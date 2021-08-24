Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Winter Haven, FL

Jake Owen’s “Made for You” Music Video Co-Stars Girlfriend & Daughters

By Sarah Netemeyer
countryfancast.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCountry music star Jake Owen's "Made for You" music video features his loved ones and those of his fans! Watch it here. Country music star Jake Owen’s new “Made for You” music video stars his girlfriend, Erica Hartlein, their 15-month-old daughter Paris Hartley Owen, and his 7-year-old daughter, Olive Pearl Owen, whom he shares with ex-wife Lacey Buchanan. Jake Owens was born August 28, 1991 in Winter Haven, Florida and just turned 40 years old.

countryfancast.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Winter Haven, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jake Owen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Video#Dance#The Loved Ones
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Greenville, OHDaily Advocate

Jake Owen lights up the night

GREENVILLE — The Darke County Fair was lit up with more than carnival rides and games Monday night. Fairgoers enjoyed the fresh country sound of Jake Owen in the Grandstands. His energetic, summer-themed performance had the crowd on its feet from the beginning. “He is one of the most dynamic...
CelebritiesPosted by
102.7 KORD

10 Things You May Not Know About Jake Owen

The Florida-born Jake Owen wasn't always planning on being a country singer. In fact, he was a flat-out prodigy in a certain sport -- here's a hint: it involves polo shirts and caddies -- and thought his future was as a professional ... golfer. Thankfully (for country fans at least),...
TennisPosted by
The Boot

What Made Jake Owen First Pick Up a Guitar?

It's hard to imagine Jake Owen without an instrument in his hand, but, ladies and gentlemen, there was a moment when he picked up a guitar for the very first time. This Taste of Country You Think You Know Country? video explores that "very first time" -- and it was more recent than you may think. Owen was a promising young golf player at Florida State University, with his sights set on going pro -- and no experience at all with the guitar -- when a wakeboarding accident halted his career aspirations.
Fulton County, OHCrescent-News

Fulton County Fair to feature country music's Jake Owen and classic rock groups

WAUSEON — There will be activities and music for everyone when the Fulton County Fair begins Friday at the fairgrounds in Wauseon. Known for top-of-the-line entertainment acts, the 164th annual fair will feature country singer/songwriter Jake Owen in the grandstand at 7:30 p.m., Monday, while Sunday’s classic rock concert will feature Grand Funk Railroad and Little River Band performing at 7 p.m.
Celebritiesdistrictchronicles.com

Who Is Chase Rice’s Girlfriend? He Is Reportedly a Dating Reality Star

According to TMZ, Kristin and Chase both reside in Nashville and met through a mutual friend. Since their reported relationship is new, they are keeping things “low-key and casual.”. “Our sources say they’ve been talking and hanging out pretty regularly, getting to know each other, but seem to be heading...
MusicVulture

You Can Be Justin Bieber’s Mona Lisa in His ‘Don’t Go’ Music Video

Perhaps forgetting that the greatest song of the ’90s, “Smooth,” prominently features a Mona Lisa shout-out, Justin Bieber, Skrillex, and Don Toliver are now bringing the da Vinci vibes to the Gen-Z crowd. In their music video for “Don’t Go,” Bieber, allegedly one of Hollywood’s most prominent anti-vaxxers, croons about how “when I’m in pieces, babe, you give me mine” and “that’s why I need you on the regular,” which we can only assume is a love song about the Louvre. Or, you know, about his actual wife, Hailey Bieber.
Musiccountryfancast.com

Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd Chasing After You Music Video and Lyrics

The Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd Chasing After You song was released on February 12, 2021. “Chasing After You” is the couple’s first duet, with the lyrics telling a love story between Hurd and Morris. Maren and Ryan were married in Nashville on March 24, 2018. The couple also welcomed their first child in 2020 (an adorable baby boy named Hayes Andrew Hurd).
Musicguitargirlmag.com

Music Premiere: Official Music Video for Grace’s Morrison “Daughter”

Singer-songwriter Grace Morrison’s new album Daughter features Austin City Limits Hall of Famer Lloyd Maines (father of Natalie Maines of The Chicks) and was produced by Jon Evans, longtime bassist for Linda Perry, Tori Amos, Paula Cole, Chris Cornell, and Sarah McLachlan, among others. The album is a 12-song collection that Morrison says, “The thing about this record that keeps making me chuckle is that the idea started as ‘Let’s make a 5 song stripped-down EP….really reinvent myself; but it turned into a fully-produced 15 song too long record, and wound up as 12 country songs.”
Musiccountryfancast.com

Jimmie Allen and Brad Paisley Freedom Was a Highway Music Video and Lyrics

Enjoy watching the Jimmie Allen and Brad Paisley "Freedom Was a Highway" music video and see the written lyrics here. . . The Jimmie Allen and Brad Paisley Freedom Was a Highway song released on February 1, 2021 as a single to country radio, and was from Allen’s first EP “Bettie James”.
TV & VideosPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Lori Loughlin’s Daughter to Participate in ‘Dancing With the Stars’

Olivia Jade Giannulli, the daughter of sitcom-star-turned-college-cheat Lori Loughlin, will compete on the 30th season of Dancing With the Stars, TMZ reports. Jade, a famous YouTuber who became notorious after her mother’s role in the college admissions scandal, was spotted outside the rehearsal studio Tuesday before TMZ confirmed her appearance. Her partner is reportedly resident dancer Val Chmerkovskiy. The reveal comes as some names for this season have trickled out. JoJo Siwa confirmed her appearance last week, with the show making history by pairing her with a same-sex partner. Olympian Suni Lee is also set to grace the ballroom.
Celebritiescountryliving.com

‘AGT’ Judge Sofía Vergara Issued a Stern Warning to Simon Cowell About Revenge

While America’s Got Talent judge Simon Cowell is busy giving harsh notes to quarterfinalists, fellow panelist Sofía Vergara is still brainstorming her revenge on him. Earlier in AGT season 16 during one of the audition episodes, Simon had season 11’s danger act duo Ryan Stock and Amberlynn help him pull a heart-stopping prank on Sofía. Afterward, Sofía promised to get Simon back. Now that season 16 of the NBC competition series is further along, many are wondering if the Modern Family actress will stay true to her word.

Comments / 0

Community Policy