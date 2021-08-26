Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

London Zoo begins its annual animal weigh-in

Lebanon-Express
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLions, penguins and camels were among a host of species that were put on the weighing scale on Thursday, August 26 as London Zoo began its annual animal weigh-in.

lebanon-express.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#London Zoo#Penguins#Lions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Pets
Related
Animalsinsideedition.com

Rare Barbary Lion Cubs Born at Czech Zoo

Two newborn Barbary lion cubs recently took their first steps around their delivery box at a Czech zoo. One male and one female lion were born in July at the safari park, but visitors will have to wait a little longer to see them in person. For now, they’re spending...
AnimalsShropshire Star

In Pictures: Annual weigh-in sees Whipsnade Zoo residents step up to the scales

The yearly operation is an opportunity for zookeepers to monitor the health and wellbeing of their animals. Penguins, meerkats, rhinoceros and reindeer all lined up for the annual weigh-in at Whipsnade Zoo. The yearly check-up records the vital statistics of all creatures great and small at the attraction in Dunstable,...
Detroit, MIfox2detroit.com

Detroit Zoo begins giving COVID-19 vaccine to some at-risk animals

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Detroit Zoo is vaccinating some at-risk animals against COVID-19. A special vaccine has been developed for animals and is allowed to be used on a case-by-case basis. Gorillas, chimpanzees, tigers, and lions are the first animals to receive doses. So far, no cases...
Cincinnati, OHwvxu.org

Why Is The Cincinnati Zoo Taking Thermal Pictures Of Its Animals?

Cincinnati Zoo animals seem happy to cooperate as an MIT researcher studies the accuracy of thermal imaging to determine baseline health. During a demonstration for WVXU, Rico the Brazilian porcupine gripped a wooden log and chewed on banana chips while Ph.D. candidate Caroline Rzucidlo used an infrared camera to capture Rico's heart and respiratory rate and body temperature.
AnimalsFox News

Fisherman catches 'ultra-rare' crab that looks like a pastry

A fisherman caught a rare crab off the coast of England that has a unique look to it. From some angles, the animal’s shell coating makes it look less like a sea creature and more like a pastry dish. Ian Jepson caught a rare type of crab that locals have...
AnimalsBBC

Chester Zoo: Tunnel sandstone provides animal habitat

Sand excavated from a new drainage tunnel through the centre of Chester has been used to create a new habitat for animals at the city's zoo. More than 200 tonnes of red sandstone was dug from the works along St. Martin's Way and Nicholas Street. It will be used in...
Performing ArtsSlipped Disc

London orchestra loses its boss

Julia Desbruslais will step down as Executive Director of the London Mozart Players at the end of the year, it was confirmed today. Julia, who is also co-principal cellist, will have put in six years at the job. She says: ‘When I took over the running of the LMP I...
Lifestyleworcestercentralkidscalendar.com

Festival of Illumination at Southwick’s Zoo Begins on 9/9!

Southwick’s Zoo will be illuminated by hundreds of lanterns and custom-built exhibits constructed from silk, steel, and environmentally- friendly LED lights. The theme of this year’s Festival of Illumination is a “World of Lights – Our Continents and their Cultures.” In addition to highlighting traditional culture, this spectacular night-time display will shine a light on a variety of continents and their traditions.
Cincinnati, OHWKRC

Cincinnati Zoo says its oldest cheetah, Chance, has died

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Cincinnati Zoo says its oldest cheetah died Monday. Chance was 17-years-old, which also makes him one of the oldest cheetahs in the United States. Chance was part of the Cheetah Encounter with his brother Bravo. They both retired and moved to the cheetah habitat. Bravo died a few months ago.
AnimalsPosted by
Indy100

Amazing photograph shows sea eagle catching fully inflated puffer fish then flying off

The extraordinary moments in which a sea eagle flew off with a fully inflated pufferfish from the sea have been captured on camera in stunning images.Within the shots, the sea eagle was able to get a hold of the round fish, scooping it out of the water and taking it to the skies for a ride.Pufferfish “puff up” or inflate when they feel that they are in harm’s way, which makes it difficult for predators to grab them.Sergey Savvi, a wildlife photographer, spoke about how the eagle circled above for almost a minute before flying away into the distance over...
CelebritiesNME

US actor Jay Pickett dies on set of western film

Jay Pickett, who is best known for his recurring role on General Hospital, has died on the set of his upcoming film. The 60-year-old actor was filming western Treasure Valley, which he both wrote and starred in, when he died sitting on a horse, according to co-star Jim Heffel. “Jay...
AnimalsPosted by
The Independent

Rare wild albino chimpanzee killed by other chimps

Chimpanzee researchers in Uganda have recorded the first known case of albinism in a wild population of the species, however, the young male was violently killed by other members of the group at just a few weeks old. Despite the sad outcome, the researchers said the chimp, which had bright...
AnimalsIFLScience

Squashed Crocodile Found Crushed By Dead Elephant In Confusing Crime Scene

Crime scene investigation is a vital tool when uncovering what really went on prior to a person's untimely death. The recent discovery of a crocodile squashed beneath a dead elephant demonstrated that the same sometimes applies to animals. Sometimes, deceased beasts are found in such mysterious circumstances it can be hard to work out what on Earth went on. Were both parties murdered at the hands of an unknown assailant? Or did they meet their shared fate in the throes of battle? In the case of elephant vs pancake croc, it seems that it was neither.
AnimalsPosted by
LiveScience

5 gruesome killer whale attacks

Killer whales are the largest member of the dolphin family, and quite possibly the most terrifying — at least if you're a seal, sea lion or whale. These toothy predators hunt in packs, not unlike sleek marine wolves, and they're capable of bringing down prey larger than themselves. Killer whales,...
AnimalsKLEWTV

Video: Amazing courage of tourist who saved pals from bear simply by talking to it

A large Alaskan Grizzly saunters past a group of travelers and does not attack them, a video shows. By keeping their cool, experts say, their calm behavior saved their lives. Bear experts said the small group in Alaska’s Katmai National Park on Wednesday followed the U.S. National Park Service’s protocols: They did not scream or run.
New Orleans, LAWDSU

Animal escapes from enclosure at Audubon Zoo during Hurricane Ida

NEW ORLEANS — A swamp deer has reportedly escaped from an enclosure at the Audubon Zoo during Hurricane Ida. Audubon Zoo issued the following statement regarding the escape:. "On Sunday, August 29, due to the severe weather associated with Hurricane Ida, a fence was breached in Audubon Zoo’s barasingha deer habitat. On-site staff worked to corral the two deer and secure them back in their habitat but one deer is unaccounted for at this time - but it is likely still on zoo grounds. Due to the severity of the weather, it is too dangerous for staff to go out and search. Once it is safe, our animal staff who are in place during the storm at all of our facilities, will search zoo ground for the deer unaccounted for. This is not considered a dangerous animal. Barasingha, also known as 'swamp deer' are a medium-sized deer found in India and Nepal."
AnimalsPosted by
Indy100

Crab phenomenon captured on camera just off Cornwall beach

Thousands of spider crabs have gathered on the south coast of England in a spectacular natural phenomenon.The rarely-witnessed event was filmed in knee-deep water just a few metres from a popular Falmouth beach at low tide.The spectacle, which takes place annually between late summer and early autumn, involves crabs rallying together to protect themselves from predators.This is because they are extremely vulnerable during the moulting process, as they crack open their exoskeletons and grow a new outer shell.The mass aggregation of male crabs was filmed by Matt Slater, a marine conservation officer for the Cornwall Wildlife Trust.“I have seen...

Comments / 0

Community Policy