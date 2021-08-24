Jake Owen’s “Made for You” Music Video Co-Stars Girlfriend & Daughters
Country music star Jake Owen's "Made for You" music video features his loved ones and those of his fans! Watch it here. Country music star Jake Owen’s new “Made for You” music video stars his girlfriend, Erica Hartlein, their 15-month-old daughter Paris Hartley Owen, and his 7-year-old daughter, Olive Pearl Owen, whom he shares with ex-wife Lacey Buchanan. Jake Owens was born August 28, 1991 in Winter Haven, Florida and just turned 40 years old.countryfancast.com
