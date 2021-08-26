Students Call to Abolish University of Nebraska Frat

At many colleges across the country, the fall semester has begun — and, if #BamaRush TikTok is any indication, Greek life is back in full force. Yet it appears there is also some backlash: This week, hundreds of students at University of Nebraska-Lincoln gathered to protest outside a frat house after a student was allegedly sexually assaulted. The protests began Tuesday night and doubled in size on Wednesday, with more than 1,000 students filling the block outside the house. A change.org petition to ban the fraternity — Phi Gamma Delta (known as Fiji) — is also circulating, with over 86,000 signatures and counting.