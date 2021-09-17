CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

A ‘pet’ peeve: We spend ridiculous sums on our dogs and cats for everything from Halloween costumes to drinks at the animal ‘bar’

By Charles Passy
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Americans fork over more than $100 billion annually on their pets. How much is too much?

www.marketwatch.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
petguide.com

Adoptable Dog of the Week- Lucy

A big girl with a big heart, this pooch just wants someone to give her a chance! Our Adoptable Dog of the Week is Lucy, a 4 years old Maremma Sheepdog from Augusta, Maine. She is spayed, up to date on her vaccines, and knows basic commands. Lucy is a big dog and a guardian breed, so she needs a home without children in it. She is good with cats and other dogs, so wouldn’t mind sharing her new home with four-legged roommates.
AUGUSTA, ME
KISS 106

Overlooked Shelter Dog Wonders Why No One Wants To Take Her Home

Allow us to introduce you to this week's Pet of the Week from the Vanderburgh Humane Society. Hi, my name is Madelynn and I'm 6 years old. They say I'm a Shar-lei/Retriever mix. For some reason, at the VHS, I keep getting overlooked. I'm not sure why because I'm a great dog who has a beautiful brindle coat and a fun spotted tongue. I love to run and play. Oh, and, I lived with cats and I do okay with other dogs, too. I really like car rides and walks too. My adoption fee is $150 and it comes with all the stuff.
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Manhattan, NY
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
New York City, NY
Pets & Animals
mymodernmet.com

Shelter Cat Called “Ugly” Finally Finds a Home Where She Gets the Love She Deserves

Those who have ever adopted a pet know that when you meet “the one,” you just know. This was the case for Germany-based Francisca Franken when she came across a rather unusual-looking cat named Bean on an animal shelter website. Describing her new feline friend as “an exotic mix between the Grinch and Maurice from penguins of Madagascar,” Franken was besotted with Bean’s grumpy face from the get-go. “I saw her photo and fell in love the second I saw her,” she reveals. “Well, at first I laughed because the pictures were so funny and I'd never seen a cat like this before.”
PETS
marthastewart.com

Why Your Dog Follows You Everywhere, According to Behaviorists

It's usually a healthy pack mentality, depending on the dog and individual situation. We love our pets, but we don't always understand why they do the things they do. Take licking, for example. While you may not understand your dog's desire to lick couch cushions and carpeting, there's actually scientific evidence that says pups lick just about everything for habitual reasons. What's more, our dogs lick our faces to show affection (or because they like the way we taste). But what does it mean when our dogs become our second shadows? If you've ever noticed that your four-legged friend follows you from room to room, we're here to demystify this behavior.
PETS
24/7 Wall St.

20 Dogs That Stay Puppies the Longest

Americans love dogs, there’s no doubt about that. It’s estimated that the dog population in the United States is almost 80 million, and that 44% of households have a dog. We typically get dogs when they’re puppies and form bonds that last a lifetime. It is when they are puppies that our canine friends are […]
PETS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cesar Millan
Person
Louis Vuitton
news-shield.com

Family Tries To Convince Their Giant Alaskan Malamute To Get In The Bath | The Dodo

Entire family coaxes giant malamute into bath ... even the cat helps ❤️. You can keep up with Emma, Amelia, Phil, Niko and Milo and all of their adventures on YouTube: thedo.do/malamutes. Introducing Dodo swag! https://shop.thedodo.com/. Love Animals? Subscribe: http://thedo.do/2tv6Ocd. ¿Hablas español?: https://thedo.do/2BsuN4o. Follow The Dodo:. Tweet with us on...
ANIMALS
pawtracks.com

6 best dog breeds for apartment living

If you live in an apartment and plan to get a dog, size matters. Many landlords don’t allow large breeds because they fear the dogs won’t be happy living in a small space and may cause damage. Also, property managers worry about the dangers larger dogs might pose to other residents. But size isn’t the only consideration when choosing an apartment dog. You want to look for a breed not known for incessant barking or prone to separation anxiety that could lead to destructive behavior. Whichever breed you choose to share your apartment, remember that all dogs enjoy daily walks, with some needing more exercise than others. Following are six dog breeds who don’t need a lot of space.
PETS
Newsweek

Dog Accidentally Gets High After Eating Mushrooms in Viral Video

The internet may have brought you cats flushing toilets and monkeys swiping through phones, but now we have a dog unintentionally high on mushrooms. Dog mom Shannon shared the video of her pet Labrador, Miley, on a ride home from the vet in New Hampshire, appearing slightly spaced out. In the clip, Miley is sitting with her head hanging out of the window, wind blowing through her fur while she stares outside.
ANIMALS
CBS News

Viral pet videos that melt hearts

Internet videos of pets and animals are more than just fun; they can also inspire. Correspondent David Pogue looks at the evolution of animal videos. (This story originally aired November 27, 2020.)
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog Poop#Animals#Halloween Costumes#New York Pet Fashion Show#Getty Images#Afp#Lvmh#Lendingtree#Fido#Americans#Chinese
crossroadstoday.com

Meet the least obedient dog breeds

When it comes to obedience, a variety of factors can affect a dog's disposition. Training quality and duration, environmental factors, and the individual puppy personalities are all major contributors—but how much can a dog's breed and genetic makeup come into play?. In 1994, neuropsychological researcher Stanley Coren sought to compile...
PETS
lovemeow.com

5 Kittens Found as Orphans Turn Out to Be Tenacious Lap Cats with So Much to Give

Five kittens who were found as orphans, turned out to be the sweetest lap cats with so much to give. Earlier this year, a litter of five kittens were brought to Meow Parlour, a cat cafe and an animal rescue in New York City, for a chance at a better life. Christina Ha, one of the founders of Meow Parlour, took them on and started bottle feeding them around the clock.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Instagram
WREG

Whitehaven family in fear of pack of dogs running loose in neighborhood

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – A Whitehaven family says it’s not COVID but a pack of strays dogs that has kept them trapped inside their home at times over the last several months. Teresa Wilkins owns the house in the 1300 block of Janis and said that five dogs have been running loose through the drainage ditches on her block. She said when they come into her yard, no one feels safe to go outside.
MEMPHIS, TN
Inverse

Why does my cat knead with its paws? A vet explains

Why do cats like to pat their paws on a soft blanket? – Anonymous. Do you ever see your cat shifting its front paws back and forth just before settling down for a nap? Have you heard some cat lovers talk about their feline friends “making biscuits” or “kneading dough”?
PETS
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

31K+
Followers
9K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy