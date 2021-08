Starship Entertainment is getting ready to debut a new girl group this year, and the lineup may include former IZ*ONE members Jang Won Young and An Yu Jin!. On August 22, Star News reported that Jang Won Young and An Yu Jin will be re-debuting as part of Starship Entertainment’s upcoming girl group that is scheduled to debut within the second half of this year. According to the report, the rest of the members will be composed of other teenaged Starship Entertainment trainees, but the name of the group, number of members, and group concept have not been decided yet.