Hull, MA

Coast Guard Deems Call About Missing Person In Hull To Be “Unfounded”

By CBSBoston.com Staff
Posted by 
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 10 days ago
HULL (CBS) — The U.S. Coast Guard has stopped their search after receiving a call about a missing person off the coast of Windmill Point in Hull. After searching the nearby waters and reviewing surveillance video, the Coast Guard and State Police determined the call to be “unfounded”.

The Coast Guard had initially announced just before 1 p.m. that they were searching for someone reported missing. The initial report said the person was last seen paddle boarding.

The Hull Police Department, Fire Department, and Harbormaster all assisted in the response.

