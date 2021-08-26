Cancel
Kansas State

Wearing seat belts could put cash in the hands of Kansas drivers

By Sarah Motter
WIBW
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas drivers that have everyone in their car buckled up correctly will get a chance to receive cash from volunteers in 46 cities. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says thousands of vehicles will be on Kansas roadways over the Labor Day weekend. Many families will head out camping or to get away as the school year begins. Safe Kids Kansas (sponsored in part by the KDHE), State Farm and the Kansas Department of Transportation encourage families to buckle up and drive safely to protect their most valuable assets, their families.

