LIVE | NY Governor Kathy Hochul announces State Senator Brian Benjamin as lieutenant governor

Hochul, who is from Western New York, had previously said she would pick a lieutenant governor from New York City.

The 44-year-old Benjamin is the senior assistant majority leader in the Senate.

He has represented Harlem since 2017. He placed fourth in the Democratic primary for comptroller earlier this year.

He is progressive, particularly on criminal justice reform, a counterweight to Hochul's more moderate background.

Benjamin will become the state's second Black lieutenant governor.

The role of lieutenant governor in New York has long been largely ceremonial, with the officeholders traveling to ribbon-cutting ceremonies and town halls across the state. But the state's two most recent lieutenant governors have become governors following the resignations of their predecessors.

Benjamin is the son of Caribbean immigrants. He was born in Harlem Hospital and raised in the neighborhood, later earning a bachelor's degree in public policy from Brown University and a master's of business administration from Harvard Business School. He later worked as a developer of affordable housing.

New York's first female governor says she has one big priority: "I want people to believe in their government again."

----------