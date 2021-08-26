Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Heart Disease

Red Meat Consumption Linked to Higher NAFLD Risk

Posted by 
Hep
Hep
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Consuming larger quantities of red meat and organ meat, such as liver or kidney, was associated with a higher risk of developing non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), according to findings published in The American Journal of Gastroenterology. A similar link was not observed for chicken or fish. Arising from the...

www.hepmag.com

Comments / 0

Hep

Hep

New York City, NY
393
Followers
395
Post
55K+
Views
ABOUT

Hep is the go-to sources for educational and social support for people living with liver diseases like hepatitis C, hepatitis B, hepatitis A and NASH. Launched in 2010, the website is devoted to combating the stigma and isolation surrounding liver diseases, and offers news, in-depth reporting, educational tools, care resources, and peer-to-peer networking.

 https://www.hepmag.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fatty Liver Disease#White Meat#Nafld#Nash#Utica College#The Golestan Cohort Study
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Heart Disease
Related
Public HealthFood Navigator

Study: Walnut consumption linked to improved life expectancy

New research from the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health funded by the California Walnut Commission has found a possible link between higher walnut consumption and increase in life expectancy among older US adults. The study​ ​found that five or more one-ounce servings of walnuts per week was associated...
Dietsbelmarrahealth.com

Mediterranean Diet Consumption Linked with Improvements in Erectile Dysfunction

According to new research, consuming a Mediterranean diet may help men with erectile dysfunction. The link between diet and the condition may be partially due to blood pressure readings. Erectile dysfunction is a disorder of the small arteries, which lose the ability to dilate and augment flow. Testosterone levels that...
Drinksthefreshtoast.com

CBD Now Clearly Linked To Reduced Alcohol Consumption

Slowly cutting back on alcohol with the help of a medical professional and CBD is an effective strategy that can save one’s life. These days, there are numerous reasons why you should be cutting back on your alcohol consumption. For one, we’ve long known that it causes several illnesses including...
Diseases & TreatmentsMedicalXpress

More frequent alcohol consumption ups risk for GI cancers

(HealthDay News)—Frequency of drinking alcohol may be a more important risk factor for incident gastrointestinal (GI) cancers than the amount of alcohol consumed per occasion, according to a study published online Aug. 18 in JAMA Network Open. Jung Eun Yoo, M.D., Ph.D., from the Seoul National University Hospital in South...
Healthdailycoffeenews.com

Major Study Associates Coffee Consumption with Better Long-Term Heart Health

New research suggests daily coffee drinking may be good for long-term heart health, with reduced incidence of stroke, cardiovascular disease and even all-cause mortality (death of any kind). The findings were presented today at the annual European Society of Cardiology (ESC) Congress after a review of health data involving nearly...
CancerPosted by
Hep

Statin Use Linked to Reduced Risk for Liver Cancer Recurrence

Cholesterol-lowering statin drugs were associated with a reduced risk for recurrence and mortality in people who underwent liver transplantation after a diagnosis of hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), the most common type of liver cancer. These results appeared in Liver Transplantation. “Although clinicians often hesitate to use statins because of their potential...
HealthPosted by
Best Life

Drinking This Once a Day Can Triple Your Stroke Risk, Study Finds

More than three quarters of first-time stroke patients have high blood pressure, the American Heart Association (AHA) reports. Their data shows that 77 percent of first-time stroke suffers' have blood pressure higher than 140/90 mmHg, whereas normal is considered less than 120/80 mmHg, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). That's why doctors say the best way to avoid a stroke is to lower your blood pressure, and the best way lower your blood pressure is to change what you eat and drink. But even if you're cutting back on salt and alcohol, there are other common foods and drinks that could be putting you at risk of this deadly health condition. One study found that another popular beverage can triple your stroke risk if you drink it just once a day, even though it's often marketed as a healthier option. Read on to find out which drink you may want to cut back on.
CancerPosted by
Cancer Health

Can an Anti-Inflammatory Diet Reduce Cancer Risk?

A diet to help you fight off the chronic inflammation that can play havoc with your health is not a one-and-done choice . . . it’s the sum of many small choices you make each day. Ongoing low-grade inflammation increases your risk of cancer, heart disease and other chronic diseases. Despite the headlines you see about this or that anti-inflammatory food, nutrient or phytochemical, fighting inflammation—just like fighting cancer—is not a solo act.
HealthMyStateline.com

Saturated fat from meat may be worse for your heart than other foods

(StudyFinds.org) – Saturated fat is a major factor in the buildup of cholesterol and heart disease, but a new study reveals a lot may depend on where you’re getting those saturated fats from. Researchers with the European Society of Cardiology found that saturated fats from meat may be more harmful than consuming them in other foods.
Healthajmc.com

Herbal Tea Consumption May Reduce Nonmotor Symptom Burden in Parkinson Disease

Patients with idiopathic Parkinson disease given Origanum majorana tea in combination with conventional medication exhibited significant improvements in depressive and nonmotor symptom burden vs placebo, although improvement of motor symptoms was not significant. Origanum majorana tea consumption in combination with conventional medication may reduce depressive and nonmotor symptom burden in...
CancerPosted by
EatThis

This Blood Type Can Mean You're at Risk of Cancer

It is not known what causes stomach cancer but your blood type may offer a clue; people with a certain type may be more likely to get it. So what is stomach cancer? "Stomach cancer is an abnormal growth of cells that begins in the stomach," reports the Mayo Clinic. "Stomach cancer, also known as gastric cancer, can affect any part of the stomach. In most of the world, stomach cancers form in the main part of the stomach (stomach body). But in the United States, stomach cancer is more likely to affect the area where the long tube (esophagus) that carries food you swallow meets the stomach. This area is called the gastroesophageal junction." Read on to see which blood type is most commonly associated with stomach cancer, and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
NutritionPosted by
EatThis

Surprising Side Effects of Eating Cherries, Say Dietitians

If you've got an insatiable sweet tooth, chances are you've tried just about every treat out there to help quell those cravings. If you're looking for a sweet treat that will do more than just satisfy that sugar jones, however, tart cherries might just give you the most bang for your buck. Read on to discover the side effects of eating cherries, according to dietitians. And for more great additions to your diet, check out The 7 Healthiest Foods to Eat Right Now.
HealthPosted by
Best Life

If You Eat This Once a Day, Your Dementia Risk Increases, Study Says

Whether it's a breakfast ritual or a post-dinner treat, some people have a favorite food they love so much that they can't help but eat it every day. But according to research, including one food in particular in your daily diet can significantly increase your risk of dementia. Read on to see what you might want to cut back on.
HealthPosted by
EatThis

Never Do This or Risk a Stroke, Says New Study

The COVID-19 pandemic forced many of us to isolate and disrupted our usual routines—especially those related to exercise. If you haven't resumed regular physical activity, a new study might make you want to get back on the horse (or bike, as it were). It found that being inactive has a potentially very serious consequence. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
FitnessPosted by
EatThis

This One Diet Can Protect Your Immune System, New Study Says

As the highly infectious Delta variant continues to spread and make a devastating impact on Americans' lives, it's even more vital now to provide your immune system with the tools it needs to keep your body safe. While getting the COVID-19 vaccination is the absolute best way to prevent yourself...
Diseases & TreatmentsNeuroscience News

Widespread Pain Linked to Heightened Dementia and Stroke Risk

Summary: Widespread pain, a subset of chronic pain associated with musculoskeletal disorders, is linked to an increased risk of all types of dementias, including Alzheimer’s disease, and a greater risk of stroke. Source: BMJ. Widespread pain is linked to a heightened risk of all types of dementia, including Alzheimer’s disease,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy