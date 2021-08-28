Navios Maritime Partners (NMM) Announces Merger with Navios Maritime Acquisition Corp (NNA)
Navios Maritime Partners L.P. ("Navios Partners") (NYSE: NMM), an international owner and operator of dry cargo vessels, and Navios Maritime Acquisition Corp. ("Navios Acquisition") (NYSE: NNA), an international owner and operator of tanker vessels, announced today a definitive transaction agreement providing for a combination of Navios Partners and Navios Acquisition in a transaction in which shareholders of Navios Acquisition will receive 0.1275 of a common unit of Navios Partners for each outstanding common share of Navios Acquisition. All of Navios Acquisition's outstanding 8.125% First Priority Ship Mortgage Notes, due on November 15, 2021 (the "Ship Mortgage Notes"), will be redeemed in accordance with their terms with the proceeds of a cash contribution from Navios Partners and newly arranged secured term loan financings (the "Transaction").
