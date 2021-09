The NFL season is upon us once again, and, of course, that means predictions. Here’s a look at how I believe the 2021 NFL season will play out. This title belongs to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who bring every starter of their 2020 Super Bowl team back. Isn’t Tom Brady old, though? It simply does not matter: until I see him regress from being an MVP-candidate-level QB, there is no reason not to believe this is the best roster in the NFL.