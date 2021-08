Marvel’s Midnight Suns has been announced during the Gamescom 2021 Open Night Live, the event with which the German fair has started. The project, in charge of Firaxis Games, the creators of Civilization VI, will be edited by 2K Games. As a result of the agreement with Marvel Entertainment, the comic book universe comes to life through a Tactical RPG XCOM style, in which we will handle a completely original hero, although we will also enjoy the presence of Iron Man, Captain Marvel and other characters from this universe. To whet your appetite, we have seen a first teaser trailer, which you can see just below these lines.