going through that whole thing over again – it’s scary,” Henderson said. Meanwhile, schools are also dealing with a bus driver shortage. CPS said dozens of drivers have resigned in the past week, likely because of vaccine requirements. That has forced the district to cancel some bus routes. The district is offering up to $1,000 to parents to help cover the cost of extra driving or rideshares.