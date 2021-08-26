Cancel
Music

Rosanne Cash Snaps Back at Band That Used Johnny Cash’s Image for Anti-Vaccine Mandate Message

By Billy Dukes
The Boot
The Boot
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Steel Woods used a picture of Johnny Cash pointing at a tattered American flag to let fans know they won't stand for vaccine mandates. Cash's daughter, Rosanne Cash, did not approve. In response to Rolling Stone's tweet with a link to the article explaining Wes Bayliss and company's stance...

