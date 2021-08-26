Kristen Stewart breaks down in tears as Princess Diana in first 'Spencer' trailer

“Spencer” is slated to premiere at the Venice Film Festival in September with Kristen Stewart front-and-center in the title role as Princess Diana. But even before its unveiling, seven of the Expert journalists we’ve surveyed from major media outlets thus far think she’ll be nominated for Best Actress at the Oscars. If so, she’d follow in the footsteps of Natalie Portman in “Jackie.” SEEWill Denzel Washington’s treacherous Shakespearean role finally bring him into the three-Oscar club? Like “Spencer,” “Jackie” was a biographical drama from director Pablo Larrain that premiered at Venice and explored the inner life of a woman who struggled with...