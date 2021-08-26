Well, Look Who’s Shopping for Toilet Paper

Scientific studies confirm that, of all the senses, smell offers the best recall. In “Scent Memories,” the Cut asks people about the scents they associate with different times in their lives. Next up is Lesley Thornton, aesthetician, formulator, and founder of skin-care line Klur. After almost a decade of helping loyal clients get their skin so good, Thornton channeled her experience treating diverse skin conditions and skin types into the brown bottles bursting with benefits that are now beloved by beauty insiders. Thornton also built Klur around the credo of “self-care as a preparation for community care,” a philosophy she began to practice while volunteering in New Orleans following the devastating effects of Hurricane Katrina. While working alongside alternative healers, she was introduced to essential oils, aromatherapy, and a holistic approach to wellness to decompress, elements that inspired the creation of sensorial Klur products like the Elements of Comfort Oil (which “smells like heaven”). “If there was one lesson Katrina taught me, it’s that we aren’t meant to survive life’s storms alone and community is essential to our well-being,” says Thornton. “This is where ‘self-care is preparation for community care’ comes from — because we will need each other, and it’s not a matter of ‘if,’ it’s a matter of ‘when’.” The Cut caught up with Thornton to talk about controversial cilantro, taking a candle break, and which scents make her feel more connected to her customers.