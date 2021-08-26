Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

New N.Y. Governor Hochul Adds 12,000 COVID Deaths to Toll for 'Transparency' After Cuomo

By Julie Mazziotta
Posted by 
People
People
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer Gov. Andrew Cuomo had not disclosed the additional deaths while he was in office. Newly sworn-in New York Gov. Kathy Hochul added 12,000 COVID-19 deaths to the state's count on Tuesday, saying that she wanted New Yorkers to have "transparency" after her predecessor, Andrew Cuomo, had not disclosed the additional deaths.

people.com

Comments / 2

People

People

126K+
Followers
30K+
Post
49M+
Views
ABOUT

http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Hochul
Person
Letitia James
Person
Andrew Cuomo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid#Legislature#Covid#New Yorkers#Npr#Cdc#The New York Times#The Covid 19 Relief Fund#Gofundme Org
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Public Healthabc17news.com

New York state adjusts Covid death toll, adding nearly 12,000

New York’s new governor said Wednesday that the state’s Covid-19 death toll now aligns with the count from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, after the state added nearly 12,000 deaths that former Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s administration didn’t officially tally. The announcement by Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul means...
Public Healthdeseret.com

The CDC reveals how many fully vaccinated people died from COVID-19

The coronavirus vaccine appears to be working to keep people out of the hospital and out of the morgue. Do people die from COVID after getting the COVID-19 vaccine?. New data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests 99.999% of people who were fully vaccinated against COVID-19 did not have a severe breakthrough case that led to hospitalization or death, CNN reports.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

If You Got This Vaccine, Your Risk of COVID After Vaccination May Be Higher

From celebrities like Reba McEntire to those vacationing in a Massachusetts beach town, breakthrough COVID infections have hit people across the U.S. over the past few months. And despite data showing that getting a post-vaccination case of COVID is still uncommon, it has become a significant concern amid the country's continued fight against the virus. Studies have shown that anything from age to prior health conditions to emerging variants could cause you to have a weakened immune response to the vaccine, which would heighten your chances of a breakthrough infection. But your risk of getting COVID after vaccination may also be higher depending on which vaccine you got.
EconomyPosted by
BGR.com

A new $1,400 stimulus check will be sent to millions of Americans, but there’s a big catch

The stimulus question that so many people have been asking — is a fourth stimulus check in the cards? — is finally starting to be answered. For some of you, at least. This is not to say that the federal government is necessarily pressing forward with an all-new round of payments, either. It’s wildly optimistic to suggest that will happen anytime soon, given the rock-solid wall of opposition that would meet any effort by the Biden administration to crank up the stimulus machine again this year. Rather, the fourth stimulus check update that we’ll share with you below reflects two...
U.S. Politicshngn.com

Two New $1,400 Stimulus Checks Are On Their Way; Are You Eligible for Both Payments?

Two more stimulus checks might be on the way, as legislators aim to generate enough money from corporate taxes to cover the $1,400 stimulus payments. Democrats are set to draft the spending package after accepting President Joe Biden's $3.5 trillion budget proposals following two earlier rounds of payments in March and December of last year. Meanwhile, since July 15, two of the six child tax credit payments have been made.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

If You're Using This Mask for Protection, Throw It Out Now, FDA Warns

Virus experts have gone back and forth about the need for masks over the last few months, with the spread of the highly transmissible Delta variant complicating the situation. In July, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) made a major reversal of its mask guidance, recommending that vaccinated individuals once again mask up in indoor spaces. The current variant of COVID is so contagious that many experts have even recommended that the general public don N95 respirators, which were largely reserved for health care workers during the height of the pandemic.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

I'm an ER Doctor and Urge You Read This Now

The Delta variant is aggressively spreading throughout the United States as I write this article. Hospitals in Southern states like Mississippi, Alabama, Missouri, Texas and Florida are being overwhelmed. The summer surge in many areas has been fueled by low vaccination rates, lax public health and an extremely infectious variant. Many who have refused vaccination are now dying. Meantime, school is starting again in person across the US. I'm the father of 8 year old and 13 year old boys and my school district has mandated masks for in-person learning. I am also Assistant Professor of Emergency Medicine, Sidney Kimmel Medical College – Thomas Jefferson University. When the school board discussed the issue, I attended by Zoom and endured multiple misinformed speeches by members of my community. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Arkansas StatePosted by
CBS News

"They said they were vitamins": Inmates in Arkansas jail say they were unknowingly given ivermectin to treat COVID-19

An Arkansas doctor under investigation for prescribing an anti-parasite drug called ivermectin to jail detainees with COVID-19, even though federal health officials specifically warn against it, has said that those patients took the drug willingly. But several inmates at the Washington County jail say that is not the case — that they were given the pills with no indication of what they really were.
Businesssoutharkansassun.com

Fourth Stimulus Check Could Possibly Be Approved, Biden Open for Another Round

The government’s fourth stimulus check may come in one of two forms; monthly checks in modest amounts or one-time payments of up to $2,000 each. In a recently published article in Tomsguide, legislators in Congress have proposed both possibilities for fourth stimulus checks as follow-ups to the third round of pandemic relief payments made available by the American Rescue Plan Act of March 2021.
Militarycheckyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Was Hunter Biden Arrested By The Military?

A post shared on Facebook claims the U.S. military recently arrested Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, as he was attempting to re-enter the country. There is no evidence Biden was arrested by the military. The claim originated from a website that says it publishes satire. Fact Check:
Texas StatePosted by
Fox News

Deadly ‘kissing bug’ that kills thousands needs to be taken seriously now

It’s the kiss of death for Latin American communities in the U.S. While health experts often warn of mosquitoes and other disease-carrying bugs, the deadly kissing bug — a k a the triatomine bug, which kills 10,000 people per year globally — continues to be overlooked in the U.S., as it disproportionately affects poor Hispanic communities. That alarming disparity is the subject of the new book "The Kissing Bug: A True Story of a Family, an Insect, and a Nation’s Neglect of a Deadly Disease."

Comments / 0

Community Policy