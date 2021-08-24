Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

The NEW Collection Everyone is Talking About is Available in Disney World

By Jess Landers
disneyfoodblog.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’ve seen all kinds of unique Disney merchandise online and in the parks lately, but there’s one NEW collection everyone seems to be talking about. Last week, a NEW Disney Princess Collection from Stoney Clover Lane got released online and started selling out FAST! Recently, we found that you can get some pieces from the collection in Disney World. From backpacks and a fanny pack to a heart pouch and a duffle bag, there are a few different pieces to choose from. Let’s take a closer look!

www.disneyfoodblog.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walt Disney
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disney Princesses#Hollywood Studios#Backpack#The Duffle Bag#Legends Of Hollywood#The Dfb Newsletter#Dfb Guide#Walt Disney World Dining#Disney Dining Plan#Wdw2021
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Disney
Related
Lifestylekennythepirate.com

Disney closed this restaurant today with no advanced warning

Guests who are hoping to dine at one restaurant on Disney World property may be surprised to see it is closed with no advanced warning. Has this ever happened to you?. Disney’s Contemporary Resort is currently undergoing a major refurbishment. The rooms are receiving an Incredibles re-theme, and even the lobby area is receiving work.
Lifestylekennythepirate.com

Guests jump out of Splash Mountain log during the ride!

We have some exclusive news for you. A friend of the blog is at the Magic Kingdom today and spotted some unusual guest behavior on Splash Mountain when guests jumped out of the log. Here’s the photos and details. Splash Mountain is a fan favorite ride at the Magic Kingdom....
Traveldisneyfoodblog.com

How Much It Cost a Family of 4 to Do Disney World in 2022

Quite a few things are changing in Disney World. Paid FastPass-like systems are set to debut soon, the parks are getting ready to celebrate the Resort’s 50th Anniversary, the Magical Express is set to end in 2022, and more. And with some of those changes come additional costs that you’ll need to factor into your trip. So, just what would it cost a family to “do” Disney World in light of these upcoming changes. We’re breaking down what you need to know right here.
Travelallears.net

2 Popular Rides and 1 You Never Go On Are Temporarily Closed in Magic Kingdom

When you’re visiting Disney World, several unexpected things could happen during your trip. You could deal with weather issues, massive crowds, or even temporary ride closures. And if you’re in Magic Kingdom today, that last one may be a problem!. Today, not one, not two, but THREE Magic Kingdom rides...
Traveldisneyfoodblog.com

ALL the Rides and Hotels That Will Be CLOSED in September in Disney World

Rides and hotels across Disney World are constantly being updated and improved, so we see them close for construction or other reasons periodically. Just so that you’re aware of any closures that are happening during your Disney World trip, we checked out which rides and hotels are expected to be closed soon. Keep in mind that rides can still close unexpectedly if bad weather, technical difficulties, or other issues create problems that make them unsafe to ride. We can anticipate some of the refurbishments, though! Here’s a list of all the scheduled Disney World closures for September.
WorldPopculture

Disney World Ending 2 Big Attractions in September

Disney World has some new attractions coming in September to celebrate the park's 50th anniversary, but that means a couple of older attractions will need to close down to make room. According to a report by Walt Disney World News Today, the fireworks displays "EPCOT Forever" and "Happily Ever After" will both be "retired permanently" on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021. New shows built around the anniversary theme will then launch to take their place.
Orlando, FLallears.net

The Worst Times to Visit Walt Disney World

Is there a bad time to visit Walt Disney World? For some, the quick answer is no. We’ve all heard (or uttered) the refrain that even a bad day at Disney World is better than a good day in the real world. Depending on your point of view and your...
Travelkennythepirate.com

More Evacuations Occur at Disney World this Week

It has been a rough few days at Disney World with several evacuations disrupting the parks and resorts. See the latest here. While the majority of operations run smoothly at Disney World, there are times when things don’t always go as planned. Evacuations, malfunctions, and more can really impact the day-to-day runnings of the parks. Looking at you, PeopleMover.
LifestylePosted by
CinemaBlend

Disney World Is Closing A Loophole That Let Some Guests On Rides Multiple Times

When you go to Walt Disney World it's difficult to not spend most of your time standing in lines. Especially now, with the lack of FastPass+, you just have no other choice but to wait in the standby line for every attraction. While every attraction at Disney World has a line for FastPass+, that space is basically only used now for disabled people who can't stand in long lines or for the Rider Switch-- which is designed to allow people in the same party to go on a ride when there is somebody in their party who can't or chooses not to go without having to wait in line twice. Previously, it was possible for some members of a party to use this system to go on a ride twice in a row, but a rule change has seemingly closed that loophole.
Lifestylewdwinfo.com

Is Disney Pushing Out Guests in Their Golden Years with Tech-Heavy Experiences?

As someone in their mid-thirties, I have grown up in the thick of evolving technology. The concept of there always being a new development, capability or update isn't foreign to me, nor will it ever be to my children and those of the next generations. As the Disney parks have incorporated more technology into their experiences, we have quickly picked up the ins and outs of new systems to get what we want faster using our home computers and smartphones. But as Disney parks transition from these being optional processes to being a procedure required to access new attractions and experiences, I can't help but wonder if they are leaving guests in their golden years behind.
Lifestyledisneyfoodblog.com

Do You Qualify to Get Disney World’s New 50th Anniversary Souvenir?

The start of Disney World’s 18-month-long 50th Anniversary celebration is just a few weeks away!. When the 50th Anniversary fun begins, you’ll be able to catch new fireworks in EPCOT and Magic Kingdom, grab specially themed merchandise, hop on the new Ratatouille-themed attraction, and MORE. Now, Disney has made a special 50th Anniversary item available, but only select guests can grab it!
Lifestyleallears.net

What the NEW Disney World Annual Passes Will COST

Disney World Annual Passes will be returning SOON!. Previously, Disney had shared that Annual Pass sales would resume prior to the 50th anniversary on October 1st. Today, we learned that they will be resuming on September 8th! Along with a date, Disney also shared that they would be debuting four NEW tiers for their Passholder system.
Travelallears.net

Has Disney World Become Too Expensive?

If you’re thinking about planning a trip to Disney World there are a lot of things you have to take into account like Park Pass reservations, the number of days you want to stay, Advanced Dining Reservations, and more. But the one big thing that will factor into most of...
LifestyleInside the Magic

Disney World Ride Remains Unexpectedly Closed For Nearly 10 Days

The fan-favorite EPCOT ride, Living with the Land, is continuing to experience prolonged downtime as it has now been unexpectedly closed for nearly 10 days. The ride was never listed on the Walt Disney World refurbishment calendar, and so at this time, we do not have a reason as to why the attraction isn’t available.
Traveldisneyfoodblog.com

PHOTOS: Guests Evacuated from Polynesian Resort in Disney World

Even if you plan out every detail of your Disney World trip, things can still be unpredictable. Rides can shut down, the weather can be bad, or transportation can be late. Sometimes you can even have issues with where you’re staying on property, which is exactly what happened today at a popular Disney hotel.
Food & DrinksComicBook

Disney Happy Meals Coming to McDonald's to Celebrate Walt Disney World's 50th Anniversary

McDonald's will launch a new Happy Meal promotion featuring 50 toys to celebrate the kickoff to Walt Disney World Resort's 50th Anniversary celebration. Walt Disney World News Today was the first to report on the upcoming Happy Meal promotion, which will feature 50 figures from various Disney franchises and movies. Each figure will sit on a stand and will have a cardboard cutout shaped like a snowglobe. The Happy Meal promotion will run from September 14 to October 25 at participating McDonald's locations. McDonald's has not officially announced the promotion, but is expected to in the coming days.

Comments / 0

Community Policy