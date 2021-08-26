Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

Independents’ Views on the Economy Pose a Political Risk to Joe Biden

By Philip Elliott
Posted by 
TIME
TIME
 10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06iBdP_0bdnPk6h00

This article is part of the The DC Brief, TIME’s politics newsletter. Sign up here to get stories like this sent to your inbox every weekday.

Unless you’re a die-hard political science nerd, the date of Aug. 16 probably means nothing to you. I know that I missed it as Kabul fell, Americans struggled to get fellow citizens and allies in the 20 years of war in Afghanistan out of the country and the Dow here at home dropped by almost 1 percentage point in one day of trading on Wall Street.

But on that day, by a margin of 0.1%, President Joe Biden’s job approval number, for the first time as President, dropped below 50% in the FiveThirtyEight poll of polls . In other words, it was the first crack in what had to that point suggested Biden had the support of at least half of the country he was leading. And it’s one of those moments when any leader expecting to slide into re-elect mode as early as November of next year starts to get worried.

On its own, the polling slip was—and remains—inconsequential. But it does speak to a humming concern among some Democrats that Biden’s popularity isn’t absolute. The very narrow dip suggests that a break from the Donald Trump-era bombast was welcome for many Americans, but may be insufficient to guarantee a re-election. The economy is on pace to have its strongest calendar-year showing since 1984. But voters don’t believe it: An AP poll from June found 54% of Americans think the economy is in poor shape. If that economic reality isn’t matched with voters’ perceptions, it could leave Democrats in control of the White House, the House and the Senate while holding a rich but rancid bag.

The quick collapse of Afghanistan, coming so close to the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terror attacks, hasn’t helped Biden’s standing. New polling from USA Today, released just Tuesday, found three-quarters of Americans expect Afghanistan to once again become a safe haven for those who would launch terror attacks against the United States. The bombing outside Hamid Karzai International Airport’s Abbey Gate today will do nothing to counter those persistent fears that two decades of Americans’ work in that country have been for naught.

But if you dig a little deeper and a little closer to home, it’s less the implosion half a world away and more the worries around the corner in Americans’ own neighborhoods that are hurting Biden. In particular, independent voters—those who align with neither party—are skittish. In April, 61% of indies approved of Biden’s job performance, according to NBC News’ polling . That figure now stands at 46%. His handling of COVID-19 during that same period among the same independent voters collapsed from 81% to 52%. And his handling of the economy fell from 60% to 45%. Without independents, Biden couldn’t have won in 2020. That bloc, which accounted for 26% of the vote, broke for Biden last year by a 13-point margin.

If the electorate next year looks like it did in 2018, the last midterm vote, independents will account for an even larger chunk. Three years ago, as Democrats took control of the House, indies were 30% of the electorate and broke to Team Blue by 12 points. Democrats at the moment have a razor-thin eight-seat advantage in the House, an upper hand that disappears in an instant if redistricting goes as many Democrats expect. In fact, gerrymandering four Southern states alone could hand Republicans the gavel again in the House. The Senate is split evenly at 50-50, with Vice President Kamala Harris breaking the tie in Democrats’ favor.

History isn’t on Team Blue’s side. In fact, the party that controls the White House typically takes a slagging in its first at-bat under a new President. Democrats picked up a net 41 House seats during Trump’s one midterm test. Republicans picked up 63 seats in Barack Obama’s first electoral report card, and 54 during Bill Clinton’s. (The one notable outlier was 2002, when George W. Bush’s post-9/11 polling glow had even the most partisan Democrats biting their tongue and waving Old Glory. Republicans in that year picked up eight House seats.)

That’s why the White House is so eager to land the ongoing talks about a net $4 trillion in new infrastructure spending. An accord among feuding Democratic factions seems to have been reached this week with some procedural votes that set up a fall passage of twin infrastructure bills. The White House plans to sell them hard. But they also need to be very careful in how they pitch the spending: pumping that much cash into an economy could feed real and perceived fears of inflation .

Both impressions about the state of the economy can be true . While college-educated workers have been able to make the transition to working from home, less-educated workers have seen their jobs in sectors like services and hospitality evaporate. The disappearance of some 8 million jobs during the pandemic has disproportionately hit racial minorities, new college grads and women, especially single mothers who have returned to home to provide childcare. Layer the political coalitions of both parties over this landscape and it’s immediately clear why Democrats have a looming crisis unless they can convince their allies that the recovery has been equitable.

First, though, the need to buoy their party’s leader into personal recovery mode. After all, FiveThirtyEight’s meta-poll has him with less than 1 percentage point to spare before he becomes more unpopular than popular.

A quick note: this newsletter will be on hiatus next week and—barring breaking news—will return on Wednesday, Sept. 8.

Make sense of what matters in Washington. Sign up for the daily D.C. Brief newsletter.

Comments / 38

TIME

TIME

33K+
Followers
5K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news and current events from around the globe.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Bill Clinton
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Independents#Americans#Democrats#Ap#The White House#Senate#Usa Today#Nbc News#Southern#Republicans#Team Blue#Democratic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Related
U.S. PoliticsTelegraph

Biden faces demands to replace the world’s most powerful banker

When Jay Powell became the 16th chairman of the Federal Reserve – and the world’s most powerful central banker – three years ago, he promised to “wear the carpets of Capitol Hill out” in a bid to restore the reputation of an institution tarnished in the eyes of policymakers by the financial crisis.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Lootpress

Joe Biden’s Fuzzy Math

Americans have been bombarded with numbers over the course of the past eighteen or so months. And while we should be able to rely upon our elected and appointed leadership at the federal level, as well as the corporate press, to state accurate numbers, percentages, and statistics, instead, it seems that we are presented daily with inconsistencies, inaccuracies and implausibilities. This is perhaps most evident, when we are presented with something that should be as precise as basic math. The numbers seem to change depending on the day or the speaker or the medium.
Presidential ElectionNew York Post

Donald Trump would beat Biden in presidential rematch: poll

Donald Trump would beat Joe Biden if their electoral match-up was repeated today, according to a new poll that comes as the president’s approval rating continues to tank in the wake of the country’s chaotic and deadly withdrawal from Afghanistan. A plurality of 47 percent of voters would favor Trump...
U.S. Politicstruthorfiction.com

‘Biden And Harris Served With Impeachment Charge’

As presented in share format, Facebook users were exposed only to the claims in the headline, which suggested that United States President Joe Biden and U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris were “served” with an “impeachment charge,” language clearly used to imply that Biden and Harris were formally or criminally “charged.”. Incidentally,...
Presidential Electionfloridapolitics.com

Joe Biden dominates Ron DeSantis in poll of possible 2024 matchups

Former President Donald Trump performs far better. A nationwide poll conducted this week suggests Gov. Ron DeSantis would have an uphill climb if challenging President Joe Biden in 2024. The Emerson College survey of 1,200 registered voters showed that 48% of those called would back Biden’s reelection while just 36%...
PoliticsBoston Herald

Howie Carr: Joe Biden craps out on Afghanistan, Hurricane Ida response

It’s Weekend at Biden’s, and what a busy time it’s been for Dementia Joe. Presiding over the most humiliating military and foreign policy disaster in U.S. history, massive inflation, supply-chain breakdowns and COVID cluelessness — and those are the highlights of his feckless administration. What makes Biden’s hologram presidency so...
POTUSWashington Examiner

USA Today whiffs hard on fact-check of Biden’s shameful impatience

Only during a Democratic administration would a major newsroom gloss over readily available evidence to “fact-check” Gold Star families incorrectly. This is exactly what USA Today did this week, and it is every bit as embarrassing as it sounds. President Joe Biden embarrassed himself last weekend during the dignified transfer...

Comments / 0

Community Policy