New York City, NY

LIVE | NY Governor Kathy Hochul announces State Senator Brian Benjamin as lieutenant governor

Posted by 
ABCNY
ABCNY
 4 days ago
New York Governor Kathy Hochul officially named State Senator Brian Benjamin to be her lieutenant governor Thursday in Harlem.

Hochul, who is from Western New York, had previously said she would pick a lieutenant governor from New York City.

The 44-year-old Benjamin is the senior assistant majority leader in the Senate.

He has represented Harlem since 2017. He placed fourth in the Democratic primary for comptroller earlier this year.

He is progressive, particularly on criminal justice reform, a counterweight to Hochul's more moderate background.

Benjamin will become the state's second Black lieutenant governor.

The role of lieutenant governor in New York has long been largely ceremonial, with the officeholders traveling to ribbon-cutting ceremonies and town halls across the state. But the state's two most recent lieutenant governors have become governors following the resignations of their predecessors.

Benjamin is the son of Caribbean immigrants. He was born in Harlem Hospital and raised in the neighborhood, later earning a bachelor's degree in public policy from Brown University and a master's of business administration from Harvard Business School. He later worked as a developer of affordable housing.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

ALSO READ | Hochul lays out priorities on COVID vaccines and school masks

New York's first female governor says she has one big priority: "I want people to believe in their government again."

----------

Comments / 8

 

ABCNY

ABCNY

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from New York.

