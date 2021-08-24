Jake Owen’s “Made for You” Music Video Co-Stars Girlfriend & Daughters

It's hard to imagine Jake Owen without an instrument in his hand, but, ladies and gentlemen, there was a moment when he picked up a guitar for the very first time. This Taste of Country You Think You Know Country? video explores that "very first time" -- and it was more recent than you may think. Owen was a promising young golf player at Florida State University, with his sights set on going pro -- and no experience at all with the guitar -- when a wakeboarding accident halted his career aspirations.