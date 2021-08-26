Cancel
Well, Look Who’s Shopping for Toilet Paper

By Danielle Cohen
Cover picture for the articleLast week, Zoë Kravitz debuted her latest masterpiece, a revamped Channing Tatum decked out in vintage T-shirts and baggy skater pants. Since then, the two have been spotted in various BMX-adjacent scenarios that suggest a little bit more than a style mentor-mentee relationship (as do Tatum’s Instagram follows). And now, it appears the final test has begun: a Romantic Trip to Upstate New York™.

