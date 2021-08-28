Cancel
Gen Z students overwhelmingly support strict COVID-19 policies as they return to school

By Katherine Wiles
A new survey found 68% of students are likely to attend a college requiring COVID-19 vaccinations

Educationcarthagecourier.com

SCHOOL COVID-19 POLICY CHANGE

It’s now school board policy—“Students and staff with a COVID-19 positive case will be quarantined; and school direct exposures will be contacted to inform families and allow parents the choice of isolating their exposed asymptomatic child at home or allow the child to return to school highly requesting to wear a mask for 14 days from exposure.
Rutherford County, TNWKRN

Rutherford County Schools update policies to address COVID-19 challenges

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Leaders in the Rutherford County School district made changes to their policies surrounding COVID-19 as rising cases continue impacting teachers and students. Christiana Middle School is closed Monday, Blackman Middle School has seventh grade closed Monday-Tuesday, and Rockvale Elementary School has grades 3-5 closed Monday-Wednesday....
Arizona Statefox10phoenix.com

Health experts say new COVID-19 surge in Arizona fueled by students returning to school

PHOENIX - Even as health officials in Arizona are still monitoring the latest surge in COVID-19 cases, the students going back to school have fueled the rise in cases. "No matter if you’re young and you do feel invincible and you’ve already had COVID, get a vaccination," said University of Arizona President Robert Robbins, during a virtual briefing where he urged students and staff members to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
Chicago, ILPosted by
CBS Chicago

CPS Students Return To School Full-Time Monday, With Mask Requirement And Amid COVID-19 Delta Variant Worries

CHICAGO (CBS) — Thousands of Chicago Public Schools students will step back into the hallways of their school buildings full-time on Monday. And due to the COVID-19 delta variant, it is sure to be a year like no other. This school year, all students and staff must wear masks, and teacher shave to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by mid-October. City leaders are encouraging children over the age of 12 to get the shot as well. Some parents and students are anxious about the in-person return to class. One mom, Nashondra Henderson, said her seven children are eager to return to school – but she is nervous because her 14-year-old son recently got COVID and had to be hospitalized. “It’s just the simple fact that it could happen to my other children, and going through that whole thing over again – it’s scary,” Henderson said. Meanwhile, schools are also dealing with a bus driver shortage. CPS said dozens of drivers have resigned in the past week, likely because of vaccine requirements. That has forced the district to cancel some bus routes. The district is offering up to $1,000 to parents to help cover the cost of extra driving or rideshares.
Williamsburg, VAWAVY News 10

William & Mary outlines COVID-19 policies ahead of new school year

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — As the start of the 2021-2022 school year approaches, officials at the College of William & Mary have outlined the COVID-19 precautions that students and staff can expect when they return to campus. “Even while some activities have returned to normal, the pandemic is not over....
Educationwnynewsnow.com

Governor Hochul Lays Out COVID-19 Policies For The Upcoming School Year

ALBANY (WENY) – In her first statewide address as the Governor of New York, Kathy Hochul outlined some of her top priorities that she will focus on in the coming weeks. Her first priority, Governor Hochul said, was to address concerns of getting children back to school amid the pandemic. She said her administration would outline policies requiring all teachers in public schools to get vaccinated or be tested for COVID-19 on a weekly basis.
Wilson County, TNWKRN

Wilson County Schools update COVID-19 policies amid surge in cases

WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Thousands of students have stayed home since school bells began ringing in Wilson County this year, all due to contact tracing and positive COVID-19 tests. District leaders announced updates to their policies after a special called meeting of the Wilson County school board Tuesday. “I’ve...
South Pasadena, CAsouthpasadenareview.com

Schools Celebrate Return Amid COVID-19 Caution

As planned heading into the new school year, the South Pasadena Unified School District began offering surveillance COVID-19 testing to employees and students on Tuesday. Meanwhile, athletes are required to be tested weekly while they are in their sports season. Optional weekly testing for employees and students will be conducted at a drive-thru site at South Pasadena High School, while PCR testing kits will be available at each school’s health office in the event of a potential exposure at the school.
Irving, TXudallas.edu

First-Gen Ambassadors Serve As Support for All UD Students

Jeanine Dorrough, BA ’22, conceived the idea for First-Gen Ambassadors last fall, out of a desire to create leadership opportunities unique to first-gen students like herself who are the first in their families to go to college. During Orientation 2021, the 47 ambassadors are paired up with orientation leaders to...
Chattanooga, TNtheutcecho.com

Student Pulse on UTC's New Covid-19 Policies

In regards to The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga’s initial COVID-19 protocols, students have many differing opinions on mask policies and student safety. Chancellor Steven Angle announced on Aug. 2 that masks were required in all UTC instructional spaces. Again on Aug. 19, Chancellor Angle said via email to the...
Mendocino, CAmendocinobeacon.com

Health Matters: Returning to school during COVID-19

As happens every year, the long summer that stretched out in front of us in June has already whizzed by. It’s hard to believe it’s time for children to return to school. This year, in addition to regular back-to-school activities, we must also think about how COVID-19 will affect schooling and what we can do to keep our children healthy.
Narragansett, RIindependentri.com

Schools back to strict COVID measures for new year

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — Students can look forward to sports, field trips, activities and clubs this fall in Narragansett, which starts its school year Sept. 8. Superintendent of Schools Peter Cummings said the goal is to make this year’s school experience as close to normal as possible for students. But Cummings...

