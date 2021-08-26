Missouri’s Ashcroft finds 2 cases of alleged double-voting

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri’s Republican Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft says two people voted at least twice during the 2020 general election. Ashcroft’s office on Thursday said an investigation found two people voted in person in St. Charles County and sent in mail-in ballots to Florida. He says he referred findings to the St. Charles County prosecutor. Associated Press inquiries to the prosecutor’s office weren’t immediately returned Thursday. Ashcroft says he’s confident that the cases of alleged double-voting were isolated incidents. He says they don’t indicate a broader problem with the security of Missouri elections.