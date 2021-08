Pep Guardiola insists Cristiano Ronaldo “will decide where he wants to play” after the Juventus forward confirmed his intent to leave.Manchester City have been stronly linked with the Portuguese superstar, and The Independent reported on Thursday that the player has agreed personal terms with the club.“I cannot say much, Harry Kane announced he’s continuing with club, exceptional club like Tottenham and Cristiano was a Juventus player, I cannot add anything else,” Guardiola said.“Only I can say that in these three to four days left to the transfer window shuts, anything can happen. In my personal view, there are few players,...