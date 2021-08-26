Florida Community Care Awarded Associate Member of the Year by Florida Assisted Living Association
MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 26, 2021 / Florida Community Care ('FCC'), a Long-Term Care Plus Plan serving the needs of members by providing long-term services and supports, was presented with the Associate Member of the Year Award by the Florida Assisted Living Association ('FALA') during FALA's 2021 Annual Conference and Tradeshow which took place August 2-4 in Orlando, Florida.www.albuquerqueexpress.com
