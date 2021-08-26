Cancel
Kansas State

Kansas hospitals seek traveling nurses amid COVID surge

By associatedpress
abc17news.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas hospitals are clamoring for traveling nurses as the number of COVID-19 patients rises to levels last seen in January. The state had 407 open travel nurse positions as of Monday, according to data from Aya Healthcare, a leading travel nursing agency. The Kansas City Star reports that advertised positions in Kansas and Missouri top $5,600 a week. The Kansas Hospital Association has floated several options to address demand, including additional funding to offset the cost to retain and recruit staff. The director of the Kansas State Nurses Association said nurses are making three times more traveling than they could in a regular job.

TravelPosted by
Reuters

EU countries drop U.S. from safe travel list

BRUSSELS, Aug 30 (Reuters) - European Union governments agreed on Monday to remove the United States and five other countries from the EU's safe travel list, meaning those visitors are likely to face tighter controls, such as tests and quarantines. Kosovo, Israel, Montenegro, Lebanon and North Macedonia have also been...
Public HealthPosted by
The Associated Press

State mask bans face federal civil rights inquiries

The Education Department on Monday opened civil rights investigations into five Republican-led states that have banned or limited mask requirements in schools, saying the policies could amount to discrimination against students with disabilities or health conditions. The department’s Office for Civil Rights announced the investigations in letters to education chiefs...
WorldPosted by
The Hill

Watchdog sees signs North Korea has restarted nuclear reactor

An international watchdog says there are signs indicating North Korea has restarted a nuclear reactor that is used to produce fuel for weapons. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) wrote in its annual report, dated Friday, that there have been “indications” at the Yongbyon Experimental Nuclear Power Plant in North Korea that are “consistent with the operation of the reactor,” including the discharge of cooling water.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

US exit from Afghanistan ends 20 years of war

After 20 years, the U.S. military experiment in Afghanistan has ended. It was an end marred by chaos and death, as the Biden administration rushed to evacuate thousands of people fleeing Taliban rule and terrorists seized on the disorder to kill nearly 200 Afghans and 13 U.S. troops. But despite...

