174 COVID patients, five of which are children, hospitalized in Douglas County

According to a release from the Douglas County Health Department (DCHD), the number of pediatric patients who are hospitalized with COVID-19 is five times higher today than yesterday.

At this time, five patients pediatric patients have been hospitalized with COVID-19 out of a total of 174 total patients. On Wednesday, the DCHD only reported one pediatric patient with COVID-19.

Earlier this month, the 3 News Now Investigators were told that area hospitals were at or near capacity when it came to space for hospitalized pediatric patients which could put kids at risk.

The lack of space for kids was due in part to an atypical rise in Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) cases in the county — a virus that normally affects children during winter months.

RELATED: Douglas County Health Department seeing 'atypical' spike of Respiratory Syncytial Virus cases; leading to limited bed space for pediatric COVID patients

An additional 176 cases were also reported for a total of 77,273 since the pandemic began in March of 2020.

No additional deaths were reported so the total remains at 745.

Other data from the department:

According to the most recent local hospital report received yesterday (Wednesday) afternoon: Medical and surgical beds were at 87% occupancy with 191 beds available and adult ICU beds were occupied at an 86% rate with 45 beds available. There were 174 individuals hospitalized who have been diagnosed with COVID-19, with 53 of them receiving adult ICU level care. There were 14 additional COVID-19 persons of interest (generally waiting for test results), with one potential pediatric case among them. Twenty-five individuals who were confirmed or suspected of having COVID-19 were on ventilators



The department said, "Face coverings and the COVID-19 vaccine remain our best weapons to help end the pandemic. With the current surge in cases, it is more important than ever for everyone to do their part."

Clinics happening this week:

Friday: Airlite Plastics, 6110 Abbott Drive, from 6- 9 a.m. DCHD, 1111 S. 41st St., 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Saturday: Farmer’s Market, Old Market City Parking Garage, 1011 Jackson St., 8 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. Eagles Nest Worship Center, 5775 Sorensen Pkwy, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. Claire Memorial United Methodist Church, 5544 Ames Ave., noon- 4 p.m. Memorial Park Concert, 6005 Underwood Ave., 5- 8 p.m.



The department also wants to remind people to take care if they have to be outdoors as the county is under a heat advisory. If you have to be outside, the DCHD said you should take frequent breaks and drink lots of water — especially athletic teams.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox .