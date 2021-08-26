Cancel
Students Call to Abolish University of Nebraska Frat

By Danielle Cohen
thecut.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt many colleges across the country, the fall semester has begun — and, if #BamaRush TikTok is any indication, Greek life is back in full force. Yet it appears there is also some backlash: This week, hundreds of students at University of Nebraska-Lincoln gathered to protest outside a frat house after a student was allegedly sexually assaulted. The protests began Tuesday night and doubled in size on Wednesday, with more than 1,000 students filling the block outside the house. A change.org petition to ban the fraternity — Phi Gamma Delta (known as Fiji) — is also circulating, with over 86,000 signatures and counting.

Nebraska frat house Phi Gamma Delta shut down over alleged rape

A fraternity at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln has been shut down after an alleged rape, officials said. The Phi Gamma Delta, or Fiji, fraternity was already on probation for previous violations of university policy before a student reported being raped Monday at the frat house, Chancellor Ronnie Green said Wednesday.
UNL Fraternity Assault Case Leads To Protests, Scrutiny

Six state senators are asking for more transparency into the sexual assault investigation at a University of Nebraska-Lincoln fraternity house. The group of lawmakers expressed their concern of repeated safety issues at the university in a letter to Chancellor Ronnie Green. The senators warned that University leadership has lost the trust of many students on campus and asked the chancellor to support increased accountability in UNL's Title Nine office. Protesters have gathered this week in front of the university's Phi Gamma Delta house, where the alleged sexual assault took place. UNL has closed the fraternity house and suspended operations, but the protesters want it shut down.

