The Flyers have extended center Sean Couturier for eight years worth an average annual value (AAV) of $7.75M, beginning with the 2022-23 season. “We are excited to announce Sean’s long term extension with the Flyers today,” said GM Chuck Fletcher. “As one of the premier two-way centers in the NHL, Sean has the rare talent to shut down opposing team’s top players while also contributing at a high offensive level. Throughout his 10 year career with the Flyers, he has proven to be the ultimate teammate. He carries an enormous presence inside our dressing room due to his preparation, determination and drive to win.”