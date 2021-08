Alana Thompson grew up on reality TV, starting with Toddlers and Tiaras, moving on to her spinoff Here Comes Honey Boo Boo, and then to her mother's current show, Mama June: Road to Redemption. So viewers have gotten to see a lot of Thompson over the years, from her confident child pageant personality to the hardships she faced with her family. And she's come a long way since she rose to fame nearly 10 years ago. Now, Thompson is almost 16 years old and making it clear she wants to shed the "Honey Boo Boo" name.