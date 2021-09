Mike Daniels sees us Josh Bohannon raises us Sam Hain:. Before the Lancs media mafia (LMM) get busy bigging up Bohannon you should look no further than the scandalously overlooked Sam Hain for the “new Jonathan Trott”. I seem to remember he’s recently got a good score against the formidable Lancs attack which, if the LMM are to be believed, could all be picked for the next Test.