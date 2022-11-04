Manifest season 4: episodes, how to watch and everything we know about the show

Manifest is about a passenger plane mysteriously disappearing and then reappearing five years later. The show has managed its own reappearing act after it was canceled following three seasons on NBC, but found new life on Netflix for its fourth and final season.

We’ve seen other shows find second lives on different networks or by making the move to streaming in recent years, including the likes of Brooklyn Nine-Nine , Cobra Kai and Lucifer . Fan outcry helped keep these shows stay alive and Manifest is another example of this.

The fans that used their voices to help save Manifest can now reap the rewards as the final season is now available on Netflix. Here's everything you need to know about Manifest season 4.

Manifest season 4 part 1 is now streaming on Netflix. This first half of the final season, consisting of 10 episodes. There is now confirmed release date for season 4 part 2 as of right now.

Netflix has taken to breaking up some of its big TV shows recently, including with the final season of Ozark and the most recent season of Stranger Things .

What is the plot of Manifest?

Manifest was created by Jeff Rake ( The Mysteries of Laura ) and follows the passengers of Montego Air Flight 828, a commercial airliner that reappears after having been missing for five years, though the passengers and crew haven’t aged. As the world moved on without them, they attempt to reintegrate into society but soon begin hearing voices and experiencing visions of things yet to happen, revealing another layer to their mystery.

The three seasons of Manifest have focused on trying to learn more about these strange phenomenas, as well as the impact that the events have had on the passengers of Flight 828.

Season 3 ended with a lot of things up in the air. This included Ben's wife, Grace, being murdered by Angelina, who also kidnaps their baby; Cal disappears after touching the plane's tail fin and then returns five years older but claiming he knows what he has to do; and finally, the flight's captain reappears in the cockpit to only disappear again seconds later and take the remains of the plane with him.

Here is what we know about the plot of Manifest season 4:

It's two years later, but Ben is still in depression over losing his wife and the kidnapping of his child, who remains missing. Meanwhile, Cal must figure out what happened to him and how it impacts the great mystery while dealing with still feeling like a boy but looking like a grownup.

The final season also is poised to unpack more of the mystery of what really happened to the passengers during the moment of turbulence and why they've been dealing with "callings" since.

Manifest season 4 episodes

Here is the synopsis for all of Manifest season 4 episodes that are currently available to watch on Netflix:

Manifest season 4 episode 1, "Touch-and-Go"

"While investigating a calling, Michaela finds a mysterious stowaway. Ben clings tightly to his beliefs. Cal comes out of hiding to pursue a lead."

Manifest season 4 episode 2, "All-Call"

"Hidden voices on the black box draw Saanvi in. Cal sneaks to see an apprehended Henry. During a podcast appearance, Ben seeks help."

Manifest season 4 episode 3, "High Flight"

"Cal tries to understand his scar. A calling leads Michaela to 828 co-pilot Amuta, who sheds light on what he saw. Ben makes an emotional connection."

Manifest season 4 episode 4, "Go-Around"

"A shared vision brings Michaela and Kyle together for a heartbreaking reason. Meanwhile, Eagan offers Ben valuable information, but at a price."

Manifest season 4 episode 5, "Squawk"

"Michaela, Vance and Zeke's search for Ben at the compound leads to an explosive confrontation, and a divine miracle."

Manifest season 4 episode 6, "Relative Bearing"

"Everyone is forced to adjust as Cal guards a secret, Eagan pursues his own mission and Michaela uncovers a tragic murder."

Manifest season 4 episode 7, "Romeo"

"After finding another dead body, Michaela and Jared try to track down a serial killer. Cal goes on a date. Zeke faces old demons."

Manifest season 4 episode 8, "Full Upright and Locked Position"

"Caught in a tough position, Cal attempts to clear his name as the search for the killer continues. Saanvi tests a theory on a reluctant volunteer."

Manifest season 4 episode 9, "Rendezvous"

"An ominous calling shakes up Michaela and Zeke's party. Cal and Ben receive devastating news. Michaela, Saanvi and Eagan look for the Omega Sapphire."

Manifest season 4 episode 10, "Inversion Illusion"

"As the Stones race to find the Omega Sapphire, Ben finds hope in a calling that reunites him with a familiar face. Zeke faces a difficult choice."

Who is in the Manifest cast?

There were a number of passengers aboard Flight 828, but Manifest drills its focus down mainly to the Stone family and a small group of other survivors most of the time.

Playing the members of the Stone family are Melissa Roxburgh as Michaela, Josh Dallas as Ben, Athena Karkanis as Grace, Luna Blaise as Olive and Ty Doran as Cal. (Jack Messina previously played Cal in the first three seasons)

Other main members of the cast (appearing in every episode) include J.R. Ramirez as Jared Vasquez and Pavreen Kaur as Saanvi Bahl.

Additional cast members include Matt Long, Daryl Edwards, Holly Taylor, Ellen Tamaki, Ed Herbstman, Andrene Ward-Hammond, Jared Grimes and Tim Moriarty.

Is there a Manifest season 4 trailer?

Netflix has released a teaser trailer for the final season of Manifest:

You can also check out the first seven minutes of Manifest season 4 on Netflix's Tudum site.

How to watch Manifest

Manifest was saved in large part because fans discovered it on Netflix. And now with the final season being pushed out by the streaming service, you can watch all episodes of Manifest past and future on Netflix. Of course this requires a subscription service to Netflix .