Tennessee Valley schools COVID dashboards, information and masking policies

Students across the Tennessee Valley will soon return to school and many parents are left wondering whether their children will be required to wear a mask at school.

On July 27, Albertville City Schools amended its COVID-19 reopening policies. Masks will be optional but may be required if a rise in positive cases results in state or local mask mandates.

In a letter to parents on August 2, Arab City Schools announced it would require universal masking, including for those who are vaccinated, at the start of the 2021-2022 school year.

Athens City Schools on Monday, August 9, decided the masks will be required when indoors.

Boaz City Schools will require people to wear masks while indoors and on buses.

Properly fitted masks recommended, in accordance with the district's COVID guidelines .

Masks will be optional at Cullman City Schools at this time. See a message from the superintendent here ..

Masks will be optional at Cullman County Schools but masks are strongly recommended at all schools and are required at schools with absences at 15 percent. Schools that reach a 20 percent absence rate will transition to remote. Masks are required to be worn on buses.

Starting on Monday, August 16th, all Decatur City Schools, students, staff, and visitors will be required to wear masks in school and on buses regardless of vaccination status. The district's full reopening plan and safety guidelines can be found online . A statement from the superintendent on the mask mandate can be seen here .

Masks will be optional at DeKalb County Schools . Masks are required to be worn on buses.

Florence City Schools is requiring masks to be worn for all students and adults while indoors for Pre-K through 12th Grade.

Masks will be optional at Guntersville City Schools . Masks are required to be worn on buses.

Masks will be optional at Hartselle City Schools . Masks are required to be worn on buses.

The Huntsville City Schools Board of Education announced on July 26 that it will require masks to be worn while indoors.

Masks will be optional at the Jackson County School District .

As of August 26, masks are mandatory for all individuals at all JEFCOED campuses dueing school hours.They will be required through at least October 1st. We will reassess the situation before October 1st and communicate future plans to you. Masks must continue to be worn on school buses. (This has been our policy since the first day of school.) Masks will remain optional but recommended for all athletic and extracurricular activities.

As of April 9, masks are optional at Lauderdale County Schools .

Lawrence County Schools will require masks for everyone inside buildings starting tomorrow, August 27th. This requirement will run through September 17th.

Masks will be optional in Limestone County School buildings but will be required on buses.

On August 2, Madison City Schools Superintendent Ed Nichols changed course and announced the district would require masks to be worn indoors and on busses.

Nichols said the district revised its previous plan to have masks be optional after the Alabama Department of Public Health issued updated guidance.

Madison County Schools will require masks to be worn indoors.

Marshall County Schools ' website does not have a reopening plan for the 2021-2022 school year.

Mask are required at Morgan County Schools when indoors and on the bus.

Masks now required for all students, staff, and visitors at Muscle Shoals Schools through Sept 14.

Masks are required while indoors at any facility on our campus, but there are obviously situations for student athletes and band members where they are unable to mask while practicing/performing.

Masks will be optional at Scottsboro City Schools but will be required on buses.

Masks are mandatory at Sheffield City Schools until Sept. 3.

Masks will be optional at the Tuscumbia City School District .

